Civil rights groups warn about a social media drug trafficking bill, and Microsoft settles with the FTC over children's privacy violations.

AI’s steep costs are already triggering competition concerns

As artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT surge in popularity, companies are facing a tricky dilemma: Some of the tech industry’s most ambitious products stand to lose money due to the massive costs to run them, my colleague Will Oremus reported Monday.

The dynamic, Will wrote, is “threatening to throttle the global AI boom they’ve sparked,” in part by “pressuring even the world’s richest companies to turn chatbots into moneymakers sooner than they may be ready to.” It’s also raising high-stakes questions about which companies may or may not have the computing power and funds to keep up as Silicon Valley’s AI rush intensifies.

But for advocates of more stringent antitrust enforcement, the steep barrier is a warning sign that tech giants could leverage their vast resources to box out emerging rivals.

Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project anti-monopoly group, called the cost issue one of the industry “choke points” he is tracking amid the AI boom.

“Access to capital … is always a barrier to entry, or can be a barrier to entry. … If you need a billion dollars to play, there are only a certain number of firms that have access,” said Stoller, whose group is funded by philanthropic groups including the Omidyar Network.

While the companies betting hard on AI rarely discuss the cost of running large language models — the AI systems that power tools like Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT — experts told Will the issue stands as a major obstacle to the tech industry’s AI ambitions.

And it’s prompting trade-offs for companies, who at times have to choose between growing their user bases and potentially taking on added losses, and cutting bait from the industry-wide race.

“Without enforcement, I think we … will absolutely have more consolidation,” Stoller said.

Antitrust advocates for years have sounded the alarm about the tech giants being able to overcome competitors by offering free products even while losing money, locking out potential rivals who may not be able to stomach the short-term blows.

Advocates and former federal advisers are beginning to express concern that the same issues could creep up in the AI space, where giants like Microsoft and Google are rapidly investing.

Greg Guice, director of government affairs at the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, said that “the very companies that have profited greatest from the lack of meaningful oversight and lax privacy regimes may now be able to use those profits to leverage dominance in this emerging market.”

His group receives funding from philanthropic groups including the Omidyar Network as well as tech and telecom companies like Google, AT&T and TikTok.

Antitrust enforcers in the Biden administration have signaled the issue is on their radar.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan warned in a recent op-ed that a “handful of powerful businesses control the necessary raw materials that start-ups and other companies rely on to develop and deploy A.I. tools,” including cloud services.

“We’re monitoring this fast-growing area for efforts to stifle competition and new entrants into emerging technologies like AI,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, told The Technology 202. She noted that the agency is currently seeking public comment on cloud computing and “the extent to which AI products are dependent on cloud computing providers.”

Free-market groups argued the concerns are premature or misplaced.

Daniel Castro, vice president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation think tank, said there’s been a stream of entrants into new AI markets in recent months.

“Again and again we’re seeing new products being brought to market, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any kind of, you know, talent restriction … bottleneck or funding bottleneck, or computational bottleneck,” said Castro, whose group receives funding from tech companies such as Microsoft and Amazon and philanthropic groups. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Bilal Sayyed, senior competition counsel at the TechFreedom think tank and former director of the FTC’s Office of Policy Planning, said enforcers so far have leaned on “antitrust and consumer protection buzzwords without any explanation for why AI is different and might demand a … different response.”

Sayyed, whose group receives funding from tech companies including Google and Facebook, said there’s still limited understanding even outside of the government of “who the players are here and what is going to be successful, or who is going to be successful” in new AI fields.

Civil rights groups sound alarm on social media drug trafficking bill

A coalition of civil rights and criminal justice advocacy groups asked a Senate panel on Monday to vote against a bill that would direct social media platforms to provide information to the U.S. government about illegal online fentanyl sales activity, according to a letter first shared with The Technology 202.

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, American Civil Liberties Union and others told Senate Judiciary leaders Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that the proposed Cooper Davis Act would evade privacy protections and disproportionately affect marginalized communities because it encourages companies to turn over sensitive user data. The measure is one of several taken up by the panel this year targeting social media platforms.

Introduced in March by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the bill would require platforms to report substance violation activity to the Drug Enforcement Agency. The groups argue the bill would do an “end run” around constitutional protections that seek to prevent unreasonable searches and seizures.

“Anyone with opinions on how our bipartisan legislation achieves that fundamental goal should engage meaningfully with lawmakers so we can create the best policy possible to protect Americans rather than issuing all-or-nothing demands that do nothing to solve the problem,” Shaheen said in a statement to The Technology 202.

“This letter references an earlier version of the bill that will not be voted upon, and we will continue working to address concerns that have been raised,” Durbin said in a statement, without elaborating.

Google ad tech antitrust lawsuit moved back to Texas

A Texas-led antitrust lawsuit that alleges Google holds a dominant position in the advertising technology space was transferred back to a Texas federal court on Monday, Leah Nylen reports for Bloomberg News.

“The decision by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation means a host antitrust lawsuits — by states and others over Google’s advertising technology business — will now play out in three separate federal courts in New York, Texas and Virginia,” Nylen writes, adding that the transfer to Texas could help expedite the litigation process.

Google successfully transferred the Texas lawsuit to New York, where it faces other ad tech proceedings. But the state attorneys general became dissatisfied with its slow pace and petitioned to move the suit back to its original Texas court. Congress passed a measure in December allowing state attorneys general to pick where to litigate antitrust suits.

“While we continue to believe the right venue for this case is the Southern District of New York — where the court has been managing these proceedings for nearly two years — we’re confident that any court will agree that the Texas Attorney General’s case is wrong on both the facts and the law,” Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels told Bloomberg.

Microsoft to pay FTC $20 million to settle alleged children’s privacy violations

Microsoft will pay the Federal Trade Commission $20 million to settle charges claiming the company collected children’s personal information without parental consent, Kanishka Singh reports for Reuters.

“The company had been charged with violating the U.S. Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting personal information from children who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents’ consent, and by retaining children’s personal information,” Singh writes, citing an FTC statement.

The order requires Microsoft to adopt additional privacy protections for young users on its Xbox platform and will extend COPPA protections to third-party video game publishers where children’s data is shared, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Twitter reacts to Apple’s unveiling of its $3,499 Vision Pro headset. New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac:

i am absolutely gonna be wearing these to da club pic.twitter.com/CNl3WsH5lc — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) June 5, 2023

Independent writer Casey Johnston:

imagine paying $3500 plus tax to look like this when someone walks in the room to have a serious conversation with you pic.twitter.com/eFclrVY74X — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) June 5, 2023

Tech industry analyst Benedict Evans:

Apple spent 10 years building a privacy brand - and now launches a device with a dozen always-on cameras. pic.twitter.com/HPUwMnhp1x — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) June 5, 2023

Before you log off

On this day in 1977, the Apple II was released. pic.twitter.com/BT6IsU8xny — Today in Tech History (@DayTechHistory) June 5, 2023

