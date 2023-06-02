Biden expected to sign debt ceiling bill, deliver remarks from White House

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is expected to sign legislation that suspends the debt ceiling and curbs federal spending as early as Friday, and plans to deliver remarks from the White House on the bipartisan measure that will avert an unprecedented U.S. government default. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The White House has announced that Biden will speak from the Oval Office on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern. In a tweet late Thursday, Biden said he plans to sign the bill into law “as soon as possible.”

“The agreement protects our historic and hard-earned economic recovery, and all the progress that American workers have made in the last two years,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “And it protects key priorities and accomplishments from the last two years.”

His comments Friday came in a statement touting a government report showing U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May, a figure significantly higher than economists expected.

Friday night’s address will give a Biden a chance to tout the good economic news as well the passage of the latest legislation he championed that drew bipartisan support. Other measures that cleared Congress with the support of both parties during Biden’s two-plus years in office have included bills investing heavily in the nation’s infrastructure, bolstering U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, addressing the scourge of gun violence, and helping veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Biden assumed the presidency with decades of experience in Washington negotiations and insisting that bipartisanship was possible despite the political polarization. The debt ceiling deal he negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) came months after Republicans won control of the House, ushering in two years of divided government.

The Senate approved the debt measure Thursday night on a 63-36 vote, allowing Biden ample time to sign it before Monday, when the government would no longer be able to pay all of its bills without borrowing more.

The deal, which cleared the House 314-117 on Wednesday, suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025. The Congressional Budget Office says the legislation will reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

No one got everything they wanted. Many liberal Democrats opposed the 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act, objecting to curbs on government spending and to new work requirements for some recipients of federal food stamps and family welfare benefits. Far-right Republicans also slammed the agreement for not securing more aggressive spending cuts.

Before approving the bill, the Senate rejected 11 proposed amendments. Any changes to the legislation would have required it be sent back to the House, making it very difficult to meet the Monday deadline.

In an effort to alleviate concerns from defense hawks in the Senate that the debt ceiling bill would restrict Pentagon spending too much, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a joint statement Thursday saying the “debt ceiling deal does nothing to limit the Senate’s ability to appropriate emergency supplemental funds to ensure our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia, and our other adversaries.”

In the Senate, four Democrats and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted no, while 44 Democrats and Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with them, and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voted yes. On the GOP side, 17 Republicans voted yes, and 31 voted no.

“Democrats are feeling very good tonight,” Schumer said after the vote. “We’ve saved the country from the scourge of default. Even though there were some on the other side who wanted default, who wanted to lead us to default.”

In a statement after the vote, McConnell credited House Republicans’ efforts for avoiding a default and curbing “Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending that grows our nation’s debt.”

The debt ceiling caps the amount the U.S. government can borrow. The current level is $31.4 trillion, and the Treasury Department has been using what it calls “extraordinary measures” since January to shuffle money around in the federal budget to avoid needing to take on more debt.

Biden has said he might eventually seek to declare the nation’s borrowing limit incompatible with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which says that the federal government’s debts must be paid, and try to get courts to back him.

Leigh Ann Caldwell, Marianne LeVine and Rachel Siegel contributed to this report.

