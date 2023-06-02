Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1886, President Grover Cleveland became the first (and still only) president to get married at the White House. Cleveland, 49, wed Frances Folsom, 21, in the mansion’s Blue Room. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea GOP governor protects abortion-seekers. Your weekly non-Beltway political stories. Nevada’s Republican governor signs a law protecting abortion-seekers from out of state. California’s legislature may tax short-term rentals (like Airbnb) to fund affordable housing. Oregon turns vacant hotels into shelters. Vermont’s dairy farms get bigger — and fewer.

These are your weekly outside-the-Beltway stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Nevada’s GOP governor protects other states’ abortion-seekers

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed access to abortion, has upturned American politics by shifting the issue to the states. Legislators have overturned ancient bans or imposed new ones, sometimes meant to punish people looking to cross state lines to get an abortion.

It hasn’t always been entirely predictable Left-Right politics. The Nevada Independent’s Tabitha Mueller reported this week how Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, signed a law “that would protect out-of-state abortion seekers and those providing reproductive care from prosecution in Nevada, regardless of other states’ policies.”

The politics: Some states imposing new bans are trying to cut off any access to abortion, including via travel to places where it’s legal. And 2024 will be shaped by these kinds of fights, much as the issue helped drive Democrats’ stronger-than-expected 2022 showing.

California vs Airbnb

California’s Assembly is looking at a proposal to impose a 15 percent tax on short-term rentals — think Airbnb or Vrbo — starting in 2025 to fund the construction of affordable housing and other steps in response to the state’s homelessness crisis, KABC reported. The California State Senate passed it Wednesday by a vote of 27-11.

The politics: You can imagine legislators pondering the trade-offs here, like the potential hit to tourism revenue, as they look for money to pay for projects to address homelessness. This’ll be worth keeping an eye on, as other states are also searching for solutions.

In Oregon: Vacant, no more

Speaking of policy responses to homelessness, Julia Shumway of the Oregon Capital Chronicle this week reported on the Beaver State’s use of public funds to turn vacant buildings into shelters.

“Oregon has spent nearly $125 million since 2020 to turn vacant hotels and motels into shelters through the Project Turnkey program, adding more than 900 rooms to help hundreds of people get off the streets,” Shumway reported. “The projects receive state funding and are managed by local governments or nonprofits.”

Oregon has about 18,000 people who are homeless, 62 percent of whom lack shelter, Shumway reported.

Gov. Tina Kotek (D) hopes to get 1,200 of them off the streets by January 2024.

The politics: Policymakers are testing creative solutions to address homelessness.

Vermont’s dairy farms get bigger. And fewer.

The days of more-cows-than-people jokes are long gone, and what ails Vermont dairy farms is no laughing matter anyway: Small farms are vanishing in the Green Mountain state, while successful ones are ever-larger, Kirk Kardashian reported at SevenDaysVT.com.

In 1950, Kardashian wrote, Vermont had 11,000 dairy farms. Now it has 508.

“Because what farmers are paid for milk rarely covers what it cost them to produce it, they search for economies of scale — to milk more and more cows and spread the expenses over the larger revenue. From 2012 to 2022, that resulted in a 44 percent decrease in the number of small Vermont farms, defined as those with fewer than 200 cows,” Kardashian reported.

Kardashian also asked a question that may get him run out of town but goes to the heart of the politics here: Not just “can” Vermont’s dairy industry be saved, but “should it?”

“Many farms have come to rely on underpaid and overworked undocumented laborers from Mexico and Central America, some of whom live in substandard conditions. Nutrient runoff from farms has fouled waterways and fed blooms of toxic algae. The larger the farm, the greater the potential for pollution problems,” Kardashian wrote.

The politics: You see the trade-offs, economic and social. It’s impossible to think of my home state without dairy farms. But when is saving a beloved industry not worth it?

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Justice Department will not seek charges in Mike Pence document case

“The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former vice president Mike Pence’s possession of potentially sensitive government documents after leaving office and will not pursue charges, according to two people familiar with the matter,” Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett report.

Employers added 339,000 jobs in May, strong growth that defied head winds

“Employers posted a blockbuster 339,000 jobs in May, the latest sign that a booming labor market continues to prevent the country from slipping into a recession,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

“However, new warning signs also appeared in the economy, as the unemployment rate shot up in May to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent, one of the fastest surges since early in the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. Some 440,000 workers reported that they are unemployed — and most of those were due to temporary jobs ending or layoffs, according to the data.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

End of Title 42 changes calculus of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

“The end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions at the border brought confusion, anxiety and fear that ultimately dissipated in a lull. The predictions of immediate chaos and catastrophe at the border in the U.S. Southwest did not materialize — at least, not in the way described or imagined,” Arelis R. Hernández and Danielle Villasana report.

“Instead of a sustained uptick in detentions, the number of people caught crossing the border illegally has declined as migrants reassess how best to enter the United States. Although all can now apply for asylum, qualifying is difficult.”

As mpox worries return ahead of Pride, a leather convention offers hope

“About a quarter of people considered at risk for contracting mpox are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the rates are far higher in major cities that saw the largest outbreaks. Health officials worry low immunity in some swaths of the country and people letting their guard down because they think mpox has vanished could spark a resurgence,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

Georgia probe of Trump broadens to activities in other states

“An Atlanta-area investigation of alleged election interference by former president Donald Trump and his allies has broadened to include activities in Washington, D.C., and several other states, according to two people with knowledge of the probe — a fresh sign that prosecutors may be building a sprawling case under Georgia’s racketeering laws,” Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey report.

… and beyond

How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

“The scramble that ensued showed how two of the most powerful figures in Washington — who share a belief in the power of personal relationships, despite not having much of one between themselves — jointly staved off an unprecedented default that could have ravaged the economy and held unknown political consequences. It’s a tale of an underestimated House speaker determined to defy expectations that he couldn’t address a complex debt limit fight, and a president who tuned out the noise from his own party to ensure a default would not happen on his watch,” the Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri report.

As Medicaid purge begins, ‘staggering numbers’ of Americans lose coverage

“More than 600,000 Americans have lost Medicaid coverage since pandemic protections ended on April 1. And a KFF Health News analysis of state data shows the vast majority were removed from state rolls for not completing paperwork,” KFF Health News’s Hannah Recht reports.

The Biden agenda

White House wants to engage Russia on nuclear arms control in post-treaty world

“The Biden administration is ready to talk to Russia without conditions about a future nuclear arms control framework even while taking countermeasures in response to the Kremlin’s decision to suspend the last nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday.” the AP’s Aamer Madhani reports.

U.S. debt ceiling deal dooms Biden’s revolutionary tax plans

“Barring an unlikely Democratic sweep of the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2024, major changes to the U.S. tax code are now seen as largely off the table until the end of 2025, when the 2017 individual tax cuts expire. Then, tax experts predict lawmakers will be forced to agree on a major tax revamp,” Reuters’s David Lawder writes.

Senate rejects Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

“The 52-to-46 vote, arriving a week after the House passed the measure and as the Supreme Court considers the legality of the relief plan, also would restart loan payments for tens of millions of borrowers that have been on pause since early in the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution also would prevent the Education Department from pursuing similar policies in the future,” Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports.

The most common donut brands across the U.S., visualized

We made it to Friday — and National Doughnut Day. Please enjoy this sweet chart.

“Along the entire Eastern Seaboard, sprawling from Maine to Florida, we find Greater Dunkin’land … The Dunkin’ hegemony falters as we head West, however. Regional chains such as Daylight Donuts and Shipley Do-Nuts flourish in the middle of the country. Outposts favoring Donut Palace emerge in the Southwest,” Alyssa Fowers reports.

“And through the Rockies and on toward the Pacific, a preference for doughnut independence prevails as smaller, local brands with three or fewer locations dominate broad swaths of the landscape — broken by occasional islands ruled by Winchell’s & Yum Yum (both owned by Winchell’s Donut House) and Mochinut (which features a mash-up of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi).”

Hot on the left

How House Dems went from angry at to rallying around the Biden White House

“The change in tone served as a remarkable turnaround for a House caucus that is younger, more diverse and more liberal than the octogenarian president who previously served 36 years in the Senate. Despite those differences, House Democrats appreciate the president more than outsiders realize,” Paul Kane writes.

“And the support signaled an embrace by rank-and-file Democrats of the new House leadership trio of [Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)], Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.), and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) who had less than three decades of combined experience when they took over in January.”

Hot on the right

Trump, DeSantis in open warfare as they hit the trail in early states

“The dueling offensives underscored the state of open warfare between Trump, the clear polling leader in the Republican presidential primary, and DeSantis, who is running a distant second but well ahead of every other contender. Since commencing his campaign in Iowa this week, the Florida governor has stepped up his aggressions against Trump after mostly ignoring him in recent months. He is seeking to counter his rival’s relentless attacks and launch his own, spanning policy and personal fronts,” Dylan Wells, Hannah Knowles and Colby Itkowitz report.

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will get his daily briefing. Vice President Harris will also attend.

Biden will address the nation at 7 p.m. from the Oval Office about the debt limit bill.

At 8:10 p.m. Biden will leave the White House for the Marine Barracks on Capitol Hill, where he will attend the Friday Evening Parade.

In closing

Chthonic, psammophile: The best spelling bee words to add to your vocab

“The nation’s most accomplished junior spellers took to the stage Thursday night for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, competing for $50,000 in prize money that was won, in the end, by 14-year-old Dev Shah,” Frances Vinall reports.

“The spellers were given words that would baffle the vast majority of adult viewers at home, words such as ‘gazabo’ (no, not gazebo) and ‘querken.’ Each session in the spelling bee consists of two spelling rounds and one round in which contestants answer multiple-choice questions about the definition of words. Here are some of our favorites to add to your vocabulary.”

More: Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

