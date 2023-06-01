U.S. imposes sanctions on Sudan as violence breaks cease-fire agreements

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States is levying economic sanctions against warring military forces in Sudan as a consequence for ongoing fighting in the northeast African country that has violated multiple cease-fire agreements. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In addition to the sanctions, the White House said Thursday that it would also impose visa restrictions “against actors who are perpetuating the violence” in Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary broke out in April.

“These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

According to the Treasury Department, the United States is imposing sanctions on four companies that Washington officials said are generating revenue from the conflict in Sudan: Al Junaid Multi Activities and Tradive General Trading, which are associated with the RSF; and Defense Industries System and Sudan Master Technology, which are associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces.

“Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement. “The United States stands on the side of civilians against those who perpetuate violence towards the people of Sudan.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and hundreds of civilians killed since the violence began April 15 — when a rivalry between Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military chief and de facto head of state, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who heads the RSF paramilitary, exploded into open conflict.

Though the United States and Saudi Arabia helped broker a week-long cease-fire on May 21, fighting has continued in Sudan, hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance and hurting the civilians who need aid the most, Sullivan said.

“The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling,” Sullivan said. “And the failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to abide by the cease-fire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces.”

President Biden issued an executive order May 4 expanding U.S. authorities’ ability to respond to the violence in Sudan and help end the conflict, including the levying of sanctions “on certain persons destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition.”

The sanctions announced Thursday are an indication that the United States is following through with those threatened consequences, Sullivan said.

“The Sudanese people did not ask for this war. The United States will continue to stand with them,” Sullivan said. “We will continue to support their rightful demand for a transition to democracy. And working with our partners, we will continue to hold the belligerent parties accountable for their unconscionable violence and defiance of the will of the people.”

Siobhan O’Grady contributed to this report.

