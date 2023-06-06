Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: Two key House Democrats are pressing the federal Medicare agency for more details on its coverage plan for an Alzheimer's drug. A federal appeals court will hear arguments on whether to extend a temporary freeze on a lower court's ruling to invalidate Obamacare's promise of free preventive services.

Arkansas is rapidly purging its Medicaid roll while Virginia is moving slower

States have the same task: Figure out which people are no longer eligible for Medicaid and disenroll them. But not all are going about the post-pandemic mandate the same way.

For example, Arkansas is “moving swiftly” through its entire Medicaid roll, starting by disenrolling not just people who earn too much to qualify but also those who haven’t responded to renewal requests. But in Virginia, officials are waiting to determine each individual’s eligibility until their plan renewal date comes up.

So far, they’re seeing vastly different results. In Arkansas, more than 50 percent of people whose eligibility has been checked since redeterminations began in April have since been kicked off Medicaid. Meanwhile, in Virginia, the disenrollment rate is hovering at about 10 percent, according to tracking by KFF.

States have 10 months left to update their Medicaid rolls, a task normally done on an ongoing basis but was paused during the coronavirus pandemic so that people could retain coverage regardless of eligibility. It’s a major task — given that enrollment skyrocketed from about 64 million before the onset of the pandemic to more than 86 million in February of this year — and fears have surged that eligible people might be kicked off in the process.

Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at KFF:

In all states, people who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be disenrolled.



The big variation across states will be in how many people who are still eligible will end up losing coverage because they can’t navigate the renewal process. https://t.co/9Th6lPl7UQ — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 31, 2023

Coverage losses

At least 19 states have started cutting beneficiaries from the safety net program who no longer qualify or haven’t provided proof they still do, with most of the rest of the country set to join them by next month. So far, more than half a million Americans have lost Medicaid coverage during the first two months of redeterminations, with disenrollment rates ranging widely across the country, KFF found.

In Florida, nearly 250,000 people have been kicked off Medicaid.

In Arkansas, more than 72,000 individuals have had their coverage terminated.

In Virginia, about 21,500 residents have been disenrolled.

One of the biggest tasks before state Medicaid agencies is minimizing undue coverage losses. In other words, some people who are still eligible for Medicaid could lose their insurance for procedural reasons — like not receiving mail from the state or failing to return verification forms. It’s not yet clear how large that population is.

Still, early data reveal high rates of procedural disenrollments in a handful of states. In Arkansas, roughly 1 in 11 people have been kicked off Medicaid because the state confirmed they were no longer eligible.

In Florida, Arkansas, West Virginia and Indiana, coverage denials for procedural reasons made up more than 80 percent of losses during the first two months of unwinding. Multiple state Medicaid offices confirmed that they’ve already received appeals.

“People are worried about experiencing an interruption in their access to health care,” Trevor Hawkins, an attorney for Legal Aid of Arkansas, said. “Already this year we’ve spoken to and helped more Medicaid beneficiaries than we did all of last year combined.”

Pandemic-era rules led to this conundrum. During the public health crisis, the federal government provided states with additional funding to help pay for Medicaid if they promised not to kick anyone off the program. That temporary guarantee, which expired April 1, caused Medicaid enrollment to swell to record levels and helped drive down the country’s uninsured rate to the lowest it’s ever been.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services:

We’re looking closely at the #Medicaid renewal numbers released by several states today. Keeping eligible people covered is our #1 priority. States need to do their part to keep people from losing coverage due to red tape. https://t.co/mEz4p6qwGW — Chiquita Brooks-LaSure (@BrooksLaSureCMS) June 1, 2023

Differing approaches

Medicaid officials in several states described sustained efforts to contact beneficiaries about the unwinding process, including by traditional mail, phone calls and text messaging.

States like Arizona have partnered with community health groups to assist enrollees with updating their contact information, completing the renewal process and helping them transition to another coverage option if they are no longer eligible.

Other Medicaid programs, like in Arkansas, have launched paid advertising campaigns to reach enrollee’s — including through television, radio and internet ads, as well as digital bulletin boards in doctor’s offices.

Some experts are urging states to pump the breaks on redeterminations to prevent vulnerable Americans from falling through the cracks.

Iowa’s Medicaid program is doing just that. After reporting a procedural disenrollment rate of about 55 percent during the first two months of unwinding, the state issued a so-called “safety check” extending deadlines for enrollees to submit their renewal forms and giving officials extra time to review them. In the interim, Iowa is pausing procedural enrollments altogether, according to KFF.

“A really important message here is that this does not have to be a disaster,” said Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families. “How states play this out is critical.”

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.):

Florida tops the list of Medicaid disenrollments, with nearly 250,000 enrollees losing coverage. I recently joined Congressional Florida Democrats in urging the Governor to pause these procedural disenrollments before families lose access to critical care. https://t.co/BjBdtAgsWv — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (@CongresswomanSC) June 4, 2023

Daybook

On tap today: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit will hear arguments on whether to extend a temporary pause on a Texas district court’s ruling that invalidated the Affordable Care Act mandate requiring insurers to cover certain preventive services for free.

Last month, the New Orleans-based appeals court put Judge Reed O’Connor’s ruling on hold until the panel could hear oral arguments on whether the administrative stay should continue during the appeals process. Keeping the stay in place until the courts rule on the merits of the case would allow the federal health department to continue requiring insurers to cover a range of preventive services with no cost-sharing to patients, Nathaniel Weixel reports for the Hill.

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Key House Democrats press CMS on Alzheimer’s drug coverage

Two House Democrats are pushing Biden’s Medicare agency for more details on its plan to more broadly cover a new Alzheimer’s drug once the medications get traditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced how enrollees in Medicare Part B would be able to obtain the medication. The process requires physicians to participate in registries designed to collect information on how the drugs work in the real world.

In a letter to CMS yesterday, Reps. Anna Eshoo (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee, and Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.), a member of that subcommittee, wrote that the agency’s statement last week “failed to answer basic questions” about how the registry would work.

This includes what data must be collected and how patients can find participating doctors, the lawmakers wrote. The pair pressed for broader coverage or to “immediately begin preparing for a registry that is clearly defined and minimizes provider and patient burden.”

The view from CMS: The agency received the letter and will respond directly to the lawmakers, a CMS spokesperson wrote in an email, adding the agency “has always been committed to helping people obtain timely access to innovative treatments that meaningfully improve care and outcomes for this disease” and a “user-friendly and accessible system is a key priority.”

On tap this week: The FDA’s outside experts are slated to meet Friday to discuss Leqembi, an Alzheimer’s drug that could get full approval from the FDA in July.

Meanwhile …

A trio of Republican leaders on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are pressing the federal health department’s watchdog to conduct oversight into improper Medicaid payments during and after the unwinding process.

The lawmakers are also asking the HHS’s Office of Inspector General to perform an audit of the eligibility verification processes in states that have been identified as being at a high risk for improper payments due to eligibility errors in previous government reviews, according to a letter sent to HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm.

The letter was signed by full committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), health subcommittee chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) and oversight and investigations chair Morgan Griffith (R-Va.).

In other health news

New this a.m.: The number of children who Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The number of children who visited emergency departments in 2020 fell to 31 visits per 100 people under the age of 18, down from 48 visits per 100 in 2019, according to a new report from the

On the move: Ted Love , former president and CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics , has Biotechnology Innovation Organization ’s board of directors, the lobbying group announced yesterday. , former president and CEO of, has been elected to serve as chair of the’s board of directors, the lobbying group announced yesterday.

The presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a video yesterday slamming former president Donald Trump for not firing Anthony Fauci, the nation’s former top infectious-disease expert. However, Fauci However, Fauci was protected by federal civil service regulations that shielded him from being fired or demoted for political reasons, and would have needed to be removed by someone in his chain of command, The Post previously reported.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

