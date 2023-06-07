Comer releases contempt resolution targeting FBI Director Wray

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released a resolution Wednesday to hold FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in contempt of Congress for not fully complying with a subpoena. Comer said his panel would vote on the resolution Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At issue is a document containing unverified allegations from a confidential informant about President Biden and his family. FBI officials provided Comer and Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, with a briefing about the document on Monday, but Comer argued that is not sufficient.

“To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record’s existence up until a week ago,” Comer said in a statement. “The FBI created this record based on information from a credible informant who has worked with the FBI for over a decade and paid six figures.”

Comer said the informant had firsthand conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed Biden while he was vice president. The FBI has cited confidentiality concerns in not releasing the document.

The Washington Post reported this week that the FBI and Justice Department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr reviewed the allegations and determined there were no grounds for further investigative steps, according to Raskin and other people familiar with the investigation.

Earlier this week, the FBI said in a statement that a potential contempt vote was “unwarranted” given the bureau had “continuously demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee’s request.”

The White House on Monday called the expected decision by Comer to move forward with a contempt vote “another fact-free stunt” and accused Comer of spreading “thin innuendo to try to damage the President politically and get himself media attention.”

Wray was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed on a vote of 92-5.

According to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail sensitive information, the allegation in the document came to the FBI through the Pittsburgh field office, where Barr had created a channel for allegations involving Ukraine. That included materials that Rudolph Giuliani — who was Trump’s personal attorney — had gathered from Ukrainian sources claiming to have damaging information about Biden and his family.

The allegation in the document was reviewed by the FBI at the time and was found to not be supported by fact. The investigation was dropped with the Trump Justice Department’s sign-off, according to the people familiar with the investigation.

In his statement Wednesday, Comer accused the FBI of providing “a false narrative to the media.”

“The case is not closed as the White House, Democrats and the FBI would have the American people believe,” Comer said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has voiced support for Comer’s threats to hold Wray in contempt.

Perry Stein, Jacqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

