Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning! Hope you enjoyed the long weekend. No Succession spoilers, please. Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today’s edition: A judge temporarily blocks South Carolina’s new abortion ban. The tally of covid-19 cases after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference has risen to 181. But first …

The debt ceiling deal excludes Medicaid work requirements, claws back billions in covid-19 relief funds

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden reached a deal late Saturday to raise the debt ceiling, both notching some health care wins they can cite as they try to sell the bill to reluctant members of their respective parties.

The details:

The agreement, which suspends the debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, includes clawing back billions of unspent coronavirus relief funds, a priority for Republicans.

Yet it maintains dollars to accelerate new vaccines and treatments.

The deal doesn’t impose work requirements on Medicaid enrollees, which the White House had fiercely fought against.

And it beefs up funding to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, a policy Biden has long championed.

Now, key negotiators are racing to cement enough support to pass the legislation in both chambers to avoid a default. House Republicans will hold a meeting tonight, which is expected to be a full-court press by McCarthy and others, our pals at The Early 202 report this morning.

Advertisement

The U.S. government will run out of money to meet all its payment obligations next Monday if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling before then. Such a breach would roil financial markets and disrupt Medicare reimbursements to health providers and Medicaid payments to states.

The first test comes today. The legislation goes before the House Rules Committee, a powerful panel that includes The legislation goes before the, a powerful panel that includes several far-right lawmakers. McCarthy has said he expects the full chamber will vote on the legislation Wednesday.

Here’s what we know about the health-related provisions of the deal, according to the text of the 99-page bill released Sunday, as well as information from White House officials, House Republicans, a section-by-section breakdown of the bill obtained by The Health 202 and those familiar with the agreement.

Covid-19 dollars

The deal claws back around $30 billion in unspent covid-19 relief funds. That’s been a major ask of Republicans who repeatedly rebuffed prior requests from the Biden administration for more funding and have questioned how the dollars have been spent.

Advertisement

But the White House retained money for some key covid priorities. The administration will continue to have roughly $5 billion in funding to develop next generation coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as to pay for both for the uninsured.

Axios’ Victoria Knight:

Debt limit bill text is out - has list of where COVID rescissions would hit health programs, including CDC funds for infectious disease rapid response, and to programs under the NIH and CMS. https://t.co/zXgpW2pMT3 pic.twitter.com/lUVz3zMfnY — Victoria Knight (@victoriaregisk) May 28, 2023

More from McCarthy:

Washington is sitting on tens of billions of dollars in unspent COVID funds, even though the pandemic is over. Republicans are leading the charge to claw back this money for taxpayers—marking the largest rescission in history.



Here are just some of the slush funds included: pic.twitter.com/1sRKY5MbpK — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

No Medicaid work requirements

Last month, House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling that would have imposed work requirements on certain low-income Americans enrolled in Medicaid. Congressional scorekeepers estimated the policy would have resulted in kicking roughly 600,000 people off the safety net program.

But this weekend’s debt ceiling deal doesn’t touch Medicaid — a key priority for Democrats. However, it does give Republicans, who have pushed for work mandates in anti-poverty programs, a win. The legislation would impose new work rules for those receiving federal food stamps, as well as on the family welfare benefits program.

Advertisement

The deal would require more people to work to receive food stamps, raising the age limit of 49 to 54 for those who don’t have dependents. However, the bill includes new exemptions, such as for veterans and people who are homeless.

White House officials project the number of people subject to work requirements to receive food stamps will remain roughly the same. The changes are set to expire in 2030. The changes are set to expire in 2030.

Meanwhile, the bill’s provisions related to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will require states to ensure a higher percentage of their welfare beneficiaries are working. But the change is not as dramatic as Republicans had sought, per our colleagues Jeff Stein and Tobi Raji. But the change is not as dramatic as Republicans had sought, per our colleaguesand

More from Jeff:

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities statement on the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal: This agreement will “increase hunger and poverty” among poor older Americans, a reference to new SNAP work requirements pic.twitter.com/pKV0gdA3C1 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 28, 2023

Funding veterans’ care

The debt ceiling agreement boosts funding to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Last summer, Biden signed bipartisan legislation aimed at dramatically expanding health-care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to such toxins. The legislation, known as the Pact Act, represented a significant achievement for Biden, who has occasionally invoked the 2015 death of his son Beau while wondering whether his cancer was linked to his son’s exposure to burn pits.

The legislation includes funding for the Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund at the level Biden sought in his fiscal 2024 budget request: $20.3 billion. The funding would increase to roughly $24.5 billion for fiscal 2025.

Max Cohen, of Punchbowl News:

The debt-limit bill appears to fully fund the Toxic Exposure Fund, a crucial provision of the PACT Act>>> pic.twitter.com/yGDQeEqel8 — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) May 28, 2023

State scan

Judge pauses South Carolina’s new abortion ban

A South Carolina judge on Friday paused the state’s newly enacted ban on abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, our colleague Kim Bellware reports.

Advertisement

The order by Judge Clifton Newman blocks enforcement of the ban until it can be reviewed by the state Supreme Court and temporarily restores abortion in the state up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Key context: Newman’s order came barely 24 hours after Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed the new measure into law, which took effect immediately. Local abortion providers quickly filed a lawsuit challenging the ban's legality under the state constitution’s privacy protections, saying it “flies in the face” of a state Supreme Court decision earlier this year that struck down similar restrictions passed in 2021.

Now, lawyers for the state are asking South Carolina’s highest court to either cancel Newman’s order or hear the case as quickly as possible to “protect the lives of countless unborn children,” according to an emergency motion filed shortly after Friday’s ruling, per the Associated Press’s Jeffrey Collins. If the ban survives the lawsuit, it would end what has become an access point for women to get abortions in the South since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Advertisement

More from McMaster:

Moments ago, before 5pm, we filed an emergency motion requesting the S.C. Supreme Court to resolve this issue quickly. The life of every South Carolinian - born or unborn - is precious and it’s His gift to us. https://t.co/SNLuwoc1vX — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 26, 2023

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit:

BREAKING NEWS: A South Carolina state court just granted abortion providers’ request to block the newly-enacted ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.



Abortion is again legal in South Carolina. — PP South Atlantic SC (@PPSATSC) May 26, 2023

Agency alert

DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid sales

The Drug Enforcement Administration stripped a Louisiana-based company of its license to distribute addictive painkillers on Friday after finding that it failed to report thousands of unusually large shipments of opioids at the height of the crisis, Joshua Goodman and Jim Mustian report for the Associated Press.

In a 68-page order, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said Morris & Dickson had failed to take full responsibility for its actions, including shipping 12,000 unusually large orders of opioids to pharmacies and hospitals between 2014 and 2018. During the four-year period, the company filed just three suspicious order reports with federal regulators.

Advertisement

Friday’s actions have been brewing for years. Back in 2019, a judge recommended the harshest penalty for the company for its “cavalier disregard” of safety rules. The DEA acknowledged the years it took to take action, but the agency shifted part of the blame onto Morris & Dickson for allegedly holding up the process by seeking extensions during the coronavirus pandemic and its years-long pursuit of a settlement.

The view from Morris & Dickson: In a statement, the company said it has invested millions of dollars over the past few years to revamp its compliance systems and appeared to hold out hope for a settlement, Joshua and Jim write. The DEA’s order is set to take effect in 90 days.

Coronavirus

Report: At least 181 infected with covid-19 at CDC conference last month

The tally of people infected with the coronavirus after attending a high-profile Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference last month has grown to at least 181, our colleague Lena H. Sun reports, citing a Friday update from the agency.

Advertisement

The details: The four-day conference for epidemic intelligence service officers and alumni held at an Atlanta hotel drew about 1,800 in-person guests, the vast majority of which were vaccinated. About 70 percent of participants who responded to a CDC survey said they did not wear masks at the conference. Attendees described the indoor event as crowded and with lots of face-to-face contact.

Among those sickened at the conference, no hospitalizations were reported — a finding the agency said in a statement supports data that coronavirus vaccines, treatments and immunity from previous infection continue to protect people against serious illness.

On our radar: Another CDC global health meeting is scheduled at the same hotel in early June, with as many as 400 people expected to attend in-person, according to a CDC employee familiar with the matter, per Lena.

Advertisement

In a “Know Before You Go” document shared with The Post, CDC organizers are encouraging attendees at the conference next month to wear their “own high-quality masks and, if possible, also carry covid-19 rapid tests with them.” The agency will have masks available if employees want to wear one, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said.

Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security:

COVID infected at least 10% of CDC mtg — still capable of causing big outbreaks & infecting many. No one in group sick enough to be hospitalized, but for unvaccinated or w/ underlying conditions, still a serious risk + should continue to protect themselves https://t.co/likt7J5KFA — Tom Inglesby, MD (@T_Inglesby) May 28, 2023

Daybook

📅 Welcome back, we hope you had a restful long weekend. House lawmakers will spend the next few days racing to pass legislation lifting the debt ceiling before the federal government runs out of money to meet its obligations on June 5.

On the other side of the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told senators Sunday to prepare for potential votes Friday or over the weekend.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article