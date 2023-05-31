Former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin takes new job, won't run for office

BERKELEY, Calif. — San Francisco’s polarizing former top prosecutor announced Wednesday he will not run for his old job, choosing instead to serve as executive director of a new criminal law research and advocacy center at University of California, Berkeley’s law school.
Boudin is the son of leftist radicals who spent decades in prison for their role in a botched 1981 heist of a Brink’s armored truck. Kathy Boudin died last year, soon after David Gilbert was granted parole.
Boudin said in an op-ed published in the San Francisco Chronicle Wednesday that his new job “is still consistent with my lifelong commitment to fixing the criminal legal system, ending mass incarceration, and innovating data-driven solutions to public safety challenges.”
He said the Criminal Law & Justice Center will evaluate the outcomes of specific policies and communicate to the public just what is needed to make communities safe.