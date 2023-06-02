Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday! I don’t know if it’s pronounced Deh-Santis or Dee-Santis, but it’s definitely Lee-mah, not Lie-mah. Send news and intonation tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.



Below: A judge tosses a privacy suit against Meta, and Twitter faces tests to check if it complies with an incoming law. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight California assembly passes journalism bill, brushing off Meta’s threat California’s lower chamber overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday requiring tech companies to pay publishers for their content, rebuffing Meta’s threat to block news articles across its platforms in the state if lawmakers converted on the effort.

The state’s assembly advanced the California Journalism Preservation Act, AB 886, in a bipartisan 55-6 vote, teeing the measure up for consideration in the state Senate.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D), said its broad backing proved officials were unphased by the Facebook and Instagram parent company’s warning.

Advertisement

“It shows that we didn’t blink. … That we’re not going to be threatened by a company,” she said in an interview after the session.

The vote puts California a step closer to a major regulatory standoff with Meta, which is fending off similar journalism proposals globally.

The proposal would require large platforms to pay publishers a “journalism usage fee” for their content proportional to how much revenue they generate off it, mirroring similar efforts in Australia and Canada to force tech companies to share money with news outlets.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement Wednesday that if passed, the company “will be forced to remove news” from its platforms, arguing that the measure would largely benefit “big, out-of-state media companies,” not California publishers.

Meta has repeatedly threatened to yank news in places where policymakers considered proposals to redirect more funds to news organizations, but the tech giant has rarely followed through and the results of the gambit have been varied.

Advertisement

Facebook, since renamed Meta, went through with a threat to block news articles in Australia over a law in the country forcing tech companies to enter into negotiations with publishers. But the company reversed course after negotiations with government officials to give companies more time to strike deals with outlets and potentially avoid forced arbitration.

Perhaps Meta’s biggest win came last year in Washington when lawmakers excluded a bill from a major spending package which would have let publishers band together in negotiations with the tech giants after the company said it would consider blocking news nationwide if it passed.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who led that effort, said at the time that officials could no longer let large tech companies “dominate policy decisions in Washington.”

Advertisement

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, more recently said they will “have to end the availability of news content in Canada” if officials implement another proposal to make tech companies cough up more of their revenue to publishers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasted Meta’s remarks, saying last month that it “shows how deeply irresponsible and out of touch they are.” That standoff is ongoing.

Wicks called Meta’s statement an “empty threat” during floor remarks, saying tech companies have made “billions of dollars while our newsrooms are shutting down across the state.”

“In the face of regulation, they want to censor journalists,” she added.

Danielle Coffey, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance trade group, said of Thursday’s vote: “Despite Meta’s threats, lawmakers truly value quality journalism and a free press.”

Advertisement

The group counts thousands of publishers, including The Washington Post, as members. Post spokeswoman Kathy Baird said in an email that “The Washington Post stands with the News Media Alliance in support of the California Journalism Preservation Act.”

While the California bill received broad bipartisan support during Thursday’s vote, it’s still poised to face legislative and political hurdles before potential final passage.

Some state lawmakers who said they would back the bill Thursday still expressed reservations about its provisions and suggested they may want to see changes before a final vote.

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D) cited concerns from some local outlets that the bill could disproportionately help larger publications over smaller and nonprofit newsrooms. Assemblymember Josh Hoover (R), who spoke in opposition, said he was concerned the bill would “incentivize” platforms to “suppress and to throttle news stories.”

Advertisement

Some D.C.-based advocacy and industry groups have also registered opposition to the bill, citing concerns it would wreak havoc on the internet by effectively creating a tax on links and would provide a boost to hedge funds that have bought out local news organizations.

Wicks said in her remarks the bill was “not a perfect product” yet but that she would work to make sure it’s a “robust bill” that encourages “a vibrant press” before it reaches the desk of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Our top tabs

Judge tosses D.C. attorney general Cambridge Analytica privacy suit against Meta

A D.C. superior court judge on Thursday dismissed a long-running lawsuit from the D.C. attorney general that alleged Meta maintained poor data practices that misled users and failed to promptly inform them of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Advertisement

Judge Maurice A. Ross granted Meta’s request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine (D). Racine filed the initial lawsuit in December 2018 and followed up with an additional suit last May claiming that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg directly participated in decisions that enabled the political consulting firm to siphon personal data from millions of users on its Facebook platform.

In the decision, Ross argued that Facebook “took swift action” in response to the scandal and added that while “the District may disagree with Facebook’s approach to the situation, there is no legal basis that required Facebook to act differently.”

The scandal opened Facebook up to significant regulatory scrutiny in the United States and around the globe.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and are considering all of our options,” D.C. attorney general office spokesperson Gabriel Shoglow-Rubenstein told The Technology 202.

House committee launches investigation into FTC chair

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan amid concerns over the agency leader’s approach to competition policy and her leadership at the commission, Emily Birnbaum and Billy House report for Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

“House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer in a letter on Thursday asked Khan to turn over a wide range of documents, including an unredacted opinion written by former Republican Commissioner Christine Wilson, communications among commissioners about the FTC’s authority to clamp down on corporate America, and documents about whether Khan should have recused herself from a case involving Meta Platforms Inc.,” Birnbaum and House write.

The committee will focus on remarks from Wilson, who resigned from the agency earlier this year, accusing Khan and her “enablers” of having a “disregard for the rule of law and due process,” including in antitrust policy, she wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“Under Chair Khan, the FTC is proud to be defending American consumers from harm and ensuring fair competition in the economy,” FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar told Bloomberg News. “We look forward to working with Congress to dispel former Commissioner Wilson’s imaginative allegations.”

E.U. to subject Twitter to stress test ahead of new digital content law

E.U. officials will subject Twitter to a test that checks how well the platform complies with an incoming digital content law, Sam Schechner reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

The Digital Services Act, which takes effect in August, directs large platforms including Twitter to provide more transparency about their algorithms to researchers and take additional measures to remove illegal and false content online. Companies could face fines up to 6 percent of global revenue if they violate the law.

Schechner writes: “A team of roughly five to 10 digital specialists from the EU plan to put Twitter, and possibly other companies, through their content-policing paces during a visit to San Francisco in late June, Thierry Breton, the bloc’s commissioner for the internal market, said in an interview.”

The test is voluntary and Twitter has agreed to it to get a feel for how the law will be enforced, the report adds. The company has said it plans to fully comply.

Twitter recently withdrew from a voluntary code adopted by the bloc in 2018 as a means of motivating companies to weed out disinformation on their platforms. Breton later warned Twitter it cannot run from disinformation removal obligations when DSA takes effect.

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Workforce report

Trending

Before you log off

This is Stanley. He's very excited because today is going to be a great day. Can just feel it. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/78Z7bkmYLC — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 1, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article