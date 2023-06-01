Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

The debt limit bill moves to the Senate

The Senate is expected to pass the debt deal that the House approved Wednesday night, avoiding a government default that could arrive as soon as Monday.

The only question is when.

If all 100 senators can agree, the Senate could theoretically pass the legislation as early as today.

A number of senators want to offer amendments, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), to cut more spending, Tim Kaine (D-Va.), to strip the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to increase defense funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) didn’t rule out amendments. However, for the Senate to send the bill straight to the president to be signed, amendments would need to fail.

If the Senate can’t strike an agreement to speed up the process and has to use all of the time allowed for debate, it would have to work through the weekend and could pass the bill on Tuesday.

Weekend work in the Senate? All signs point to quick passage.

House seals the deal

The House on Wednesday night overwhelmingly passed — 314 to 117 — the bill to suspend the debt limit until 2025 and cut spending that was negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden.

While more Democrats (165) voted for the measure than Republicans (149), McCarthy touted that he was able to secure two-thirds of his conference, which he said he committed to doing.

And President Biden, who is Colorado to deliver a commencement address at the Air Force Academy, called Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), McCarthy and Schumer after the vote.

“I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties. This agreement meets that test,” Biden said in a statement after the bill passed.

McCarthy took a victory lap after the bill’s passage, expressing a common theme he uses every time he exceeds expectations.

“Keep underestimating us, and we’ll keep proving to the American public that we’re never giving up on you,” he told reporters.

Not everyone was happy.

“No one got everything they wanted. Many liberal Democrats opposed the bill, objecting to curbs on government spending and to new work requirements for some recipients of federal food stamps and family welfare benefits. Far-right Republicans also slammed the agreement for not securing more aggressive spending cuts. And some GOP members cast doubt on McCarthy’s fitness to lead, underscoring the fractures within the party since McCarthy won the speakership earlier this year after 15 rounds of voting and multiple concessions,” our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane and Rachel Siegel write

But our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa reports on how the deal has helped Biden and McCarthy, who both faced serious questions about their ability to get the job done.

“Wednesday night’s House vote to pass their agreement served as a validation of sorts, allowing McCarthy and Biden to show that they could pull off a critical bipartisan feat in an era of hyperpolarization. McCarthy appears to have survived the process without a serious challenge to his speakership, at least for now, while Biden will not have to ramp up his reelection campaign amid a calamitous default,” Tolu writes.

How the debt deal may also help prevent a shutdown

The debt deal passed by the House Wednesday night may not only prevent a default; it may also help prevent a government shutdown this fall.

The bill includes a mechanism that would fund the government for fiscal year 2024 with an across-the-board cut if all 12 appropriations bills aren’t enacted by the end of the calendar year and agencies are operating under a continuing resolution.

Surprisingly, members of both parties are cautiously optimistic this new bit of budget procedure bravado will, at the very least, incentivize Congress to finish its annual spending work and avoid the type of shutdown showdowns that have become almost routine.

“We’ll do everything we can to avoid (a shutdown) and there are provisions in this bill to make it less likely,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

How it got there

Two lawmakers who played major roles in its inclusion and who may agree on almost nothing else: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Republican leaders wanted the provision, in part, to ensure the support of Massie, a conservative and key vote on the House Rules Committee.

“My goal was to avoid the apocalyptic scenario of a shutdown,” said Massie, who proposed the idea earlier this year during the fight over whether McCarthy should become speaker.

Pelosi, wary that Republicans will continue to use the threat of a shutdown to force fiscal and policy fights, advocated for a shutdown prevention mechanism.

She advised Democratic leadership at a recent caucus meeting to “neutralize” the threat of a potential government shutdown later this year, detailing her vast experience negotiating spending deals, including the 2013 government shutdown and near default when Republicans controlled the House and were unable to deliver the votes to end the shutdown.

“That was the representation of the provision in negotiations, and it’s necessary for Republicans to honor it,” an aide to Pelosi said.

Support but concerns

The measure is also getting tepid praise from the right and left.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called the measure an “elegant addition” to the debt bill.

However: “There is concern among our members that this is not a sufficient incentive to stop [Republicans] from playing games and still trying to, you know, push a shutdown,” Jayapal said.

On the right, lawmakers expressed interest in the idea but said it could incentivize an omnibus — a bill that combines all or most appropriations bills into one giant funding bill.

McCarthy’s promise

But Massie said he’s “convinced it won’t” lead to an omnibus after a meeting in McCarthy's office on Tuesday.

“Kevin says he won't bring one to the floor,” Massie said, referring to an omnibus.

When asked if McCarthy would bring minibuses to the floor — two or three funding bills wrapped together — Massie said it depends. “How big is the minibus? How many people does it seat?,” he said.

Some appropriators not happy

The people who don’t love the measure: leaders of the appropriations committee.

“I am very concerned about the automatic 1 percent cut, if all of the appropriations bills aren’t signed into law on time,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. “I want a commitment from Senator Schumer that he’s going to bring each of those appropriations bills to the Senate floor.”

Defense hawks also dislike the move because of the potential cuts to defense spending.

And it’s worries like this that supporters of the mechanism hope will make it a success by motivating Congress to complete its annual spending work on time — or close to it.

How it works

If there is a continuing resolution, or a CR, in place at the end of the calendar year (not the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30) the measure would prompt a process to institute a government funding bill for the remainder of the fiscal year that would put in place a 1 percent spending cut from fiscal 2023 levels for all defense and domestic spending.

The idea is that the potential cuts to defense would motivate Republicans to complete the annual spending process and the cuts to domestic programs would similarly motivate Democrats.

The potential cuts under the new mechanism would be greater than the spending cuts agreed to in the debt limit bill.

Negotiators said they hope the provision will pressure Congress to consider and pass the 12 annual appropriations bills individually, something that hasn’t happened since 1997, and avoid the use of continuing resolutions, which often fund federal programs at the same level as the previous year.

The spending cuts, however, would not be automatic.

The House and Senate would still have to vote on them, but theoretically leaders would compile the votes for it to pass to abide by the agreement. However, there is some skepticism this would be a smooth process.

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is expected to issue decisions on cases it heard oral arguments for during the October 2022 term. We’re waiting to see how the court rules on the term’s blockbuster cases, including the “independent state legislature theory” advanced by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature; the role race should play when drawing congressional districts; and much more.

Our colleagues Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow and Nick Mourtoupalas are tracking the court’s rulings on the term’s major cases here.

On the Hill

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said Wednesday that his committee will move forward with a vote to hold FBI director Christopher A. Wray in contempt of Congress.

The showdown between Comer and Wray arises from the FBI director’s decision not to hand over an internal bureau document to lawmakers as a part of the committee’s probe of the Biden family’s business dealings. Comer wasn’t satisfied by the FBI’s offer to turn over a redacted document.

The campaign

How Trump’s 2024 policies compare to those of Ron DeSantis

Our colleague Amber Phillips is out with The Post’s latest guide to the 2024 presidential election, this time a look at where former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stand on several issues, from Disney and anti-LGBTQ policies to abortion.

DeSantis, who formally kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday, is seen as the biggest threat to Trump’s reelection aspirations. In addition to competing in a crowded primary race for the Republican nomination, Trump faces historic legal jeopardy on multiple fronts.

In the latest turn of events, “federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which Trump acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran … undercutting his argument that he declassified everything,” “federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which Trump acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran … undercutting his argument that he declassified everything,” CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, Paula Reid and Kaitlan Collins first reported. It is the latest development in the Justice Department’s investigation of the former president’s handling of classified documents.

As Trump’s legal woes continue, DeSantis is pitching himself as the more electable version of the former president. But how different are they really? Here’s how their policies compare, per Amber:

On the culture wars

Trump: “While Trump is no stranger to divisive policies (as president he banned travel from predominantly Muslim countries and separated families at the border), he is not nearly as focused as DeSantis on antagonizing the left, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues,” Amber writes. “On Disney, specifically, he’s called the feud ‘unnecessary’ and mocked DeSantis for being unable to end it. ( “While Trump is no stranger to divisive policies (as president he banned travel from predominantly Muslim countries and separated families at the border), he is not nearly as focused as DeSantis on antagonizing the left, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues,” Amber writes. “On Disney, specifically, he’s called the feud ‘unnecessary’ and mocked DeSantis for being unable to end it. ( Disney and DeSantis are now suing each other .).”

DeSantis: “He has accused Trump of ‘siding with Disney’ as DeSantis tries to exact punishment on the massive corporation for opposing his anti-LGBTQ+ policies. He’s also remaking public schools and colleges in Florida “He has accused Trump of ‘siding with Disney’ as DeSantis tries to exact punishment on the massive corporation for opposing his anti-LGBTQ+ policies. He’s also remaking public schools and colleges in Florida to eliminate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues and topics on race .”

On abortion

