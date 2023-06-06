Hard-right Republicans, still angry over debt ceiling, foil McCarthy on GOP vote

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hard-right Republicans, still angry with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s handling of the debt ceiling bill last week, sunk a GOP procedural vote on Tuesday in a show of strength in a razor-thin majority. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a surprise rebuke for McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the rest of GOP leadership, the Republican-led House failed to pass the rule for consideration of several bills this week. Eleven Republicans broke with their party to vote with Democrats, and the rule fell short on a 220-206 vote — the first rule vote to fail since November 2002.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) changed his vote to “no” at the last minute so the GOP can revisit the vote, which plunged this week’s GOP legislation in limbo. On the agenda was a bill to block gas stove regulations and change the process for federal rulemaking.

Advertisement

The outcome underscored the anger that several members of the House Freedom Caucus still harbored toward McCarthy over his handling of a bipartisan debt ceiling bill, which Congress passed last week and which President Biden signed over the weekend, barely skirting a historic and catastrophic default.

McCarthy and Biden had brokered a deal days before to suspend the debt ceiling and cut federal spending, prompting outrage from several hard-right GOP lawmakers who showed Tuesday they were willing to take it out on leadership.

“We’re not going to live in the era of the imperial speaker anymore," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said afterward. “We took down the rule because we’re frustrated at the way this place is operating... We’re concerned that the fundamental commitments that allowed Kevin McCarthy to assume the speakership have been violated as a consequence of the debt limit deal.”

Advertisement

McCarthy last week had waved off criticisms from members of his party by touting the debt ceiling deal as “the most conservative bill we’ve ever had.” Freedom Caucus members had threatened to use the rule as a moment to bring GOP leaders to the table to negotiate.

As the rule vote headed toward failure Tuesday afternoon, several senior Republicans — including Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) — huddled with about a dozen Freedom Caucus members in the back of the chamber for an extended negotiation.

But rather than changing minds, GOP leadership lost support. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) switched their votes to no, bringing the opposition to nearly a dozen hard-core conservatives.

After most had left the chamber, Scalise huddled in the two back chairs on the center aisle with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), who accused Scalise last week of issuing a threat against gun legislation that Clyde had sponsored if he opposed the leadership on the rules vote on the debt ceiling legislation.

Scalise’s last action was to set up the ability to reconsider the rule vote at some point later, but it’s unclear when that will be. House leaders then adjourned the chamber to keep talking to the GOP renegades.

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article