Welcome to Friday, where your guest author has one question for the next CDC director: Will you reverse the agency's stance against eating raw cookie dough? Send your own CDC queries and tips to dan.diamond@washpost.com.

Today's edition: Medicare's plan for Alzheimer's drugs gets a mixed reaction. The Supreme Court revives lawsuits claiming two supermarket and pharmacy chains overcharged government health programs. But first …

Mandy Cohen is set to lead the CDC

The White House has settled on a replacement for Rochelle Walensky, who’s stepping down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of this month, we scooped Thursday.

SCOOP: Biden plans to pick MANDY COHEN as the next director of the CDC, per sources familiar.



Cohen — former North Carolina health secretary and Obama health official — would replace ROCHELLE WALENSKY, who steps down this month.



With @bylenasun.https://t.co/oJQRCguyMl — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 1, 2023

Mandy Cohen still needs to complete her formal vetting and President Biden’s official announcement is likely a week or more away, but the former North Carolina health secretary and current Aledade executive is the pick.

Biden officials had eyed Cohen in prior years for other roles like administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or secretary of Health and Human Services, drawing on her ample work overseeing health insurance programs in North Carolina and at CMS during the Obama administration.

It's a bit of a surprise: Current and former CDC staff yesterday expressed puzzlement over Cohen’s nomination, saying that she had thinner public health credentials than prior CDC directors like former New York City health commissioner Tom Frieden, and less expertise in infectious disease than HIV experts Walensky or Robert Redfield.

But after the CDC’s well-publicized stumbles in the coronavirus response, and Walensky’s own struggles leading the sprawling Atlanta-based agency and aligning with the White House, Biden officials felt that they needed a proven performer.

In conversations yesterday, current and former officials made the case for why Cohen is the right choice — with several key themes.

A proven leader

White House officials were drawn to Cohen’s track record of leadership at the federal and state level, said people familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. That’s a stark contrast to Walensky, who was in her first leadership role in government.

Those who know Cohen well say she can be the public face of an organization, while also understanding its nuts and bolts.

“Mandy is a great manager, fixer, strategist and public communicator,” said Natalie Davis, the CEO of United States of Care, a nonprofit focused on access to affordable health care, and a close colleague of Cohen’s during the Obama administration.

The CDC director needs to be someone who can “quarterback the public health workforce and other critical infrastructure needs,” play a key role with state and local health departments and help coordinate across agencies, added Anne Morris Reid, a former Obama and Biden health official who has also worked closely with Cohen. “CDC exists in a larger universe.”

The right allies, fans

Unlike recent CDC directors, who struggled to win support in the White House, Cohen has a years-long relationship with multiple senior Biden officials. She also has a fan in Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, who believes that she can execute on urgent priorities. The two leaders were among the Obama officials racing to fix Healthcare.gov in 2013 and set up the health insurance marketplaces.

She also impressed White House officials during the covid response. Anthony Fauci, who recently stepped down as Biden’s chief medical adviser, said she stood out during his regular conversations with state public health officers.

“I was quite impressed with her grasp of the situation and public health principles,” Fauci added.

She can build bridges

The next CDC director will need to navigate House Republicans’ probes into the agency — a point hammered home yesterday when the House subcommittee probing the covid response released a letter to Walensky, demanding documents about CDC’s guidance on reopening schools.

.@HHSGov & @CDCgov have stonewalled Congressional oversight for more than two months.



Their excuses & prolonged obstruction will not be tolerated.



Today, we are reiterating our request for info related to potential political interference in the CDC’s school reopening guidance👇 pic.twitter.com/vw5rUfTwiR — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 1, 2023

Cohen has had a decade of practice. She faced angry Republicans during the Healthcare.gov crisis and charmed GOP lawmakers in North Carolina who were skeptical of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's broader agenda.

Cohen is a “savvy bridge-builder,” said Andy Slavitt, her close colleague at CMS during the Obama administration.

Even Stanford University health policy expert Jay Bhattacharya — no fan of the CDC and the Biden administration’s broader covid response — called Cohen’s expected selection a “hopeful sign,” noting her push to reopen schools in June 2020.

More from Bhattacharya:

Biden's new CDC director, Mandy Cohen, was pretty good on reopening schools in North Carolina in July 2020. So maybe a hopeful sign?



Cohen: “Schools have not played a significant role in the spreading of COVID 19,” Cohen said. “Children, particularly younger children, are less… https://t.co/ZNcUc9v8Dx — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) June 1, 2023

Expect her in Atlanta

While Walensky mostly worked remotely from the Boston area, multiple people familiar with the situation said Cohen plans to be a regular at CDC headquarters in Atlanta. That decision is supported by the White House and will likely win over critics like Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the top Republican on the Senate’s health committee who has repeatedly pressed Walensky on why so many CDC staff continue to work from home.

She can speak CDC’s language

While Cohen is not an infectious-disease specialist, “she has real, deep public health chops,” said Reid, who worked with Cohen on a Commonwealth Fund Commission that issued recommendations last year on how to overhaul the U.S. public health system. Reid also pointed to Cohen’s work leading the covid response in North Carolina and earlier efforts to combat infectious disease, like helping coordinate the federal government’s fight against Zika virus in 2016.

The CDC director isn’t a Senate-confirmed position, so Cohen can take office with some haste — once she divests her Aledade holdings and Biden formally announces her.

“What the CDC needs now is what Mandy Cohen brings,” Slavitt said. “I’ve worked with her as close as anyone and if she’s the choice, the country is in for a treat.”

Agency alert

Medicare plan for Alzheimer’s drugs gets mixed reaction

Yesterday’s newsletter focused on Medicare officials’ plans to broadly cover a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs once they get traditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had already foreshadowed what coverage would look like for Medicare Part B enrollees once that happened, and the agency outlined its plan to require physicians to participate in registries designed to collect information on how the drugs work in the real world.

The news from CMS removed any lingering uncertainty over how broadly Medicare would cover anti-amyloid drugs, a key focus of investors assessing how profitable they could be, with Wall Street analysts expecting that Leqembi will receive full approval.

The reaction fell along familiar lines in the high-stakes battle over how widely the federal health insurance program should cover the drugs.

The approach is disappointing to some Alzheimer’s advocates who argue it doesn’t go far enough in guaranteeing that patients with early-stage disease could access the medications. Some doctors, they said, might choose not to participate in registries.

Yet, other experts praised the plan, saying it would provide much-needed information on how well the therapies work and will be beneficial to collect real-time safety data.

In the courts

Supreme Court: Whistleblower lawsuits against SuperValu, Safeway over prescription drugs can proceed

The Supreme Court unanimously revived two whistleblower lawsuits yesterday accusing retail pharmacy giants SuperValu and Safeway of violating the False Claims Act by overbilling the federal government for prescription drugs, Mark Sherman reports for the Associated Press.

The decision gives the whistleblowers another shot to pursue allegations that the companies defrauded Medicare and Medicaid when they started offering prescription drugs at discounted prices to customers but didn’t adjust the fees that they charge the two programs for the medications.

Key context: The high court tossed out a 2021 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, which found that the pharmacies hadn’t acted knowingly, even if they “might suspect, believe, or intend to file a false claim.” As a result, the appeals court ruled that the chains couldn’t be held responsible for fraud under the False Claims Act in the whistleblower cases.

Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said the appeals court applied the wrong standard. “It is enough if respondents believed that their claims were not accurate,” Thomas wrote. The justices did not issue a final ruling on the whistleblowers’ claims, which will be sent back down to a lower court for further consideration.

Data point

Birthrates among U.S. teens hit a record low in 2022, continuing a downward trend that reflects long-running efforts to increase sex education and access to contraception, The Post’s Justine McDaniel reports.

By the numbers: In 2022, the birthrate among 15-to-19-year-olds was 13.5 per 1,000 women. That’s a drop of about 3 percent from the rate of 13.9 per 1,000 in 2021, according to preliminary data released yesterday by the CDC.

Overall, last year’s total number of births remained below pre-pandemic levels and didn’t continue 2021′s post-pandemic rebound. But the CDC called the less than 1 percent drop in births — 3,661,220 recorded last year and 3,664,292 in 2021 — a “nonsignificant decline,” Justine notes.

In other health news

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use off-brand versions of the popular new weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and could be unsafe or ineffective. because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and could be unsafe or ineffective.

Pfizer released data yesterday from a pair of late-stage trials showing that its experimental combination of antibiotics was effective at treating deadly superbug infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, which at treating deadly superbug infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, which skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chair of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, is requesting access to two unredacted documents from the federal health department as part of the panel’s probe into the origins of covid-19, according to Xavier Becerra. from the federal health department as part of the panel’s probe into the origins of covid-19, according to a letter sent yesterday to HHS Secretary

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y’all Monday.

