On this day 101 years ago, the Lincoln Memorial was "officially dedicated" to honor President Abraham Lincoln.

In today's edition … What we're watching: Jill Biden's trip to the Middle East … Is this thing on? Schiff gives comedy a try on the trail … Trump, DeSantis gird for battle over Iowa … but first …

On the Hill

The search for 218 debt limit votes is in full swing

The House will be back in session today to start the process of voting on the bill Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden hashed out over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending.

Now, House GOP leaders are searching for the 218 votes needed to pass the deal.

House Republicans will hold a meeting tonight at 7 p.m., which is expected to be a full-court press by McCarthy and others to sell the compromise to the entire conference.

Republican leaders are also working behind the scenes. The whip team, led by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and his deputy, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), is in constant contact with members.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the whip team, said a common complaint he’s hearing is that the deal doesn’t cut enough spending.

Bacon’s response: “This is really about finding a middle spot in divided government and I think Kevin McCarthy did it with Joe Biden,” Bacon told us, adding that the bill is “the three Rs: reasonable, responsible, realistic.”

Republican leaders held a conference call Monday night with a dozen members from different ideological factions where they sold the deal as “the largest deficit reduction package in American history” when it comes to domestic spending.

Republican opposition

But members of the House Freedom Caucus aren’t convinced.

They argue the deal is a long way from the $4 trillion in deficit reductions House Republicans included in their own bill to lift the debt limit, which cleared the House last month but cannot pass the Senate.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said the Freedom Caucus will meet tonight to discuss if they should come out as a bloc against the McCarthy-Biden agreement. The group will hold a news conference earlier in the day at noon.

Defense hawks also have concerns about keeping defense spending mostly flat next year.

But leadership contends the deal cuts domestic spending by more than it cuts defense spending. That’s an improvement, from Republicans’ perspective, on past deals where Democrats usually pushed for parity in domestic and defense spending.

The Rules Committee

The House Rules Committee will meet today to consider the rule for the bill, and it’s not clear whether the measure can make it out the committee, as our colleague Paul Kane wrote over the weekend.

Two of the nine Republicans members are part of the Freedom Caucus — Norman and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) — a concession McCarthy made in January to help secure the votes to become speaker. Both of them oppose the bill.

“If it’s like what’s been proposed I’ll vote against it” in the Rules Committee, Norman told us. And Roy tweeted that he's going to oppose it because “it's not a good deal.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a libertarian-minded conservative who sometimes allies with the Freedom Caucus, secured a big win in the bill and seems supportive of the deal, which would give Republicans enough votes to adopt the rule. The four Democrats on the committee are not expected to provide any votes.

The rule

We’re more interested in what happens to the rule on the House floor.

The party in power is responsible for providing the votes to pass the rule, a necessary vote before the actual legislation can be considered.

Will Republicans who oppose the bill vote for the rule to allow it to pass? Bacon said he hopes so.

“I have been pretty much taught, vote for the rule and vote your conscience after,” Bacon said.

When we asked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 4 House Republican, if 218 Republicans would vote for the rule, she didn’t directly answer but predicted the party would “deliver results for the American people” this week.

Democrats, frustrated that they had to go through this process to lift the debt limit, have given zero indication they’ll provide the votes to pass the rule, even though many of them will need to vote for the bill itself to get it passed.

Speaking of House Democrats

House Democratic leadership is having conversations with their members and the White House is continuing to have policy briefings for lawmakers.

But Democratic leadership is waiting to hear how many votes McCarthy can provide, noting that he said over the weekend there is “nothing” in the bill for Democrats so he should be able to provide the bulk of the votes.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on “Face the Nation” Sunday that he expects McCarthy to deliver 150 votes, more than two-thirds of the necessary 218 votes.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus has been coy about its intentions.

Members are frustrated with the spending levels in the bill and that Biden even negotiated over the debt limit. They are not happy with parts of the bill including work requirements for food stamp and cash assistance programs.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus has a whip count out of their members, which could provide a significant number of votes, and the leadership of the New Democrat Coalition came out in support of the bill, which could also provide a large number of votes.

The Senate

The Senate is expected to take up the measure — if the House passes it — on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned of weekend votes to pass the measure before the June 5 deadline when the government could default on some of its debts.

Senate Democrats are still learning about the bill. House officials held two briefings for Senate Democratic staff on Monday.

Senate Republicans are holding member-level discussions and their efforts will only intensify as the week progresses and members return to D.C., according to a senior Republican aide. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) supports the deal.

What we're watching

Here’s what else is happening this week:

Tuesday: First lady Jill Biden kicks off her six-day tour of Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Portugal, where she is expected to promote empowerment for women and young people. In Jordan, she is also scheduled to attend the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif. This is Jill Biden’s first trip to the Middle East as first lady.

Wednesday: The man who often introduces himself as “Jill Biden’s husband,” meanwhile, is heading to Colorado on Wednesday. He’ll deliver the commencement address at the Air Force Academy Thursday.

Friday: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki. He’ll also speak about the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion pushed Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April, a historic shift for a nation that once thought it was safer to stay out of the alliance.

Trail Mix

Is this thing on? Schiff gives comedy a try on the trail

National political reporter Maeve Reston files this dispatch from Los Angeles:

As a side hustle, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has dabbled in screenwriting — describing the best script he finished as “’Presumed Innocent’ meets ‘Silence of the Lambs.’”

But as he runs for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, he is courting his supporters with comedy.

Schiff and his two main rivals, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, spent the weekend in Los Angeles wooing the several thousand delegates at the California Democratic Party’s convention.

Schiff hosted a “Comedy Night” for them from 10 p.m. to midnight in his hospitality suite at the JW Marriott L.A. Live — trying out some of his own material before turning the mic over to professional comedians.

To the delight of the crowd, his performance was littered with f-bombs. His targets included former Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, former education secretary Betsy DeVos, DeSantis and Trump.

A sampling:

“Steve Bannon used to be a producer on “Seinfeld.” In fact, he was responsible for one of the most iconic episodes of “Seinfeld,” when he asked the writer Larry David to write a sketch about his two favorite things: soup and Nazis.”

“He wasn’t the only one in the Trump administration with ties to Hollywood. Kellyanne Conway, for example, was this close to getting the part in the “Bride of Frankenstein” until Frankenstein said ‘No f------g way.’”

“Betsy DeVos, whatever she was, she was cast in the role of Cruella de Vil until 101 dalmatians walked off the set and said they’d rather work with Michael Vick.”

“Do you know why people form an instant dislike of Ron DeSantis? It just saves so much time.”

“If I can get serious for a moment here, I cannot believe that that guy [Trump] is still the leading candidate in one of America’s great political parties. It is an astonishment to me. … The man was literally writing hush money payment checks to a porn star while he was in the Oval Office. And that’s like the least of his transgressions. That’s probably the nicest thing you can say about the guy — apparently she was the only contractor who got paid.”

Schiff carves out time to work on his bits for his annual campaign comedy show — trying out new things and figuring out what resonates the same way he does with his campaign speeches.

But he admits there’s a low bar: “Nobody wants to go out there and bomb,” he said in an interview, “but they don’t expect me to be funny.”

You follow all of Maeve’s work here and follow her on Twitter here.

The campaign

Trump, DeSantis gird for battle over Iowa

Our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Hannah Knowles and Josh Dawsey are out this morning with a story detailing Trump and DeSantis’s bitter fight over Iowa, the site of the GOP’s first nominating contest and a critical test for the party’s front-runners. The pair are expected to make competing trips to Iowa this week, with DeSantis in the state today and then Trump in the Des Moines suburbs on Thursday for a Fox News town hall. Here are the takeaways:

“Although Trump has taken a commanding lead in national polls and many Republicans are calling him the inevitable nominee, here in Iowa, which will kick off the GOP nominating process next year, a victory is far from assured, according to interviews with local lawmakers, strategists and voters,” our colleagues report.

“Already, a slew of prominent Republican voices is challenging Trump and promoting DeSantis. Such support is highly coveted in a caucus that could be decided by a few thousand highly-engaged party activists — record turnout in 2016 was just under 187,000.”

“Recent history has shown an Iowa win is far from determinative: The last three GOP winners in caucuses without an incumbent did not go on to be the party’s nominee, and Trump himself overcame a narrow loss in 2016 to win the nomination and the presidency. But in a race where there is pressure on non-Trump candidates to show early success against him, the state looms as a key test in 2024.”

Viral

