Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center announced Tuesday, more than three months after her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, said he was spending his final days in hospice care. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a news release, the Carter Center said that Rosalynn Carter, 95, was comfortable and spending time with her 98-year-old husband at home in Plains, Ga.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the organization said in a statement.

Rosalynn Carter, who was hailed by the organization as “the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life,” has frequently talked about caregiving before, during and after her time with her husband in the White House.

“The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey,” the Carter Center said. “We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role.”

Her husband announced in February that he would be in home hospice care after a series of brief hospital stays.

