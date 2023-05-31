Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Target has a well-established tendency toward prematurely embracing holidays. Eager to get a jump on holiday sales, they’ll often start displaying Christmas items in, say, October. Eager more recently to get a jump on selling items for Pride Month, they put up displays in stores well in advance of June 1.

This year, that turned out to be a problem.

It started with March Madness. Bud Light, eager to offset years of declining sales by appealing to new markets, sent novelty cans of beer to influencer Dylan Mulvaney as part of a promotion. Mulvaney did what influencers do and made a video about it, which she posted on Instagram.

The catch, as you probably know, is that Mulvaney is a trans woman. Bud Light’s inclusion of her in its promotion, however modest in scale, quickly became an element of the right’s recent outrage at the presence and recognition of trans people in American society. Instead of quietly expanding its customer base, Bud Light ended up as a right-wing punching bag. Brand executives had fretted about the beer being associated with a sort of out-of-vogue machismo — an association that amplified the backlash.

There was a rush of performative demonstrations of hostility to Bud Light, a new contest on the political right to show just how opposed you were to the brand sending those cans to Mulvaney. Anti-Bud Light content got a ton of attention in right-wing media.

That mostly unfolded in April. Then, in May, Target rolled out its pride displays.

Like Bud Light, Target is trying to sell stuff to people. It has displays for video game consoles and for food brands. You’ve been to a Target: It is a voluminous space specifically designed to have everything you might need and a few things you don’t need but might simply want. That’s its business model. And, for a number of years now, that’s meant that it slots a little space for Pride Month just as, a few months later, it slots a lot of space for Christmas. (About 64 percent of Americans are Christian, compared to about 7 percent who are LGBT.)

But this is 2023. In short order, specific items from Target’s collection were isolated for social media criticism. A bathing suit for trans women was misrepresented as being for kids. Shirts making reference to Satanism were presented as having been sold by Target, which they weren’t. Mostly, though, the outcry was rooted in little more than objections to Target selling LGBTQ-focused merchandise at all, with the company framed as advocating a gay lifestyle instead of simply trying to wring some cash out of LGBTQ families. Target pulled some displays in more conservative parts of the country following threats against its staff.

That Target was early in marketing its pride merchandise means that, by now, the outrage has had longer to warm up on social media and to metastasize. A hip-hop song called “Boycott Target” featuring anti-trans, pro-Christian and pro-Donald Trump rhetoric topped Apple’s iTunes downloads list this week. But this environment of aggressive hostility to nearly anything perceived as endorsing LGBTQ pride has meant a number of other little bubbles of right-wing anger.

North Face was criticized for a pride ad featuring a drag performer. Ford was criticized for a years-old ad that included a gay couple. Kohl’s, like Target, has been attacked for marketing clothes for kids that express pride. Even Fox News was targeted by the right for complying with New York state laws governing bathroom use.

That last incident was contained in its scope in part because Fox News wasn’t amplifying it, as it has the Bud Light and Target attacks. It’s hard to measure how far the backlash went in the other cases, since they tend to emerge and fizzle on social media. But that, alone, is often the goal: to make retailers so worried about seeing even a small outcry that they decline to endorse LGBTQ pride at all.

“This has been the point that has been building for months now, which is we need to make that symbol toxic, the pride flag symbol, we need to make that toxic,” right-wing commentator Michael Knowles said this month. “We need to have companies think twice about it.” You may recall Knowles’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year when he said that “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”

We should recognize this effort as extending well beyond the conceit that Target or Bud Light or Kohl’s is trying to sell the LGBTQ lifestyle to kids. That’s simply the gateway rhetoric for a broader effort to scare companies into not creating marketing campaigns centered on any nonconservative or non-right-wing ideas at all. The LGBTQ focus is leveraging one of the more socially acceptable forms of discrimination.

Consider the spillover criticisms that we’ve seen in the past few months. After Bud Light came under fire, so did Miller Lite — for a Women’s History Month ad criticizing the rampant sexism of beer ads. This week, Chick-fil-A was attacked on social media for naming a vice president in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) — despite that person having held the position for years.

All of this occurs in an atmosphere where not only is the right trying to use anti-trans rhetoric as a wedge issue, but the right (and prominent figures like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)) are also trying to target DEI and other social-responsibility efforts as dangerous acts of indoctrination. Somehow, the political right’s historic embrace of the primacy of capitalism has become subjugated to the idea that corporations should not try to extend their customer bases if those customers don’t agree with right-wing ideology.

In some cases, this tension between the free market and corporate marketing is resolved by assuming that companies are being forced into acknowledging LGBTQ Americans. That the nonprofit group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and other organizations have scorecards by which they measure how friendly corporations are to LGBTQ or other communities is cited as the reason for outreach campaigns, as though Target is so scared about the score it receives from HRC that it feels like it has to have a pride display.

This misconception is rooted in an underrecognized aspect of U.S. politics at the moment: Many Americans don’t have friends or acquaintances who don’t share their politics. This is probably one reason Trump’s claims of election fraud took root — his supporters often legitimately didn’t know anyone who voted for Joe Biden.

Here, to someone who doesn’t know anyone who is gay, it may make more sense that Target would be facing nefarious external pressure to put up a pride display than to assume that Target is simply trying to sell rainbow shoelaces to make more cash. So a children’s shirt with a pro-LGBTQ message is viewed as indoctrination instead of the equivalent of a children’s shirt featuring a specific NASCAR driver: something intended not to create new NASCAR fans but instead to appeal to people who might buy such a shirt for their kids on the spur of the moment.

Knowles made the key point. However isolated the outcry, however dependent on small social media flurries, the idea is one that has existed since the days of GamerGate: Increase the cost for everyone else of publicly expressing a view that conflicts with right-wing orthodoxy. Conservative Republicans, often older Americans, stand out in their opposition to LGBTQ relationships and that’s Knowles’s audience. By focusing on pride, the right appeals to its base and maybe loops in other religious or socially conservative Americans to its efforts.

As of this writing, Pride Month hasn’t started. It’s safe to assume that, when it does, this effort will continue, leveraging skepticism of or hostility toward LGBTQ people to gain attention and to stifle corporate efforts to market to or hire a diverse array of Americans. Because, in the end, it’s about power. Younger Americans are more likely to be Hispanic and Asian and Black and are more likely to identify as LGBTQ and are more likely to vote for Democrats.

At its heart, this is a backlash from the right against a feared future. It’s an effort to change the country’s trajectory, blaming the current path on perceived indoctrination. The past few decades suggest that the right might soon discover that they aren’t creating a new road forward but, instead, a few last speed bumps.

