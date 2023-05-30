Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1431, Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, having been condemned for heresy. Today, she is a patron saint of France. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Erdogan’s win and what it means for NATO expansion America has sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years in its annual human rights reports, noting his repression of political opponents and reporters. But don’t look for President Biden to dwell much on those appraisals in the aftermath of Erdogan’s reelection.

Instead, the United States and its partners seem prepared to focus on getting Erdogan to drop his opposition to letting Sweden join NATO and keeping him on-side more generally as the alliance supports Ukraine against Russia’s expanded war.

On Sunday, this was Biden’s first reaction to Erdogan’s victory:

Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election.



I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2023

The president seemed more transactional in remarks to reporters on Monday, linking Turkish hopes of buying F-16 fighter jets — currently blocked by Congress — to Sweden joining the alliance.

“I spoke to Erdogan and congratulated Erdogan. And he still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted to deal with Sweden, so let's get that done,” Biden said. “And so we'll be back in touch with one another.”

Erdogan has said Sweden protects members of a militant group Turkey considers terrorists.

The NATO trade-off

The question now for leaders like Biden is what Erdogan will do with his freshly consolidated power at home, especially on the question of admitting Sweden into NATO. (All of the alliance’s members must agree, since the core commitment is to defend each other from external attack. Turkey and Hungary, ruled by Russia-friendly Viktor Orban, have both objected.)

In their piece on Erdogan’s victory, my colleagues Kareem Fahim and Louisa Loveluck noted on Sunday:

and acting as a mediator between Moscow and Western capitals during Russia’s war in Ukraine.” He “has elevated Turkey’s role on the world stage, sending troops into northern Syria, slowing the expansion of NATO during Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

“Russian President Vladimir Putin was among a select group of world leaders who rushed to congratulate Erdogan on Sunday night, calling the Turkish leader his ‘dear friend’ and framing his victory as evidence that Turks appreciated Erdogan’s ‘independent foreign policy.’”

One aspect of that “independent foreign policy” has of course been to block Sweden’s NATO membership. But Erdogan signed off on letting Finland join the alliance in a blow to Putin and a victory for the United States and its allies.

It’s not insignificant.

One of Biden’s recurring lines about the way Moscow’s expanded war in Ukraine has reshaped the world has been to say Putin wanted “the Finlandization of NATO” but instead obtained “the NATOization of Finland,” which shares an 800-mile border with Russia.

It’s a big setback for Putin.

The NATO guessing game

At the New York Times, Steven Erlanger forecast Erdogan will be “tightening his grip on power at home while balancing between his allies inside NATO and his economic dependency on Russia.”

And “with renewed nationalist credentials, he could feel freer to mend ties with the United States, analysts suggest, and could approve the membership of Sweden into NATO, as he already did with Finland, perhaps in time for the alliance’s yearly summit in July,” Erlanger wrote.

That summit — July 11-12 in Lithuania — certainly seems like the next pivotal point. Blinken is discussing the effort to expand NATO at stops this week in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“Acquiescing would have benefits for Mr. Erdogan,” Erlanger noted. “Sweden’s entry into NATO may unlock the sale of American F-16s and kits to upgrade Turkey’s older models. Those sales have been blocked in Congress, where many legislators are angry about Mr. Erdogan’s ties to Russia, his purchase of the Russian S-400 anti aircraft system and his crackdown on dissent.”

A slide toward authoritarianism

Erdogan’s election highlights another potential source of stress for Europe and transatlantic relations: the slide toward anti-democratic rule in a host of countries.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which assesses elections, has yet to weigh in on Erdogan’s second-round victory. But it described the first round as free but unfair because of his controls over media and government spending.

But there are other challenges. There’s Hungary’s Orban, the most pro-Kremlin leader in the European Union. And anti-government protesters accuse Serbian authorities of increasing authoritarianism.

Or just look at Poland, which has been a stalwart supporter of Ukraine in word and deed against Russia over the past year.

Monika Scislowska of the Associated Press reported on Monday how Polish President Andrzej Duda plans to sign a bill creating “a powerful commission, ostensibly meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland but which critics view as a tool to remove from political life the opponents of the ruling party — mostly notably opposition leader Donald Tusk.”

But, because of Sweden and NATO, none of those has the urgency of Turkey.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Debt ceiling deal faces first hurdle in Republican-led House

The House Rules Committee — typically the first stop before legislation can go before the full House — will convene with attention fixed on a handful of far-right Republicans who could thwart the future of a deal struck over the weekend by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).” who could thwart the future of a deal struck over the weekend by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).”

Testimony begins in Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial in Pittsburgh

“Testimony began Tuesday in the federal trial of the man accused of killing 11 people and wounding two others at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history,” David Nakamura reports.

State Department seeks to expand its space diplomacy efforts

“With tensions rising in space, low Earth orbit becoming increasingly congested, and everyday life growing dependent on satellites, the State Department is beefing up its diplomatic efforts involving the final frontier,” Christian Davenport reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

How the U.S. wants to pressure China to help avert climate catastrophe

“Since negotiations between U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry and his Chinese counterparts stalled in August, Chinese provinces have accelerated their approvals of new coal power plants, sparking fears that China is moving away from its climate goals, not toward them,” Michael Birnbaum and Christian Shepherd report.

“Now Biden administration officials are trying to get talks back on track even as they also explore other tools, such as tariffs, that could be tied to the emissions level of products such as steel and aluminum.”

The revolt of the Christian home-schoolers

“Aaron and Christina [Beall] had never attended school when they were children…Both had been raised to believe that public schools were tools of a demonic social order, government ‘indoctrination camps’ devoted to the propagation of lies and the subversion of Christian families,” Peter Jamison reports.

“Christina and Aaron were supposed to advance the banner of that movement, instilling its codes in their children through the same forms of corporal punishment once inflicted upon them. Yet instead, along with many others of their age and upbringing, they had walked away.”

… and beyond

‘Numbers nobody has ever seen’: How the GOP lost Wisconsin

“Even Republicans here are acknowledging that the state has now shifted leftward, and abortion has a lot to do with that. The end of Roe v. Wade last year effectively reinstated Wisconsin’s 19th-century abortion ban, which is already being challenged — and those challenges will likely be decided by the state Supreme Court,” David Siders writes for Politico Magazine.

Turnout was staggering. In 2015, in a similar spring election, a liberal state Supreme Court justice won reelection in a contest in which about the total number of voters who cast ballots in the Supreme Court race more than doubled to top 1.8 million.” “That’s why Protasiewicz campaigned heavily on protecting abortion rights, and the election turned almost entirely on the issue.In 2015, in a similar spring election, a liberal state Supreme Court justice won reelection in a contest in which about 813,000 people voted . This year,

The AI boom runs on chips, but it can’t get enough

“The artificial-intelligence revolution is being likened by Google’s chief executive to humanity’s harnessing of fire. Now if only the industry could secure the digital kindling to fuel it,” the Wall Street Journal’s Deepa Seetharaman reports.

A shortage of the kind of advanced chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems has set off a race to lock down computing power and find workarounds. The graphics chips, or GPUs, used for AI are almost all made by . The graphics chips, or GPUs, used for AI are almost all made by Nvidia . But the boom in demand for them has far outpaced supply with the viral success of ChatGPT , a chatbot that is able to respond to questions in humanlike ways.”

The latest on covid

For covid long-haulers, the pandemic is far from over

“Physicians and patients alike say the threat is clear: that long covid could lose the funding that had raised hopes of solving the mysteries behind a slew of apparently post-viral conditions. And fears have crept in that long-haulers will face a fate akin to that of people with chronic fatigue syndrome — marginalized and misunderstood, with a lack of medical evidence to explain or treat their symptoms and little impetus for researchers to dedicate their careers to such confounding cases,” Frances Stead Sellers reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden circle seeks to boost Harris ahead of 2024

“In an urgent May 16 meeting on the debt ceiling in the Oval Office, Vice President Harris sat between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), symbolically positioned at the center of the high-stakes talks aimed at staving off a first-ever U.S. default. Two days later, Harris was on a teleconference with thousands of elected officials and opinion leaders, urging them to ramp up pressure for a deal,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports.

“The public staging of those moments, Democratic operatives say, is part of a concerted effort to bolster Harris’s image in the weeks since Biden announced his reelection. Republicans are already zeroing in on Harris with a sometimes morbid message that couples questions about the president’s longevity with doubts about the abilities of the woman who would succeed him.”

Debt ceiling crisis forces Biden to wrestle with limits on his power

“As time grows short for a debt limit deal and progressives call on Biden to sidestep Congress and resolve the standoff via executive action, the long-standing tension in his presidency between traditionalism and presidential power is at a new level. His willingness to push the limits of presidential authority at strategic moments in the past is emboldening liberals to demand that he invoke the Constitution to disregard the debt ceiling,” Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

How Erdogan won, visualized

“Erdogan won 52 percent of the vote, the election board’s chairman said, giving him a four-point edge over his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, affirming Erdogan’s uncontested control over the levers of state and the country’s foreign policy direction,” Louisa Loveluck reports.

Hot on the left

California Democrats divided on Dianne Feinstein serving to term’s end

“In more than two dozen interviews, Democratic delegates gathered in Los Angeles were deeply divided about whether Feinstein should stay in her role or step down,” Maeve Reston reports.

Many said they feared that congressional Republicans could block a replacement for her on the Judiciary Committee if she left the Senate before the end of her term. Others expressed uncertainty about whom California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) would appoint to replace her — he pledged in 2021 to appoint a Black woman if the seat became vacant — and concern that his decision could create turmoil in the 2024 race for Feinstein’s seat among Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam B. Schiff.” . Others expressed uncertainty about whom California Gov.(D) would appoint to replace her — he pledged in 2021 to appoint a Black woman if the seat became vacant — and concern that his decision could create turmoil in the 2024 race for Feinstein’s seat among Democratic Reps.and

Hot on the right

Nikki Haley let the Confederate flag fly until a massacre forced her hand

“A Washington Post review of Haley’s actions in the five years before the massacre found that she repeatedly dismissed efforts to remove the flag, mollified Confederate heritage groups whose influence remained a powerful force, and did not hold substantive discussions with Black leaders who wanted to remove the flag. Months before the mass killing that changed her position, her reelection campaign had called a proposal by her Democratic opponent to remove the flag ‘desperate and irresponsible,’” Michael Kranish reports.

Today in Washington

In closing

Centuries later, Connecticut expunges crimes of accused witches

“On May 26, 1647, Alice ‘Alse’ Young was ordered to Hartford, Conn., to be hanged. Young, a botanist, was accused of using witchcraft to start a pandemic that resulted in children’s deaths in nearby Windsor. Young, who was roughly 32 years old, was the first of at least 11 people put to death for witchcraft in Connecticut,” Kyle Melnick reports.

“On Thursday — nearly 376 years after Young’s death — Connecticut’s Senate passed a resolution absolving dozens of state residents who were accused, convicted and executed for the crime of witchcraft in the 1600s.”

