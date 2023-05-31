Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inside the scramble to help the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt limit deal

Immediately after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reached an elusive agreement with President Biden to raise the debt ceiling on Saturday, the speaker emerged from his office and called a lesser-known congresswoman about a once-obscure energy project.

“We got Mountain Valley Pipeline done," McCarthy told Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), according to people familiar with the conversation.

Advertisement

The speaker was referring to a controversial gas pipeline that the debt limit deal would fast-track. The bill’s inclusion of the pipeline provisions shocked many in Washington, including several lawmakers, aides and lobbyists.

Yet the phone call, which has not previously been reported, capped a week of behind-the-scenes negotiations among House Republicans, White House officials and others over the 303-mile pipeline, which would carry natural gas across West Virginia and Virginia — over the opposition of local residents and climate activists.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the pipeline. But House Republicans and their aides also played a key role in securing language in the debt ceiling deal to fast-track the project’s completion, according to people close to the talks, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

Advertisement

White House officials agreed to include the language to honor a promise they made to Manchin last summer. To secure Manchin’s support for Democrats’ landmark climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, party leaders agreed to pass a follow-up bill that would speed up the nation’s permitting process for the pipeline and other energy projects.

The debt ceiling deal would approve all of the outstanding permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline within 21 days of the bill’s passage. Environmental lawyers have called this language an extraordinary end-run around the courts, noting that the pipeline has been delayed by a string of legal setbacks.

The scramble begins

Mountain Valley Pipeline, also known as MVP, is a joint venture between some of the largest gas companies in Appalachia and the nation’s most valuable power company, NextEra Energy. Its largest investor is Equitrans Midstream, which has a 48.1 percent ownership interest and will operate the pipeline.

Advertisement

The week-long scramble to boost the project began on May 23, when Equitrans CEO Thomas Karam met with staffers for Miller about including the favorable provisions in the debt ceiling deal, the people close to the talks said. That same day, Lance West, a lobbyist for the American Petroleum Institute and Manchin’s former chief of staff, also huddled with Miller staffers about MVP.

West characterized his negotiating role as minimal, saying he regularly meets with lawmakers as the top lobbyist for the oil and gas industry’s main trade association.

“I’m just a man in a lobbying job like any other,” he said. “I meet with everybody about permitting reform.”

Natalie Cox, a spokeswoman for Equitrans, declined to confirm the meeting but said in an email that the company is “grateful for the full support of the White House, as well as the strong leadership of Democratic and Republican legislators for recognizing the Mountain Valley Pipeline as a critical energy infrastructure project.”

Advertisement

One key player was Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), the chief deputy whip and a key member of House GOP leadership. Reschenthaler helped rally support for the provisions, noting that the pipeline would deliver gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale to markets in the Southeast.

“This bipartisan, bicameral effort to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline will deliver significant results for the American people," Reschenthaler said in a statement. "Natural gas from communities in my district, along with Ohio and West Virginia, will lower energy costs in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. I applaud my colleagues’ teamwork and was proud to work with them to ensure MVP’s completion.”

Manchin’s 2024 decision

Manchin also played a pivotal role. The West Virginia Democrat called the White House last week to urge the administration to support the Mountain Valley Pipeline provisions, the people close to the talks said. A spokeswoman for Manchin confirmed the call but declined to detail what was discussed or when exactly it occurred.

Advertisement

The politics of all these mechanizations are complicated.

Manchin has not yet said whether he will run for reelection next year in a state that Biden lost to President Donald Trump by nearly 39 percentage points. But Republicans brushed aside concerns that including the pipeline provisions would deliver a major victory to Manchin, buoying his potential reelection bid.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) encouraged members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus to back the pipeline language, despite his announcement that he will seek Manchin’s seat along with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R). And Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was one of the loudest voices in the Senate supporting the language, despite her endorsement of Justice.

Ryan Kelley, a spokesman for Mooney, said in an email that the West Virginia lawmaker “has consistently supported the Mountain Valley Pipeline” and is “committed to expanded energy production in West Virginia and domestic energy production in the United States.”

Advertisement

You can read our full story about the behind-the-scenes negotiations over the pipeline here.

Pressure points

Biden withdraws nomination of highway safety official

The White House said Tuesday that President Biden is withdrawing the nomination of Ann Carlson to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following fossil fuel industry criticism of her record on climate policy and climate litigation.

The White House gave no reason for the decision and declined to comment, David Shepardson reports for Reuters. But in a letter this month, 43 industry groups raised concerns about Carlson's past statements that the agency plays an important role in climate policy, given its responsibility for setting gas mileage standards for cars and trucks.

The groups — including the American Petroleum Institute and the Western Energy Alliance — also voiced concern that Carlson served as an adviser to Sher Edling, a law firm that has brought climate litigation against fossil fuel companies. Carlson advised the firm during her time as an environmental law professor at UCLA.

Advertisement

"Her multiple public statements reveal a clear agenda to go beyond NHTSA’s congressionally mandated mission on vehicle performance and safety standards and turn it into a climate change enforcement body," the groups wrote. "We are also concerned by Carlson’s lack of transparency about her work promoting spurious climate change litigation."

Carlson did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Climate in the courts

Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit over climate promises

A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in California yesterday alleges that Delta Air Lines misled customers by claiming to be the world’s “first carbon-neutral” airline while purchasing carbon offsets that were not valid, The Post’s Andrew Jeong reports.

The case, filed by Glendale resident Mayanna Berrin, argues that emissions reductions from the carbon offsets the company bought would have taken place even without Delta’s investment. To be valid, a credit must provide a benefit that would not have happened otherwise.

Advertisement

The case comes three years after Delta announced it would go carbon neutral, which means it would no longer release more pollution into the atmosphere than either it captures or it pays to be captured elsewhere.

Berrin’s attorney, Jonathan Haderlein, said the case is just one of a handful of greenwashing suits in the nation based on consumer protection law. If successful, the case would probably force Delta to pay damages to anyone who flew with the airline while living in California since March 2020.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article