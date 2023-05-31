Oklahoma high court rules two state abortion laws are unconstitutional

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down two of the state’s abortion bans enacted last year and, in a 6-3 decision, affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy in life-threatening situations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Abortion remains largely inaccessible in the state despite Wednesday’s decision, due to a pre-Roe ban from 1910 that makes exceptions for the life of the pregnant person.

The high court’s ruling affects a pair of laws passed in 2022 that were modeled on a novel legal strategy from Texas that created a civil enforcement mechanism — decried by abortion rights advocates as a “bounty” system. The system enabled private citizens to sue for up to $10,000 in damages any individual who performed or enabled an abortion.

The ruling held that the citizen enforcement aspect of the law could unconstitutionally thwart a person from receiving a lifesaving abortion. Doctors, the court determined, should be able to determine when it was medically necessary to perform the procedure without waiting until the patient’s life or health was in imminent danger.

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.”

Abortion rights advocates still welcomed the Wednesday ruling, while acknowledging that Oklahoma remains one of the most heavily restricted states for abortion access.

“This ruling, while providing clarity in emergency situations, does not change the landscape of care significantly,” Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement after the ruling. “But importantly, the court did strike down contradictory and unconstitutional laws that violate the rights of Oklahomans.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), who has staunchly opposed abortion, criticized the state Supreme Court decision as “activism.”

“This court has once more over-involved itself in the state’s democratic process, and has interceded to undo legislation created by the will of the people,” Stitt said in a statement, vowing to fight ongoing efforts to claw back abortion access.

S.B. 1503 banned abortion after detectable fetal cardiac activity — typically around six weeks, before most people know they’re pregnant — with exceptions for doctors who perform abortion in cases of undefined “medical emergency.” A separate law, S.B. 4327, banned all abortion with a lifesaving exception and exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape, sexual assault or incest, so long as they had been reported to police.

Alan Braid, an abortion provider and plaintiff in the case who was forced to close his Tulsa clinic due to state bans, said in a statement Wednesday, “after months of uncertainty and chaos, Oklahomans should finally be able to access the lifesaving care they need in their home state.”

Oklahoma’s Republican lawmakers, who hold a supermajority in both chambers of the state legislature as well as the governor and attorney general’s office, vowed to push for more abortion restrictions in the future.

