Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1947, in a speech at Harvard, Secretary of State George C. Marshall unveiled a hugely ambitious effort to rebuild Europe that came to be known as The Marshall Plan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden and DeSantis test two big theories about politics President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are testing two big theories about American politics as they ramp up their 2024 campaigns. The bets they are making are very different but share one central feature: Each man wants to beat former president Donald Trump.

In brief:

Biden is gambling that he can neuter the appeal of culture-war grievances to some voters by highlighting his accomplishments in office, arguing he has validated his 2020 campaign’s central conceit that government can deliver for all Americans in a bipartisan way. (There’s an asterisk.)

DeSantis is putting his chips on a strategy that went largely untested in 2016, namely that taking on Trump means really taking him on, not waiting for some other (very hypothetical) Republican to do the job for you. (There’s an asterisk here, too.)

Biden’s gambit

The Daily 202 has written previously about what we’ve called Biden’s quality-of-life strategy or a “no-job-too-big-no-job-too-small” approach, as well as one column focused on the way the president sees the race in large part as “economy” vs. “extremism.”

Advertisement

For today’s column, though, let’s look at a piece from Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, in which Biden seizes on the bipartisan deal to avoid a catastrophic unprecedented U.S. default to advance his campaign message.

“White House aides say the deal gives them ‘running room’ through the 2024 election to focus on making people feel the impacts of the legislation Biden signed into law, as well as begin to lay out their priorities for what he would do with another term and more Democrats in Congress,” Zeke reported.

Here, The Daily 202 recalls a comment an anonymous senior White House official gave Ron Brownstein of the Atlantic in January, which has stayed with us:

“I don’t know whether the angry white people in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin are less angry if we get them 120,000 more manufacturing jobs,” Ron quoted the official as saying. “But we are going to run that experiment.

The Biden asterisk

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that ended federal protection for access to abortion triggered a political earthquake by sending that issue back to the states. And Biden’s reelection advisers (Democrats more broadly, truth be told) see it as a potent issue in 2024.

Advertisement

That’s important, because material gains are not a silver bullet. Back in January, Ron, pointing to research, noted how, for the voters Biden aims to win back, “the evidence suggests that cultural attitudes have exerted more influence on their political allegiance than their economic circumstance has.”

The DeSantis dilemma

The 2016 GOP primary sometimes resembled nature documentaries from the late 1970s. Here, a lion killing and devouring a wildebeest near a watering hole. There, a few yards away, hundreds of wildebeests are nervously looking away, drinking, hoping the predator sates his hunger instead of banding together to drive him off.

Pundits lamented that the GOP field let Trump devour them one by one. It’s not clear he wouldn’t have prevailed even if they had banded together, but, the theory went, the lesson was it’s better to hit back rather than look away.

Advertisement

For months, Trump has knocked DeSantis, apparently seeing the Florida governor as his best-positioned rival for the nomination. For a long time, DeSantis struggled, rarely if ever invoking Trump by name even as he delivered thinly veiled criticisms.

That seems to have changed. The GOP field still seems loath to use Trump’s name, as my colleagues Marianne LeVine and Dylan Wells chronicled here in a piece about the candidates (and candidates-in-waiting) courting voters in Iowa.

But DeSantis seems more willing than he was to attack the former president.

The DeSantis asterisk

DeSantis needs to walk a tightrope, convincing Trump voters to break with Trump without alienating those voters blah blah you’ve read that in a million pieces before.

But at Semafor, David Weigel and Shelby Talcott dug last week into how this looks in practice, with DeSantis muting his attacks on Trump when he faces voters at rallies and saving the vitriol for when he faces the media.

Advertisement

Weigel and Talcott home in on rally criticisms of Trump that were “mostly left implied” (stuff about America needing a two-term conservative president, when Trump would be constitutionally limited to one, etc.).

The tone shifts abruptly when DeSantis faces the media, to whom he calls Trump’s criticisms of him “ridiculous” and claims the former president has “moved left” and just isn’t who the GOP elected in 2016.

“He used to say how great Florida was,” they quote DeSantis as telling reporters. “Hell, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship.”

Can that work? Given the way 2016 played out and how far behind Trump the governor finds himself in the (still excruciatingly early) polls, it probably beats the alternative.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Trump lawyers meeting with Justice Dept. on classified documents case

“Attorneys for Trump came to the Justice Department Monday morning to make their case that the government should not charge the former president in connection with his possession of classified documents after leaving office,” a person familiar with the situation told Jacqueline Alemany, Spencer S. Hsu, Perry Stein, Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey.

Advertisement

“Among the lawyers at the meeting were John Rowley and James Trusty, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. In late May, Rowley and Trusty sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a meeting to discuss what they call the unfair treatment of their client by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe.”

Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump

“Former Vice President Mike Pence is filing paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life,” the Associated Press’s Jill Colvin reports.

will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans.” “Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president,, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans.”

Hundreds of Gannett journalists walk out

“Hundreds of journalists for the country’s largest newspaper chain walked off the job on Monday, accusing the company’s chief executive of decimating its local newsrooms, and demanding a change at the top,” the New York Times’s Katie Robertson reports. “The walkout was the biggest labor action in Gannett’s history, said the union representing the journalists. It included workers from about two dozen newsrooms, including The Palm Beach Post, The Arizona Republic and The Austin American-Statesman.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Colleagues want a 95-year-old judge to retire. She’s suing them instead.

“Pauline Newman specializes in dissent. In her 40-year career as a federal judge, she has written more than 300 dissenting opinions. So when the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said he thought it was high time for the 95-year-old to retire, Newman offered a differing view: Nope,” Rachel Weiner reports.

Advertisement

The oldest active federal judge in the nation has instead sued her colleagues and accused them of violating the Constitution, which says nothing about mandated retirement for lifetime appointees. Those colleagues have accused her of misconduct, saying she can no longer do the job she is guaranteed for life.” , which says nothing about mandated retirement for lifetime appointees. Those colleagues have accused her of misconduct, saying she can no longer do the job she is guaranteed for life.”

States take matters into their own hands to ban toxic ‘forever chemicals’

At least 106 laws restricting the use of firefighting foam that contains “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’ because they don’t break down in the body or in nature” as well as “PFAS-laced food packaging, which numerous studies have linked to cancer, infertility and a host of other diseases” have been enacted in 24 states, many with GOP-dominated legislatures, Kimberly Kindy reports. “With Minnesota the latest to pass such a measure last month.”

… and beyond

Nazi symbols on Ukraine’s front lines highlight thorny issues of history

“Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last year, the Ukrainian government and NATO allies have posted, then quietly deleted, three seemingly innocuous photographs from their social media feeds: a soldier standing in a group, another resting in a trench and an emergency worker posing in front of a truck,” the NYT’s Thomas Gibbons-Neff reports. “In each photograph, Ukrainians in uniform wore patches featuring symbols that were made notorious by Nazi Germany and have since become part of the iconography of far-right hate groups.”

Advertisement

“The photographs, and their deletions, highlight the Ukrainian military’s complicated relationship with Nazi imagery, a relationship forged under both Soviet and German occupation during World War II.”

The Biden agenda

U.S. military releases video of near-collision with Chinese destroyer

The U.S. military released video on June 3 showing the moment a Chinese warship sailed across the path of American and Canadian Navy ships in the Taiwan Strait. (Video: DVIDS via Reuters)

“The U.S. military released video showing the moment a Chinese navy ship sailed across the path of USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HMCS Montreal in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the American destroyer to slow to avoid collision,” Naomi Schanen, Christian Shepherd and Meaghan Tobin report.

“The video, which was released Sunday and taken from the deck of USS Chung-Hoon, shows China’s Luyang III, a Type 052D destroyer, cutting sharply across the course of the U.S. ship before straightening out and sailing in a parallel direction.”

With debt limit deal behind him, Biden returns to ‘previously scheduled programming’

“Biden plans to use the bipartisan debt limit deal to pivot back to his shadow reelection campaign, pointing to the achievement to burnish his image with voters as a consensus-builder who’s making strides on his promise to unite the country,” NBC News’s Mike Memoli reports.

“The early phase of Biden’s 2024 campaign aims to showcase him as a drama-free leader who has defied expectations in working across the aisle. On Friday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to North Carolina to discuss worker training programs in his ‘Investing in America’ agenda, the White House says. It’s part of Biden’s ‘return to his previously scheduled programming,’ a senior Biden adviser put it.”

Biden, looking to shore up Hispanic support, faces pressure to get 2024 outreach details right

“Hispanic voters, long a core constituency for Democrats, have reliably supported them based on substantive matters of policy, from health care to managing the economy, according to Pew Research Center surveys. But recent signs that Republicans have made inroads with those voters are adding to the sense that Democrats have work to do to maintain their advantage,” the AP’s Will Weissert and Adriana Gomez Licon report.

Visualized

A myth about Hollywood’s TV and film writers, visualized

“TV writers, whose projects are most immediately affected by the strike, have been trying to undo misconceptions about their jobs, which they say were never particularly glamorous even in the heyday of network TV. In the age of Netflix and Disney Plus, many writers say, grueling workloads and vanishing job security threaten the entire profession,” Samantha Chery and Anne Branigin report.

Hot on the left

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tests the conspiratorial appetite of Democrats

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a candidate for president supported by one in five Democratic voters in some recent polls, campaigns on the idea that powerful people have been working in secret to deceive you,” Michael Scherer reports.

Advertisement

It’s a message that has so far allowed Kennedy, 69, to become President Biden’s most surprising and successful competitor in the six weeks since announcing a long-shot campaign. With DeSantis is polling in the Republican one.” in the six weeks since announcing a long-shot campaign. With only 38 percent of Democratic voters wanting to see the president as their nominee, Kennedy has polled about as high in the national Democratic primary asDeSantis is polling in the Republican one.”

Hot on the right

Suddenly, things are actually going the Senate GOP campaign arm’s way

“The Senate GOP’s campaign arm got good news in recent weeks when two very conservative politicians eyeing a run for the upper chamber — Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson — both decided to forgo statewide campaigns. GOP strategists had worried that the two men would complicate their path to taking back the Senate, where Democrats hold a one-vote majority,” Politico’s Holly Otterbein and Ally Mutnick report.

“Behind the scenes, top Republicans, led by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines, have been jubilant over the stretch they’ve had. And they expect the good vibes to keep rolling. Privately, there is a growing belief that they are close to landing even more top recruits in the critical swing states of Montana, Pennsylvania and Nevada.”

Today in Washington

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark at 1:30 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Biden will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

In closing

Happy Monday! 🎵

Wake up, the Charlie Wilson NPR Tiny Desk is out! https://t.co/o3KouVN4nn pic.twitter.com/xEjH2LYlQU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 5, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article