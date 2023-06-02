Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! It’s finally Friday, after a week of debt ceiling drama. 🙌 Not a subscriber? Sign up for The Climate 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we have an exclusive on Democrats urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prioritize clean energy in Puerto Rico. Plus, the Interior Department is finalizing protections for New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon. But first:

How Republicans changed their tune on transmission lines

In 2005, President George W. Bush declared that “new technologies such as superconducting power lines can help us bring our electrical grid into the 21st century.”

A lot has changed since then. For one thing, “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey is no longer No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. For another, Republicans have become a lot less enthusiastic about long-distance power lines, complicating President Biden’s climate agenda.

Advertisement

The debt ceiling bill, which passed the Senate last night, is a prime example of this trend. Democrats and the White House pushed for the bill to include provisions that would spur the construction of interstate transmission lines, needed to carry clean electricity across the country.

But House Republicans balked at including these provisions, according to two people close to the talks, and they were ultimately dropped from the debt ceiling deal. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations.

Yet to meet one of Biden’s biggest climate goals — 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 — the nation will need a lot more power lines to transport clean electricity from far-flung wind and solar farms to urban centers.

Debt ceiling drama

Last week, negotiators were seriously considering including a transmission bill in the debt ceiling deal.

Advertisement

The Big Wires Act , which is sponsored by Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), would require regions to transfer at least 30 percent of their peak electricity demand between each other.

To meet this mandate — known as a minimum transfer requirement — regions could build new transmission lines or upgrade existing ones.

But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), who chairs the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security, raised concerns about including the bill, said the two people close to the talks.

The two lawmakers argued that Republicans needed more time to review the bill and that the 30 percent requirement was too strict, the people said.

Instead of including the Big Wires Act, the debt ceiling deal ultimately gave the North American Electric Reliability Corp. a year and a half to study transfer capacity between regions — an outcome that disappointed many Democrats and climate activists.

“I have a lot of respect for the climate ambition of the White House, but I did not come away from this process with the sense that those of us who care about transmission were rolling in the same direction as the White House negotiators,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) told The Climate 202.

Spokespeople for Rodgers and Duncan did not respond to requests for comment.

Times a-changin'

Two decades ago, the GOP was the party of power lines.

Pat Wood , a Republican who chaired the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from 2001 to 2005, “pushed aggressively for increased federal oversight of power lines,” , a Republican who chaired thefrom 2001 to 2005, “pushed aggressively for increased federal oversight of power lines,” NBC News reported in 2005

Pete Domenici of New Mexico, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, And former senatorof New Mexico, the top Republican on the said at a 2008 hearing that the “single largest impediment to the development of renewable energy" may be the lack of transmission capacity.

“It is odd that 20 years ago, it was Republicans leading all of these federal transmission policies,” said Rob Gramlich, the president of the consulting group Grid Strategies and a former adviser to Wood.

Advertisement

“It feels like the Democrats realized how important the grid was for clean energy and climate, so they pretty much aligned unanimously in support of transmission,” Gramlich said. “And then maybe Republicans looked and said, ‘Well, if they like it, there must be something we should dislike.'”

Utility opposition

An official at the Edison Electric Institute, a trade group for utilities, voiced concern that lawmakers could be rushing the transmission provisions.

“The transmission proposals being discussed potentially would make major changes to existing processes, so it is important for stakeholders to be able to assess and discuss with Congress the customer impacts of each proposal,” Brian Wolff, the group’s chief strategy officer and executive vice president of public policy and external affairs, said in an email.

Advertisement

Some energy experts suggested Republicans have shifted their stance on transmission in response to opposition from utilities.

“A lot of utilities are effectively transmission monopolies — they get to build all of the transmission within their territories,” said Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. “And if you have more inter-regional transmission, that weakens their position.”

What’s next

The transmission debate on Capitol Hill is far from over. Lawmakers in both parties yesterday expressed eagerness to pursue broader legislation to overhaul the nation’s permitting process for energy projects, including power lines.

“I think we will do a permitting reform bill,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told The Climate 202. “I don’t see the dribs and drabs of permitting-related stuff in the debt limit bill as replacing permitting reform.”

Advertisement

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the top Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee, agreed.

“There’s still an appetite to continue with permitting reform,” Capito told The Climate 202. “Certainly because the transmission portion is not in there, that drives a lot of Democrats.”

On the Hill

Exclusive: Democrats call on FEMA to fund clean energy in Puerto Rico

A group of 22 congressional Democrats is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to redirect disaster recovery funds in Puerto Rico toward renewable energy, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

In a letter sent today to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the lawmakers asked the agency to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s fossil-fuel-based power grid after Hurricanes Maria and Fiona with an eye toward rooftop solar, community solar, energy storage and microgrids.

Advertisement

“Because Puerto Rico will continue to experience climate-fueled disasters and other climate emergency impacts, it is imperative FEMA focus on opportunities to fund resilient, distributed renewable energy and microgrid projects rather than doubling down on a centralized power system that continues to fail communities across Puerto Rico,” the lawmakers wrote.

Reps. Nydia M. Velázquez (N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) led the letter. Signers include Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

The letter comes after nine environmental and community groups filed a lawsuit in April alleging that FEMA is rebuilding the island’s grid, which fails almost every time a storm hits, without properly assessing the environmental impact or residents’ desire for renewable energy.

Senate fails to strip pipeline approval from debt ceiling bill

The Senate yesterday rejected an amendment to the debt ceiling bill that would have removed controversial provisions approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The vote was 30-69.

Advertisement

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who introduced the amendment, railed against these provisions on the Senate floor, noting that the project developers have used eminent domain to seize private property in his state.

“It would be one thing if you could build pipelines in midair,” Kaine said. “But you can’t. To build a pipeline, you have to take people's land.”

To speed up consideration of the debt ceiling bill, Senate leaders agreed to hold votes on 11 amendments, The Washington Post’s Rachel Siegel, Marianne LeVine, John Wagner and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged his colleagues not to support the amendments, which would send the bill back to the House, causing delays ahead of a Monday default deadline.

Agency alert

Interior Department finalizes protections for Chaco Canyon

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland today will announce a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling in New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon, a sacred tribal site.

Advertisement

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will stop leasing federal lands within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park. President Biden first proposed the move during the White House Tribal Nations Summit in 2021.

“Today marks an important step in fulfilling President Biden's commitments to Indian Country, by protecting Chaco Canyon, a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples who ancestors have called this place home since time immemorial,” Haaland said in a statement.

In the states

Phoenix can’t meet groundwater demands over next century, threatening growth

There is not enough groundwater underneath the Phoenix metropolitan area to meet projected demands over the next century, according to a supply analysis released yesterday by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, The Post’s Joshua Partlow, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) said the report predicts that about 4 percent of the demand for groundwater, or roughly 4.9 million acre-feet of water, will not be met over the next 100 years without further action. The finding could have significant implications for the nation’s fifth-largest city, which has long been a residential and business development hot spot.

In the past year, metro Phoenix has added more than 70,000 people, one of the largest population gains in the country. The report’s authors warned that as temperatures rise and drought worsens across the West, dwindling supplies of groundwater could hinder the area’s future growth.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article