Good morning! Happy first full week of June. Today's edition: The inside story of how the debt ceiling deal got done. Mpox worries have returned ahead of Pride Month, but there's some good news out of one leather convention in Chicago. But first …

Legal challenges to abortion bans are reaching state Supreme Courts

In January, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down restrictions on abortion early in pregnancy, finding the law violated the right to privacy in the state constitution.

But the state’s highest court likely isn’t done ruling on abortion. Nearly five months later, Republican lawmakers passed a similar measure banning abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks. On the Senate floor, one key GOP leader said the bill was written in a way to skirt the justices’ objections — but a judge has already paused the new law, setting up another showdown before the state Supreme Court.

The dynamic in South Carolina is a snapshot of the ongoing legal battles over abortion restrictions playing out across the country, a key strategy of abortion rights groups as they attempt to upend bans in the post-Roe era. And it underscores the importance of state Supreme Court races, which are gaining more attention in the year after the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Today, we’re taking a look at some of the state court’s decisions so far, as well as critical places where rulings are pending. These legal challenges tend to revolve around claims that abortion bans flout provisions in a state’s constitution, such as bodily autonomy and the freedom for residents to make their own health-care decisions.

The rulings

South Carolina is one of just a few state Supreme Courts with a ruling since last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

Here are some of the others:

In Oklahoma: Last week, the state Supreme Court Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down two abortion bans. The 6-3 decision affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy in life-threatening situations; abortion remains largely prohibited due to a 1910 ban that’s still in effect.

In Idaho: In January, the state Supreme Court In January, the state Supreme Court upheld multiple bans on abortion and ruled the state constitution doesn’t contain a fundamental right to the procedure.

In North Dakota: In March, In March, the state’s justices decided a ban on most abortions would remain blocked, for now, while a lawsuit over its constitutionality winds its way through the courts. The state’s Republican governor has since signed another near-total ban on abortion.

Bear in mind: While state Supreme Court rulings may appear final, it doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t try again to pass new abortion restrictions (like in South Carolina) — particularly if the makeup of a court changes.

“A lot of these [state Supreme Court] elections are becoming much more politicized, much more nationalized, much more intensely contested,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California at Davis. “So I think looming over all of these state Supreme Court decisions is the question of how long are they going to last in either direction.”

Other legal challenges

Abortion rights groups filed a flurry of lawsuits against bans in the days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. That kick-started a now familiar pattern: A state passes new restrictions, and abortion providers often sue.

Most of the legal challenges haven’t been settled yet. In conversations over the last few days, experts and abortion rights advocates pointed to litigation in several states that could potentially alter the country’s abortion landscape.

One such place is Florida, where an upcoming decision over a 15-week ban has implications for newly passed abortion limits. The state has become an access point for abortion in the South since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

In 1980, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment establishing the right to privacy. Nine years later, the state Supreme Court set a precedent that the clause protected the right to an abortion.

But a crucial test to that decision is looming. The state Supreme Court Ron DeSantis, a Republican and presidential contender, The state Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Florida’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. The outcome will impact the future of a six-week ban Gov.a Republican and presidential contender, signed in April and that’s not in effect.

On the abortion rights side, advocates have to get a measure on the ballot protecting abortion — an effort to counteract such restrictions. launched a campaign to get a measure on the ballot protecting abortion — an effort to counteract such restrictions.

Ohio is another closely watched state. Abortion rights advocates are also seeking to put the question to voters and are in the throes of collecting signatures for a potential ballot measure in November.

A preliminary injunction is in place blocking the state’s “heartbeat” ban. The case is pending before the state Supreme Court, which has said it’ll take up the questions of whether the state has the right to appeal a lower court’s order and whether abortion clinics have standing to sue, according to Cleveland.com.

And in the South, what happens in Georgia could impact abortion in a region where it’s mostly banned. The state also has a roughly six-week ban in effect, and the state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in March. That means the justices could rule any time.

On the Hill

How the Biden, McCarthy debt ceiling deal came to pass

The Post staff was out this weekend with a deep dive detailing how GOP lawmakers and White House aides negotiated a deal to stave off a government default after a month of frantic and acrimonious talks.

On Saturday, President Biden signed into law the bill to suspend the debt ceiling and avert a breach that would have had huge implications for both the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The legislation is the result of a last-minute scramble between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), political foes with no working relationship.

Here’s how the bill came together from this weekend read by Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Tyler Pager, Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel:

In mid-May, Biden and McCarthy agreed to cede talks to their trusted staff, hoping policy-minded advisers could find a compromise.

At a May 22 Oval Office meeting, Biden delivered a pitch to the speaker. “McCarthy listened until the president’s chief of staff, Jeffrey Zients, interjected, criticizing Republicans for threatening to decimate funding for health care, education, science and more. That’s when the House speaker shot back: ‘You don’t have another option.’ ‘Are you blowing up the deal?’ he pressed Zients.”

The day before a deal was announced, Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) texted to swap ideas in the afternoon and spoke on calls and Zoom meetings that stretched until 2:30 a.m.

Agency alert

As mpox worries return ahead of Pride, a leather convention offers hope

Health officials and LGBTQ+ organizations treated the annual International Mr. Leather convention as an opening salvo in the race to stave off another outbreak of mpox, our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports from the Chicago convention.

The city has recorded 31 infections in the last five weeks, which has raised concerns because two-thirds of the cases are among people who are fully vaccinated. Public health officials are monitoring whether Chicago represents an isolated incident or marks the start of a second summer wave. The coming weeks will be revealing.

“No one at this point is resting on their laurels,” Demetre Daskalakis, who leads the White House response to mpox, formerly named monkeypox, told Fenit. “People are concerned what we are seeing in Chicago could happen in other places.”

Yet, there is some hope of avoiding a resurgence. One anecdote: Some health workers asked attendees at the convention whether they were vaccinated and to their surprise, nearly everyone who stopped by a booth for free condoms said they were.

And despite breakthrough cases in Chicago, no other community has reported a significant increase. The city’s cases are mild with smaller lesions, and weekly new cases have stayed steady instead of rising dramatically.

Daybook

📅 Welcome back! The House is in today, and the Senate is back tomorrow.

On the campaign trail, both former vice president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are expected to enter the 2024 GOP presidential race this week. And so is North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

Wednesday: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will examine missteps lawmakers believe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made; the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on veterans’ access to long-term care.

Thursday: The Senate Finance Committee will discuss consolidation and corporate ownership in health care; the Senate HELP Committee will examine the youth mental health crisis. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will review AstraZeneca’s application to prevent RSV in newborns and some children up to 24 months.

Friday: The FDA’s expert advisers will review an application for the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi to receive traditional approval.

In other health news

A potential Ohio ballot measure on abortion is allowed to go forward as one question , rather than be split into two separate issues (one on abortion and the other focused on reproductive health). That’s a blow for antiabortion groups opposing the measure, per the Associated Press ’s Julie Carr Smyth . , rather than be split into two separate issues (one on abortion and the other focused on reproductive health). That’s a blow for antiabortion groups opposing the measure, per the’s

The FDA has authorized the temporary importation of a chemotherapy drug from China in an effort to ease the United States’s acute shortage of cancer drugs, CNBC ’s Spencer Kimball reports. in an effort to ease the United States’s acute shortage of cancer drugs,’sreports.

Rectal cancer researchers have demonstrated in a large clinical trial that patients without radiation therapy do just as well as those who get the treatment that can have serious side effects, Gina Kolata writes for the New York Times. without radiation therapy do just as well as those who get the treatment that can have serious side effects,writes for the

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

