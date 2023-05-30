Report: Utah GOP Rep. Chris Stewart to resign from Congress

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who was first elected to Congress in 2012, will resign his seat to focus on his wife’s health, according to a published report. The Salt Lake Tribune was the first to report on Stewart’s potential departure. A congressional official familiar with his plans confirmed the report to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

According to the Tribune, Stewart, 62, could resign as soon as this week, and he will leave office to address the “ongoing health issues” of his wife, Evie. Those medical issues are not publicly known.

A spokesman for Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stewart’s departure would reduce the GOP’s already-slim majority in the House — 222 seats to Democrats’ 213. Currently, if Democrats oppose a piece of legislation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can afford to lose only four votes from his caucus.

Stewart, a retired Air Force pilot, represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Salt Lake City. He and his wife have six children.

Per Utah law, Stewart’s resignation will spark a special election, whose winner will fill the remainder of his term. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) will announce the timeline for the race’s primary and general elections once Stewart officially announces his resignation.

Stewart, who serves on the Appropriations and Intelligence committees, has won handily in the Republican-leaning district since he was first elected in 2012. In 2022, Stewart defeated Democrat Nick Mitchell by more than 25 points. All of Utah’s four House seats, as well as its two Senate seats, are held by Republicans.

Stewart spent 14 years as a pilot in the Air Force, flying rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber, and he holds three world speed records, including the record for the fastest nonstop flight around the world. He also is an author who has written 17 books.

Recently, he has been a proponent of legislation that would limit minors’ access to social media, including a bill that would ban anyone under the age of 16 from using such apps.

