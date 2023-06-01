How Ron DeSantis compares with Donald Trump on policies and views

DeSantis: This is where DeSantis has been driving the conversation. He has accused Trump of “siding with Disney” as DeSantis tries to exact punishment on the massive corporation for opposing his anti-LGBTQ+ policies. He’s also remaking public schools and colleges in Florida to eliminate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues and topics on race. He speaks of government as a tool to quash his enemies. “I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” he’s said.