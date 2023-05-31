Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

McCarthy’s next hurdle: Pass the debt bill rule on the floor

The House is scheduled to vote today on the debt deal struck between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and it promises to be a tense day on Capitol Hill, with the date for a possible government default fast approaching.

While the measure is expected to pass on a bipartisan basis, McCarthy and his team are working furiously to whip as much Republican support as possible.

McCarthy cleared his first hurdle Tuesday night, when he was able to get the floor rule for the debt limit deal through the Rules Committee — a usually perfunctory bit of congressional process that grew tense because of the opposition of hard-right Republicans.

The rule was opposed by conservative panel members Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), but Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a libertarian-leaning lawmaker who wears an electronic pin that shows the growing national debt on his lapel, provided the decisive vote for the proposal.

Now for McCarthy’s next challenge: Getting the full House to adopt the rule so the actual legislation can be brought up for a vote.

It won’t be easy.

The hard (and probably) ‘nos’

It is usually up to the majority party to supply the votes to adopt a rule — even if a bill is bipartisan, the party out of power rarely votes for the rule.

For Republicans, it’s unclear whether the adage “vote the rule, then vote your conscience on the bill” will hold up this time as some GOP lawmakers who oppose the bill are also saying they won’t vote for the rule. (McCarthy can lose only four Republicans unless Democrats break with the norm and support the rule.)

Where key GOP lawmakers stand:

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) will “absolutely not” vote for the rule, he said. “I will do everything I have … to stop this legislation.”

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said he probably won’t vote for the rule. “I would think there would be a big number who would not vote for the rule,” Good said.

Norman will also be a ‘no’ on the rule after voting for the rule as a member of the Rules Committee.

“I do not know,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who is leaning no on the bill itself.

“I'm a hard no,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said of the rule.

“Ah, that’s a good question,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said, adding that he has been so focused on the bill he hasn’t thought about the vote on the rule.

We asked McCarthy a couple of times on Tuesday whether he could adopt the rule with only Republican votes, but he didn’t answer.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wouldn’t commit to providing Democratic votes if necessary. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” he said.

The final push

House Republicans met for more than two hours Tuesday night as McCarthy and his leadership team rallied members to support the bill.

For instance, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), said his message was that the alternative — default or a credit downgrade — would have “significant” economic consequences.

McCarthy told his members that this is just the first step in obtaining their spending-reduction goals and that the upcoming appropriations process would be the next phase. He added that the party must stick together and divide the Democrats, several people in the room told us.

Norman acknowledged that McCarthy did a good job selling the bill, but he’ll remain against it. He also said that he’s confident that McCarthy will win a majority of the Republican conference on the bill.

A reality check on the threats to McCarthy’s speakership

Some members of the House Freedom Caucus came out strongly Tuesday against McCarthy over the debt deal, displeased not only with the contents of the package but also, they said, for misrepresenting what's in the bill.

The bill contains “things that actually have been outright lied about,” Bishop said.

“Washington is lying again,” Donalds said.

The deal “breaks promises,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), referring to campaign pledges to reduce government spending.

The members of the hard-right group discussed using the “motion to vacate,” a measure to remove a speaker of the House from his or her position, during a private conference call, multiple members said.

But McCarthy’s job doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy now.

Here are three reasons:

1. Democrats aren’t committed.

To bring up a motion to vacate, five members would have to call for it, which is completely possible.

For it to pass, however, it would need the support of a majority of the conference and would probably need the support of a large portion of the House’s 213 Democrats.

Jeffries was asked on Tuesday whether he would help Republicans boot McCarthy, and he said the idea is “premature” because he's focused on avoiding a “catastrophic default.”

2. McCarthy still has conservative support.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has criticized the bill, but said she’s leaning toward voting for it and doesn’t blame McCarthy. “That’s not an attack on our speaker, who I think is doing a great job,” she said.

McCarthy also has the support of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and other key conservatives.

Even Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), a member of the Freedom Caucus who is against the debt bill, said that it’s not the time for a motion to vacate.

“I think that it is premature at this point to talk about that,” Buck told us.

A disappointed Norman said Tuesday night that he told McCarthy the “guardrails have been breached” by agreeing to the bill that doesn’t cut spending enough, but he added that his job as speaker is not at risk.

And that leads us to our last point:

3. There is no one to replace McCarthy.

It’s the same problem the someone-other-than-McCarthy caucus had during the speaker’s fight in January: There is no consensus candidate to replace him.

And the same problem exists now.

What we're watching

In the House

We’ve been focused on the Republicans, but we are also watching to see how many votes Democrats provide. Many lawmakers in the New Democrat Coalition, a group of nearly 100 members, are expected to vote for it after its leaders came out in favor of the bill. Most of the Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus are also expected to back it.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus is in the process of taking a formal whip count, but its chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), laid out many concerns she said the group had with the bill, including the work requirements for government assistance and the oil and gas permitting.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) says McCarthy needs to deliver 150 votes — or two-thirds of his conference.

White House officials are expected to brief Democrats this morning.

Primary politics

We’re waiting for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s likely announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election and join seven rivals in the primary fight to become the Republican nominee.

In a sign that an announcement is on the horizon, Christie’s longtime advisers have formed a super PAC called Tell It Like It Is to support his presidential bid. Here are the members:

Brian Jones , who advised John McCain ’s and Mitt Romney ’s presidential bids in 2008 and 2012, respectively, is leading the group.

Bill Palatucci , a Republican national committeeman from New Jersey and longtime Christie adviser, will chair the group.

Russ Schriefer , who helped craft campaign messaging for Romney, George W. Bush and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan , will oversee messaging for Christie, as well.

Brent Seaborn will focus on targeting voters.

If Christie announces, Maria Comella, chief of staff to former New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D), and Mike DuHaime, Christie’s top political strategist in 2016, will run his campaign, according to the New York Times.

At the White House

Paging Shalanda Young

In the spotlight: Our colleague Tyler Pager profiled one of the two lead White House negotiators involved in the fight to raise the debt ceiling and cap federal spending: Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised her, with McCarthy calling her “well respected” and “well liked,” and former congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.), who chaired the House Appropriations Committee when Young was the panel’s staff director, telling Tyler that Young was “a delight. She was hard-working. She was smart.”

“The intensive negotiations thrust Young, 45, into the center of a fight with sweeping economic and political ramifications. To many participants she seemed to become an indispensable figure, a rare individual who was known and trusted by members of both parties and could serve as a conduit at a moment when partisan recriminations have reached a fever pitch.”

“Current and former colleagues note that Young has been involved in budget fights for more than a decade during her tenure on the House Appropriations Committee, working mostly behind the scenes and specializing in the details while developing strong relationships with Democrats and Republicans.”

Young on Tuesday described her approach to dealing with her GOP counterparts. “The most important thing is to know what they have to have. You have to be clear about what you have to have,” she told Tyler. “I want to know their value statements and they need to know mine. And we have to find a middle ground. They shouldn’t have to compromise their values, and neither should we.”

The campaign

Trump, DeSantis fight for voters in Iowa

Round 1: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday, his first official campaign stop since announcing his candidacy last week on Twitter. “DeSantis advisers have told donors they view Iowa as especially promising for the governor, and DeSantis has said he plans to campaign in all 99 of the state’s counties,” our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Hannah Knowles and Josh Dawsey report.

Here’s what happened on Day 1 of DeSantis’s Iowa stumping:

“Speaking to more than 1,000 people at a Des Moines-area church , DeSantis went after Biden, voiced criticism of a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement and took some barely veiled swings at [former president Donald] Trump during the speech when he criticized Anthony S. Fauci , who advised the White House during the coronavirus pandemic and became reviled by many on the right,” our colleagues write.

“But he saved his sharpest words for a news conference afterward, rebuking Trump for some of the months-long attacks DeSantis has publicly ignored until just recently. DeSantis said the former president should have been cheering last fall for Republicans’ victories in Florida, including DeSantis’s landslide reelection.”

“If you put the mission first you would definitely be cheering for that,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. “He hasn’t done that.”

Happening today: Meanwhile, Trump is in Iowa today for a slate of meetings, our colleagues write. He is expected to appear at a breakfast meeting of conservative activists and participate in a Fox News town hall in the Des Moines suburbs on Thursday.

The Media

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

