Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Biden tripped and fell on stage after congratulating the graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday. He was immediately helped up by officials and continued participating in the event. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

After delivering the commencement address and shaking hands with the last of 920 cadets, Biden started to move toward his left to return to his seat, tripped over a black sandbag and fell to his knees. The president was helped up by Air Force officials and Secret Service agents. Biden later pointed to the black sandbag on stage.

The president remained on the stage until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.

President Biden fell down after handing out diplomas at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs on June 1. He quickly stood back up. (Video: The Washington Post)

Hours earlier, Biden had delivered the commencement address at the ceremony. He had been standing on the stage for more than two hours saluting recent graduates as their names were read out, and as the temperature in El Paso County, Colo., was in the 60s.

At the airport for the return flight to Washington, Biden went up the stairs without incident. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “he’s totally fine,” adding that the president “boarded with a big smile.”

