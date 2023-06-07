Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merck cites the First and Fifth amendments in its legal fight against Medicare price negotiation

The drug industry waged a multimillion dollar lobbying campaign aimed at killing Democrats’ efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

But last summer, pharma lost. And that’s not something that happens often in Washington.

So now, at least one company — Merck — has taken the battle to court. The move thrusts a central plank of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act aimed at lowering drug prices for millions of seniors into legal uncertainty.

Some legal analysts say to expect more lawsuits from drugmakers who allege the policy will thwart the development of innovative new therapies. And several said they’re skeptical the lawsuit, which Merck vowed to take all the way to the Supreme Court if needed, will survive.

But the move has strategic merit for the company, even though the case is “pretty weak,” said Ameet Sarpatwari, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“If they can buy themselves some more time with their drug on the market at its monopoly-like price, that may make everything worthwhile” for the company, he said.

Nicholas Bagley, professor at the University of Michigan Law School:

Now, there's surely a whole lot more to be said, and we're going to get a lot of briefing here. So take all this with a grain of salt.



But both of these claims look very, very weak. — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) June 6, 2023

The details

Medicare hasn’t begun negotiating the price of prescription drugs, with the federal health program slated to announce by Sept. 1 which 10 high-cost drugs will be the first ones subject to negotiation. The new maximum price of the medicines will take effect in 2026.

The drug industry has made veiled threats of filing lawsuits over the new law since it was passed in August. Merck is the first to do so, blasting the notion of Medicare price negotiation as a “political Kabuki theater” and “tantamount to extortion.”

Follow the 💰: In the lawsuit, the company wrote that it expects Januvia, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, to be included in the first round of negotiation with two other drugs — diabetes drug Janumet and cancer therapy Keytruda — following suit in later years. The two diabetes drugs earned $4.5 billion in combined sales last year, and Keytruda had sales of nearly $21 billion, our colleagues Christopher Rowland and Tony Romm note.

Merck hinged its claims on two constitutional amendments. The company argues the rules force Merck to agree to the price HHS sets and thus violates its free speech rights. Merck also alleges the program violates the Fifth Amendment’s requirement that the government pay “just compensation” when taking private property.

When it comes to the Fifth Amendment, key issues in this area of law are “undecided,” Robin Feldman, a professor of law at the University of California College of the Law at San Francisco, wrote in an email. She predicted the legal challenge would ultimately land before the Supreme Court.

Tricia Neuman, KFF:

It’s no surprise that drug companies have been gearing up to challenge #Medicare price negotiations in the courts, but a little surprising to see a lawsuit before CMS announces the names of the 10 drugs included on the list. The deadline is 9/1/2023. https://t.co/ku303fHch6 — Tricia Neuman (@tricia_neuman) June 6, 2023

What’s next

The Biden administration has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

“We are confident we will succeed,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said yesterday. “Anytime profits of the pharmaceutical industry are challenged, they make claims about it hindering their ability to innovate. Not only are these arguments untrue, but the American people do not buy them.”

An analyst note from Evercore ISI backed Jean-Pierre up, noting that, upon initial review, Merck’s “likelihood of success is not great.”

Another big question is whether more lawsuits are on their way — and if so, when would they drop? In a statement yesterday, Nicole Longo, a spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said the trade group will “continue to consider every tool available to protect patients and future innovation, which includes potential litigation.”

The powerful lobbying group is holding a fly-in day on Capitol Hill today, where more than 60 researchers from at least 20 biopharmaceutical companies will meet with lawmakers. Among the issues on the agenda: How certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act impact research and development.

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Bernie Sanders urges HHS to take action on the price of Alzheimer’s drug

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is urging the federal health department to use “the full extent” of its authority to ensure the Medicare program isn’t on the hook to pay the high cost of an Alzheimer’s drug.

Sanders, a frequent pharma critic who leads the Senate’s sweeping health panel, wrote a letter this week to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra detailing steps he believes the department should take if Biogen and Eisai don’t lower the price of their Alzheimer’s medication, Leqembi. Biden’s Medicare agency said it’ll more broadly cover the drug — with some restrictions — if it gains traditional approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in July.

What Sanders wants: The HELP Committee chair specifically pointed to a section of U.S. Code that lets the government bypass patent rights and use, or authorize third parties to use, privately owned patents. He argues HHS has the authority to do so when it comes to Leqembi, which is administered twice a month intravenously and priced at $26,500 per year.

Another option: HHS could direct the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to launch a new demonstration project that would limit payment for the drug to its “actual benefit,” Sanders wrote in the letter.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed that the agency had received the letter and will respond to Sanders directly.

In the courts

Appeals court wrestles over whether to keep Obamacare’s coverage mandate in place

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit appeared likely yesterday to continue requiring insurers to cover certain preventive services for free while a lawsuit to eliminate the popular Obamacare mandate plays out in court, Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports.

During the roughly 45-minute hearing, Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney for the conservative challengers, argued that the appeals panel should allow a lower court’s ruling that invalidated the requirement to take effect while the case progresses. The Justice Department’s lawyers hit back, saying a national freeze of the rules could threaten access to a range of services for millions of Americans with private insurance.

Mitchell attempted to reassure the judges that a nationwide injunction wouldn’t cause harm because insurers are unlikely to revise their plan offerings before a final verdict in the case is reached. However, the judges on the appeals court seemed unconvinced, Alice writes.

Judge Leslie Southwick, who was appointed by former president George W. Bush, called Mitchell’s assertion “speculative” and said it was “very unusual” to be asked to rule on “our sense of how insurance companies would react.”

👀 What we’re watching: At the end of yesterday’s oral arguments, the judges urged Mitchell and the Justice Department to try to broker a compromise that would more narrowly tailor the scope of the nationwide ruling.

Agency alert

A leader for Medicare’s drug price negotiations

The federal health department has tapped Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation official Christina Ritter to temporarily lead the new Medicare division tasked with negotiating lower drug prices for the program, Rachel Cohrs reports for Stat.

According to a document dated June 2, Ritter is listed as acting director of the Medicare Drug Rebate and Negotiations Group, which will lead the agency’s implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. Most recently, Ritter served as director of the Patient Care Models Group at CMMI, which works on projects that test new ways to pay for health care that incentivize value instead of volume, Rachel writes.

State scan

Federal judge halts Florida transition care ban for families who sued

A federal judge partially blocked Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care for youth yesterday, saying in a sharply worded ruling that the plaintiffs suing to block the law are “likely to prevail on their claim that the prohibition is unconstitutional,” Caroline Catherman reports for the Orlando Sentinel.

Judge Robert Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction permitting three youth whose parents are involved in the lawsuit to receive puberty blockers while the legal challenge plays out in court. The injunction only applies to the three children and their health-care providers and doesn’t extend to other aspects of the legislation.

Key context: The ruling was made in an ongoing legal battle brought by seven parents of transgender children in Florida who argued in their lawsuit that the state’s ban violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment by singling out transgender minors.

Hinkle’s ruling appears to indicate that their claims could stand up in court. Denying transgender minors access to gender-affirming treatment but allowing it for children who need it for other reasons, such as those who start puberty prematurely, is “differential treatment based on sex and transgender status,” Hinkle wrote.

The Florida Department of Health declined to comment on pending litigation. State officials such as Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have said the widespread approval of transition treatments is a result of “political ideology,” Caroline writes.

In other health news

CMS accepted South Dakota’s request to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year after birth for low-income mothers in the state, according to an to a full year after birth for low-income mothers in the state, according to an approval document released by the agency yesterday.

An experimental vaccine to prevent RSV infections in newborns and some children appears to be safe and effective , the FDA’s staff said in , the FDA’s staff said in briefing documents released yesterday. The agency’s advisers will meet tomorrow to review the drug.

The FDA is seeking feedback on draft guidance the agency released yesterday aimed at modernizing the design and conduct of clinical trials, with the goal of making them more efficient to speed up the development of new medical products. aimed at modernizing the design and conduct of clinical trials, with the goal of making them more efficient to speed up the development of new medical products.

New York City officials are urging older adults and those with heart and breathing problems to wear high-quality masks outside as smoke blankets the city, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports. to wear high-quality masks outside as smoke blankets the city, The Post’sreports.

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

