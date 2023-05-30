Death toll from migrant boat sinking off Greek resort island of Mykonos rises to 9

ATHENS, Greece — The death toll from a migrant boat sinking last week off the Greek resort island of Mykonos has tripled to nine after another six bodies were found in the sea and on a nearby island, authorities said Tuesday. Others remain missing.
Their nationalities weren’t made public.
Two men survived the shipwreck and swam to shore on Mykonos. They told rescuers that up to 17 people had been on the boat, which would leave six still missing. They said none of the passengers had been wearing lifejackets.
The plastic speedboat capsized and sank northeast of Mykonos on Friday, triggering an extensive rescue operation by air and sea. The bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered several hours later.
Mykonos lies more than 150 kilometers (95 miles) from the closest point on the Turkish coast.
Smugglers based in Turkey have frequently chosen open sea routes in recent years to try to avoid the heavily patrolled waters of the eastern Aegean, where several large Greek islands lie close to the Turkish coast. They head either for Italy or for the Cyclades.
