The campaign

Friends turned foes, Trump challengers pile up

Former president Donald Trump is facing increasing competition for the Republican presidential nomination from onetime allies: his former campaign advisers and high-level officials in his administration.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who ran Trump’s transition planning in 2016 and helped prepare Trump for the 2020 presidential debates, is set to launch his campaign today with a focus on going after Trump.

Former vice president Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday to challenge Trump for the nomination, months after Nikki Haley, Trump’s United Nations ambassador, did the same.

And it’s not just the candidates: Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign and super PAC, in hopes of taking down their one-time boss. Many former Trump political aides have joined rival camps , particularly Florida’s campaign and super PAC, in hopes of taking down their one-time boss.

It’s hardly unusual for campaign staffers in either party to change allegiances, of course. But there’s little precedent for staffers or candidates working to block a president they used to work for from returning to power — let alone one famous for holding grudges.

“These individuals should thank President Trump for their careers and their relevance,” Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement to The Early. “This week’s additions to the presidential race are joining only because Ron DeSanctimonious has proven to be an inept campaigner and his opponents smell blood in the water.”

‘There’s a lot of emotional attachment'

Trump won the 2016 nomination by taking advantage of a divided field of rivals, and he’s welcoming other Republicans to the race who can prevent DeSantis from consolidating support without becoming popular enough to threaten him.

Some Trump administration veterans working for rival campaigns said they have nothing against Trump — you know, other than not wanting him to be president again.

“Trump was good,” said Ken Cuccinelli, who served as Trump’s acting deputy Homeland Security secretary and now chairs a super PAC backing DeSantis. “DeSantis is better.”

Cuccinelli has spoken with other former Trump administration officials who’ve been weighing whether to support Trump again or back one of his rivals, he said.

“There’s a lot of emotional attachment to the president,” Cuccinelli said. “I had to go through this process myself. I like him personally. I'm not anti-Trump. But I don't make my decision based on who or what I like, I make my decision based on what I think is best for the United States.”

It’s complicated

Former Trump aides are working for other campaigns for a range of reasons.

Sometimes it’s about money. Sometimes staffers chose candidates they gel with better. Sometimes they think their new boss has a better chance of winning. Sometimes they said they feel their new boss could be better at the job than their old boss.

But as always with Trump, it can be more complicated.

One Republican who worked for the Trump administration and is supporting another campaign (but is not employed by the rival campaign) said that some are challenging Trump because he went too far.

“A lot of folks were willing to hang with Trump through a lot,” said the former Trump aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about the race. “He was always kind of taking on the establishment within the guardrails, and then once he got to election 2020, he started going outside the guardrails.”

Who’s working for who

Other former Trump administration officials working for rival campaigns include:

Dustin Carmack , who served as chief of staff to Trump’s director of national intelligence and is now working for DeSantis’s campaign.

Jon Lerner , who was Haley’s deputy at the U.N., is working for her campaign.

Marc Short , who served as Pence’s chief of staff while he was vice president, is expected to take a leading role on his campaign.

Matt Wolking , a deputy communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, is working for DeSantis’s super PAC.

Ken Farnaso , who worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign, is Haley’s press secretary.

Erin Perrine , another veteran of Trump’s 2020 campaign, is a spokeswoman for DeSantis’s super PAC.

Michael Biundo, a veteran of Trump’s 2016 campaign, is working for a super PAC supporting Vivek Ramaswamy.

Biundo said his firm “talked to almost all the presidential aspirants” before signing on.

“Vivek’s willingness to speak the truth and do it well sold me,” Biundo wrote in a text to The Early. “He will talk to anyone, anywhere about his vision for a better America.”

But none of those former aides are especially close with Trump, which could soften the blow, said David Urban, a Republican lobbyist who worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

“It’s not like Jason Miller or Boris [Epshteyn] went to work for somebody [else], right?” Urban said, referring to two longtime Trump aides. “I think he’d view that incredibly negatively.”

Whither Christie?

Christie is another story.

He played crucial roles on Trump’s previous campaigns, and he is expected to build his candidacy around taking down Trump with the bluntness with which he dismantled Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on the debate stage in 2016.

“We’re at a place where we live in one of two worlds, either Trump is going to cruise to the nomination, or someone is going to step up and challenge him,” Russ Schriefer, who is advising the super PAC that has formed to support Christie’s bid, told our colleagues Maeve Reston and Hannah Knowles. “You don’t beat a bully by necessarily being nice to the bully. You have to stand up to them; call them out for their lies; be very direct and blunt and get voters to realize that what he’s been selling isn’t true.”

But it’s unclear that Republican primary voters are seeking a Trump challenger — especially one who’s a former Trump ally.

“Christie’s biggest challenge is that the more pro-Trump people don’t trust him — because he turned his back on the guy — and the folks who are never-Trump, or Trump skeptics, remember that he was one of his most ardent supporters and defenders,” Kevin Madden, who was an adviser to Mitt Romney during the 2012 race, told Maeve. “It’s just hard to see who’s the Christie constituency in today’s Republican Party.”

What we're watching

On the Hill: As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has lost some credibility with some in his conference over the debt limit bill he negotiated with President Biden, McCarthy is expected to meet with a small group of House Freedom Caucus members today, one conservative House member who asked not to be named tells our colleague Marianna Sotomayor.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) said last week he wanted to meet with McCarthy to discuss what he says are broken promises from when he was elected speaker of the house, as we reported Monday. We’ll be watching for the HFC’s reaction after the meeting and whether they’ve made amends, have a new understanding with McCarthy or if the relationship deteriorates.

At the White House: President Biden will hold a cabinet meeting today.

On the ballot: Voters in Denver head to the polls today to elect their next mayor. Kelly Brough, the former president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and former state Sen. Mike Johnston are competing in today’s runoff election to succeed three-term mayor Michael Hancock (D).

On the Hill

Comer moves forward with contempt proceedings against FBI director

Full speed ahead: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is moving forward with the plan to hold FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in contempt of Congress, despite new information showing “the FBI and Justice Department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr reviewed allegations from a confidential informant about Biden and his family, and they determined there were no grounds for further investigative steps,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Jacqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett report.

The proceedings will begin on Thursday, per NBC News’s Kyle Stewart, Kate Santaliz and Rebecca Shabad.

Comer’s decision to hold an FBI director in contempt of Congress — which Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said would be the first in American history — follows a similar threat made by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and underscores the GOP’s willingness to hold agency officials in contempt.

The backstory

Revisiting the Robert Hanssen spy scandal

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent whose leaks to Moscow were dubbed by the law enforcement agency as “possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history,” was found dead at a supermax prison in Florence, Colo., on Monday. He was 79.

Hanssen, who received payments of $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for the highly classified national security information he provided to Moscow, was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in 2002, for the highly classified national security information he provided to Moscow, was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in 2002, our colleague Ben Brasch writes

To relive one of the biggest espionage scandals in U.S. history, take a look at these Post stories from that time:

The day the news broke: “Hanssen was arrested at a Fairfax County park Sunday not far from his modest Vienna home after being caught attempting to deliver a garbage bag full of highly classified documents to Russian intelligence agents in exchange for $50,000 in cash left at another park in Arlington,” Dan Eggen and Brooke A. Masters reported at the time.

How it happened: Back at home after church on Feb. 18, 2001, Hanssen “slipped a stack of classified FBI documents and a computer diskette into a plastic garbage bag. The encrypted diskette contained a goodbye letter,” David A. Vise wrote at the time. “Hanssen placed the bag in his light gray Ford Taurus, then … drove to Vienna to Foxstone Park. There he placed a piece of white adhesive tape on a pole. Then he walked through the cold, breezy park to a footbridge and placed the black garbage bag in a concealed spot at the base of the bridge. He headed back to his car, but before he could open the door, FBI agents descended on him with their weapons drawn.”

“‘ Freeze! ’ they shouted. They slapped a pair of handcuffs on him, locking his wrists together behind his back.”

“Neither impressed nor shocked, Robert Philip Hanssen taunted his FBI colleagues: ‘What took you so long?’”

Hanssen’s relationship with Priscilla Sue Galey: In the summer of 1990, Hanssen befriended Galey, who was a dancer at Joanna’s 1819 Club in the city at the time. He “showered her with nearly $100,000 in fine jewelry, a sparkling silver Mercedes-Benz sedan, a trip to Hong Kong and cash,” Josh White and Brooke reported. “Galey said her naiveté in the early 1990s led her to believe Hanssen was an angel who was simply trying to help her. Now, Galey said, she believes Hanssen was grooming her to help him, that the alleged double agent was testing her.”

The day he plead guilty: “At yesterday’s hearing, Hanssen looked much more animated than he did at his May 31 arraignment,” Brooke wrote on July 7, 2001. “Although he has lost 40 pounds since his arrest, the father of six smiled and shook hands with his attorneys. His brief answers to U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton’s questions were clear and forceful, although he twisted his fingers together behind his back as he spoke.”

Hanssen’s motivations: “Hanssen is still a riddle,” Dan wrote on July 10, 2001. “None of the usual motives for espionage — greed, ideology or revenge — seems sufficient to explain the multiple deceptions he engaged in at work, at home and at church.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Happy Pride!

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

