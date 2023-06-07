Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! If “Girl from Ipanema” is the only Astrud Gilberto song you know, you’re seriously missing out. May she rest in peace. Below: The GOP is demanding meetings with disinformation researchers, and Senate leaders are readying AI briefings. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republican presidential contenders are taking aim at Silicon Valley Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday signed into law a so-called “digital bill of rights” aimed at giving residents more control of their data, boosting children’s protections online and barring social networks from coordinating with the government officials to “censor” speech.

It marked the latest broadside from a Republican presidential contender against Silicon Valley, which is poised to be a significant target as the 2024 campaign heats up.

While President Biden and former president Donald Trump have the most developed records on issues like antitrust, data privacy and platform regulation, other White House hopefuls are increasingly outlining their views on key tech fronts as we barrel toward the election.

Here’s what we know about where some of the 2024 GOP contenders stand on tech:

DeSantis

DeSantis has made targeting Silicon Valley giants a signature of his governorship in Florida, a trend that’s likely to extend onto the campaign trail as the governor leans into the nation’s culture wars.

In 2021, DeSantis signed a controversial bill to prohibit digital platforms from suspending political candidates during the run-up to elections, citing claims of social media “censorship.” Tech industry groups quickly sued and a federal judge blocked it soon after, saying it would likely be found unconstitutional. The high-stakes legal bout is still up in the air.

DeSantis’s “digital bill of rights” is unique among state privacy measures because it lumps in requirements for search engines to disclose whether their results are influenced by political ideology, among other restrictions tied to allegations of bias in Silicon Valley.

Privacy advocates have also criticized the measure for focusing too narrowly on the tech giants.

The advocacy group Consumer Reports last month urged state policymakers to strengthen what it called a “weak” bill that in many respects targets “only the very largest tech companies.”

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has not been a major player in the debates around tech regulation in Congress, in part because he has not sat on the most relevant committees. But he has weighed in more decisively on two fronts: claims of tech “censorship” and industry ties to China.

Scott last year joined Senate Republican leaders in introducing legislation aimed at addressing allegations of an anti-conservative bias in how email service providers filter out spam. He also expressed support for Trump’s attempt to roll back the tech industry’s liability protections under Section 230 as part of a defense bill in 2021, which top Senate Republicans balked at.

Scott, a close ally of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, more recently rolled out legislation requiring app stores like Google and Apple to show users where apps originate from, aimed at tackling concerns about users downloading foreign-owned apps such as TikTok.

Another potentially telling move: Scott in 2021 voted against Lina Khan’s confirmation to the Federal Trade Commission, which received broad support by advancing 69-28 and was seen at the time as a bipartisan rebuke of the power of tech giants like Google, Amazon and Meta. The vote may signal that Scott would likely nominate more traditional light-touch tech regulators.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Mike Pence

It’s unclear how much Pence’s tech agenda may differ from Trump’s — whose enforcers targeted the tech giants over claims of bias and on competition grounds but also faced criticisms for not doing more to check their alleged antitrust and privacy abuses.

But Pence’s “Freedom Agenda,” which he released last year as he weighed an official run, offers a road map of his priorities.

In it, Pence called for addressing “censorship” by “requiring that Internet companies live under the same liability framework as traditional print and broadcast media companies.”

It also touched on data privacy, calling for an end to “digital surveillance without meaningful consent” and “increased ownership and portability of private data.”

Nikki Haley

Haley has taken two notable positions in recent months as her campaign has geared up: calling for a total ban against TikTok in the United States, decrying what she called Chinese “spying,” and assailing the Silicon Valley Bank rescue as a “bail out” for “Big Tech and Chinese companies.”

But Haley has taken a less aggressive stance on issues around social media. While Haley, like other GOP candidates, has jabbed tech companies over claims of bias and suggested Congress should reconsider Section 230, she has also warned on Twitter that “more regulation would go too far in the other direction, putting bureaucrats & lawyers in control of what gets said online.”

GOP demands meetings with disinformation researchers who are facing harassment

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and his congressional allies are demanding documents from and meetings with disinformation experts who have been frequent targets of right-wing activists, our colleagues Naomi Nix and Joseph Menn report.

The meetings are putting pressure on the group of academics which Jordan and his allies have accused of colluding with U.S. officials to suppress conservative views. The chairman and other Republican committee members previously claimed that tech companies have worked with the government to suppress free speech and remove certain content on their platforms.

Naomi and Joseph write: “Jordan’s colleagues and staffers met Tuesday on Capitol Hill with … University of Washington professor Kate Starbird, two weeks after they interviewed Clemson University professors who also track online propaganda, according to people familiar with the events.”

“The pressure has forced some researchers to change their approach or step back, even as disinformation is rising ahead of the 2024 election,” they add. “As artificial intelligence makes deception easier and platforms relax their rules on political hoaxes, industry veterans say they fear that young scholars will avoid studying disinformation.”

Senators raise safety concerns over Meta’s release of large language model

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain how the social media company assessed the safety risks of releasing its Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA), according to a letter sent Tuesday.

The LLaMA model was released in February to approved researchers, but it soon found its way onto BitTorrent for anyone to access. Meta claims LLaMA is able to perform similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other popular language tools without using as much computing power.

Open-source software can be a major benefit to researchers, but “even in the short time that generative AI tools have been available to the public, they have been dangerously abused — a risk that is further exacerbated with open source models,” Blumenthal and Hawley write.

They claimed Meta has done little to censor its model, citing an instance where a user asked it to “write a note pretending to be someone’s son asking for money to get out of a difficult situation” that resulted in the model generating “the letter requested, as well as other answers involving self-harm, crime, and antisemitism.”

The senators asked Zuckerberg to provide answers by June 15. Meta declined to comment. The company has previously said it will continue to release AI tools to approved researchers despite leak claims.

Schumer scheduled briefings on AI topics with senators

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said he scheduled three briefings on artificial intelligence topics for senate members, Doina Chiacu reports for Reuters.

“The first briefing is a general overview on AI, the second will examine how to achieve American leadership on AI and the third briefing, which will be classified, will concern defense and intelligence issues and implications,” Chiacu writes, citing a letter from Schumer to senate colleagues.

“AI is already changing our world, and experts have repeatedly told us that it will have a profound impact on everything from our national security to our classrooms to our workforce, including potentially significant job displacement,” Schumer said. Exact dates and times will be announced later.

Twitter owner Elon Musk met with Schumer in April to discuss AI regulations as Congress deliberates on how to police the emerging technology. Schumer this spring initiated plans to address the emerging technology amid a boom in popularity for AI language tools.

