Supreme Court will hear attempt to trademark ‘Trump Too Small’

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider whether a California attorney has a free-speech right to trademark the phrase “Trump Too Small” for use on t-shirts that mock the former president and build on locker-room taunts from the 2016 Republican presidential primary. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Let the double-entendres begin. The Biden administration asked the justices to uphold the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s rejection of attorney Steve Elster’s application because federal law disallows trademarks that use a person’s name without their consent.

But a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in 2022 said that prohibition on violating a person’s privacy was outweighed by Elster’s First Amendment right to criticize public officials.

“The government has no valid publicity interest that could overcome the First Amendment protections afforded to the political criticism embodied in Elster’s mark,” wrote Judge Timothy B. Dyk. “As a result of the President’s status as a public official, and because Elster’s mark communicates his disagreement with and criticism of the then-President’s approach to governance, the government has no interest in disadvantaging Elster’s speech.”

Elster, the ruling said, "aims to convey that some features of President Trump and his policies are diminutive.”

The idea for such a t-shirt came to Elster after a memorable exchange of taunts between Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), who at the time were rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Tired of Trump’s dismissal of him as “Little Marco,” Rubio criticized the size of Trump’s hands during a campaign stop.

“You know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio told a crowd in Salem, Va., in February, 2016, pausing afterward to let the audience laugh. “You can’t trust 'em.”

Trump responded during a televised presidential debate days later with a remarkable claim about the size of his hands, and other extremities.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands?" Trump said, raising them for viewers to see. “And, he referred to my hands – ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

The “Trump Too Little” case is the latest in a line of Supreme Court cases involving challenges to rulings by the trademark office has been violating free speech rights in denying requests it views as offensive.

In Matal v. Tam, government officials refused an Asian-American band’s request to trademark their name “The Slants” as a violation of the bar on disparaging marks. In Iancu v. Brunetti, the trademark office denied registration to a clothing company called “FUCT” because of a prohibition on immoral or scandalous marks.

“In each case, this Court concluded that the restriction significantly burdened private speech and violated the First Amendment,” Elster’s attorneys told the Supreme Court in asking it not to accept the government’s petition to review the Federal Circuit’s decision in his case.

But Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said in both of those cases, the splintered court failed to settle an important issue: whether trademark restrictions are conditions the government may impose on the granting of a benefit, or a barrier to free speech.

Elster is free to use the phrase “Trump Too Small” however he wants, Prelogar wrote, but the government does not have to give him the protections that come with trademark registrations.

Living persons have a valuable right to their own names, Prelogar wrote. Elster’s “unquestioned First Amendment right to criticize the former President does not entitle him to enhanced mechanisms for enforcing property rights in another person’s name.”

The case is Vidal v. Elster.

