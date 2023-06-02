Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Senate passes debt limit bill, satisfies defense hawks

The Senate late last night passed a bill to suspend the debt limit until after the next election, sending it to President Biden for his signature just days before the Treasury Department said the government could start to default on its debts.

It was a mostly drama-free affair, but Senate leaders did need to tend to the concerns of defense hawks before securing the needed support for passage.

Several members raised an alarm over the $886 billion in the debt ceiling bill for defense in the next fiscal year, saying it was too low.

Led by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), they sought public assurances from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that more security funding could be found if needed.

The “debt ceiling deal does nothing to limit the Senate’s ability to appropriate emergency supplemental funds to ensure our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia, and our other adversaries,” Schumer and McConnell said in a joint statement.

The leaders also promised to prioritize Senate floor time for appropriations bills to avoid the implementation of defense cuts that are set to occur if Congress doesn’t finish its annual spending work by the end of the calendar year.

“To accomplish our shared goal of preventing sequestration, expeditious floor consideration will require cooperation from Senators from both parties,” Schumer and McConnell said. “The Leaders will seek and facilitate floor consideration of these bills with the cooperation of Senators of both parties.”

The final vote was 63 to 36.

How the defense number was negotiated

Republicans who prioritize defense spending questioned why the House GOP negotiators didn’t get a bigger defense budget in the agreement.

“I can’t believe you did this,” Graham said of House Republicans.

Republican negotiators sought a defense budget of $905 billion, but the White House pushed back because it was already agreeing to cuts to domestic spending, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.

“I got as high of a defense number as I could,” one Republican involved in the negotiations said.

Failed amendments

The Senate found itself in the rare situation of having to swallow legislation it had no part in crafting — the debt deal was struck between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden — which led to some anger on the part of senators beyond the defense hawks.

Votes on 11 show-vote amendments were held to allow senators to vent their frustrations on issues such as a pipeline project included in the package and China trade policy, but were none were adopted.

When the next debt limit drama arrives

The wrap-up of this year’s debt limit saga from Leigh Ann and our colleagues Rachel Siegel, Marianne Levine and John Wagner for the hometown paper:

The Senate vote “capped off weeks of talks that moved in fits and starts — and at times dissolved altogether. As the June 5 default deadline ticked closer, negotiators from the White House and the House GOP clashed over government spending, work requirements for federal programs and a slew of other policy differences. The final 99-page bill lost some support from far-right lawmakers and some progressive Democrats. But its final passage marked an end to months of partisan squabbles over raising the debt ceiling — and averted economic catastrophe .”

Set your calendars: the bill suspends the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025.

In the agencies

Blinken bashes Russia during trip to Helsinki

While you were asleep: Secretary of State Antony Blinken today met Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki, the capital of the newest NATO member.

He also delivered prepared remarks about the war in Ukraine, calling Russia’s invasion a “strategic failure” and reaffirming the United States’ commitment to war-torn Ukraine’s defense “today, tomorrow, for as long as it takes.”

“When you look at President Putin’s long-term strategic aims and objectives, there is no question: Russia is significantly worse off today than it was before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Blinken said. “Where Putin aimed to project strength, he has revealed weakness. Where he sought to divide, he has united. What he tried to prevent, he’s precipitated.”

“That outcome is no accident,” Blinken continued. “It’s the direct result of the courage and solidarity of the Ukrainian people — and the deliberate, decisive, swift action that we and our partners have taken to support Ukraine.”

On the Hill

Russ Vought is not happy with the debt deal

If you want to know what members of the House Freedom Caucus think, read this.

Russ Vought, the former Trump Office of Management and Budget director, is the outside fiscal guru for the group of the House’s most conservative members.

He — and most of them — have had a bad week.

Vought, the president of the Center for Renewing America, said he is deeply disappointed with the debt limit bill negotiated between McCarthy and Biden. He’s also sparred with Republicans over the bill and was criticized by spending hawk Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) for the trillions of dollars in debt accumulated during the Trump administration.

In a conversation Thursday morning, Vought responded to this charge and talked about whether conservatives should try to oust McCarthy.

This interview has been shortened and edited for clarity.

On why he’s so against the debt deal In my perspective, we're losing our country, and we don't have a lot of time, and the bureaucracy needs to be massively deconstructed and defunded.

So it’s just a massive missed opportunity when we don’t have a lot of opportunities, and then remember that it didn’t just do this for a year. They (suspended the debt limit) for the duration of the Biden presidency, and this town only works on the basis of must-pass bills, and you just removed the debt limit for the entirety of the presidency. That's just malpractice.

On if McCarthy is to blame He decided he had to have a deal that he was going to do with [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries. And not only do I question that decision, but I think that it goes to the very heart of (McCarthy’s) credibility and whether he should be in the position that he is because he made the decision in January that he was going to run the House in coalition with House conservatives.

I do blame Kevin McCarthy, and I think that he has a lot of explaining to do to his members and the American people.

On if conservatives should deploy the motion to vacate to oust McCarthy That’s a moment that in my perspective they should use when they have the ability to win.

I think as early as next week, you can easily see [conservatives] start to engage more skeptically on rules. You’re going to govern with Hakeem Jeffries? You should get him to [vote on] these procedural rules.

We’re going to go through a couple of weeks where there’s a reckoning of House conservatives and reflect on what has occurred, and we’ll see the play call they make.

On Rep. Massie’s criticism that he aided Trump-era spending I’m really proud of our record in the Trump administration. We proposed budgets that had more spending cuts and reforms than anyone ever proposed before as a president, and we were constantly stymied by a cartel — the House Appropriations Committee, the leadership, the House Rules Committee — stymied the president and jammed him consistently.

Each one of those moments are moments that I wish we could have gotten more cuts and I’m not going to say that we didn't spend too much. but I'm proud of the record.

On McCarthy’s explanation that it’s the best he could do in a divided government [McCarthy] ultimately believed that default meant default, and I can’t explain why he can’t understand the reality that it wasn’t an actual default. But he believed that and that caused him to make certain decisions at the negotiating table.

On some Republicans’ concerns about the level of defense spending being too low The level of insanity in the defense community over the need to have sure certain percentage increases in defense knows no bounds.

That is why our organization will be very, very public in and leaning forward in sharing that we have the right debate, and that we're not gonna let people just assume that we need higher levels of defense spending to be able to save our country and confront China.

What we're watching

In the economy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is today releasing the May jobs report, which is expected to show “the 29th straight month of solid job growth, with economists predicting 180,000 jobs created,” our colleague Lauren Kaori Gurley reports. “Many economists are predicting a recession later this year, especially if the Federal Reserve keeps hiking interest rates to curb inflation.”

From the courts

Chertoff says DOJ assisted the Supreme Court in Dobbs leak investigation

The Justice Department was brought in to assist the Supreme Court with parts of its months-long investigation into the leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last spring, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post written by former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).

The latest revelation about the Dobbs leak investigation is the result of an April 11 inquiry from Whitehouse and Johnson asking the former federal judge to clarify certain aspects of the investigation. At the time, the lawmakers added in their letter to Chertoff that parts of the inquiry seemed “anomalous to us.”

The leak investigation was conducted by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley. Chertoff, who runs a security consultancy, reviewed her work at the request of the court and said in a statement published by the court that it was “thorough.”

Investigating the justices

The letter asked Chertoff several questions, including how the investigation of the justices compared to other court staff and whether the court asked for assistance from federal law enforcement officials.

“The investigators consulted the Department of Justice in the early stages of the investigation about possible violations of federal law,” Chertoff wrote in the May 22 letter. “Moreover, the Justice Department was asked by the Marshal to provide investigative assistance as more information became available throughout the course of the investigation.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Chertoff also clarified that the court’s marshal interviewed all of the justices as part of the inquiry, “took written notes during the interviews” and informed him that “she was not constrained in terms of her access to and ability to question any of the Justices.”

The letter did not specify what was included in the marshal’s notes. A Supreme Court spokesperson didn’t respond to requests for comment and Chertoff declined to comment any further.

Curley had to issue a clarifying statement the following day: “During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” Curley wrote. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses. On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.”

The Media

