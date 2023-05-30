Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling votes over medical issues

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two House Democrats say they will miss votes expected this week on the bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling ahead of the default deadline. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) suffered an ankle injury Monday that will require surgery, and Rep. Deborah K. Ross (D-N.C.) tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

“While getting some yard work done at home in Minnesota on Monday evening, Rep. Craig tripped and injured her ankle,” her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement. Craig was diagnosed with a bimalleolar fracture and dislocated ankle, he said.

Craig, 51, is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, and her physician has “advised her not to fly in advance of the surgery or immediately after,” Coe said.

Statement from Rep. Angie Craig’s Office: pic.twitter.com/vksx9dyOkS — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) May 30, 2023

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday announcing her absence, Ross noted that the House eliminated the ability for lawmakers to vote by proxy, which had been allowed during the pandemic. Ross also said she is “disappointed” not to be able to vote in support of the budget that President Biden had “negotiated to prevent a catastrophic default.”

The U.S. government is expected to run out of money to meet all its payment obligations on Monday if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, according to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

Craig is a member of the New Democrat Coalition, which describes itself as a “pro-economic growth” caucus that supports “fiscally responsible policies.” The leadership of that group announced its support for the deal and said in a statement Sunday, “Compromise depends on give and take and this bill required concessions from both sides.”

The deal was negotiated between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Biden, and is expected to rely on votes from House Democrats to overcome opposition from a number of hard-line House Republicans who say the deal does not do enough to reduce spending.

Craig’s ankle injury comes about three months after she was assaulted inside the elevator of her D.C. apartment building.

During that assault, Craig fought off her attacker in part by tossing hot coffee at him, according to her office. She also “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Coe said at the time.

