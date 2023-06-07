Justice Thomas delays disclosures after reports of travel, property sale

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has asked for more time to file annual financial disclosures following criticism that he failed to report luxury travel and real estate deals with a Texas billionaire and Republican donor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. also asked for an extension as he has done in previous years. Both requests were confirmed by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on Wednesday, the same day that disclosure reports filed by their court colleagues were posted on the court system’s website.

The Supreme Court is under increasing pressure from Democratic lawmakers and transparency advocates to strengthen disclosure rules and adopt ethics guidelines specific to the justices after news reports revealed Thomas’s undisclosed real estate deals and private jet travel, and raised questions about the recusal practices of both conservative and liberal justices.

Thomas’s 2022 filing was highly anticipated after ProPublica reported on the justice’s financial dealings with his close friend and benefactor, the Texas businessman Harlan Crow. Instead, Thomas will have up to 90 additional days to submit his filing, which could include any amendments or updates related to his finances from past years.

Revised ethics rules adopted in March require the justices — and all federal judges — to provide a fuller public accounting of the free trips and other gifts they accept. The changes make clear, for instance, that judges must report travel by private jet. The revised rules were also designed to clarify which gifts can be counted as “personal hospitality” from a close friend and exempt from disclosure.

Judges are not alone in having to fill out such forms. Federal ethics law requires top officials from all branches of government, including the legislative and executive branches, to file annual disclosures listing investments, gifts, spousal and outside income so the public can assess potential conflicts of interest.

There were small signs Wednesday that the scrutiny of the court’s practices have had an impact. Justice Elena Kagan for the first time explained in her disclosure form that the rental income she has listed in previous years comes from a parking space she owns in D.C. The space is valued between $15,000 and $50,000, and Kagan collected between $2,501 and $5,000 in rent, according to the filing.

ProPublica reported this spring that Thomas took numerous luxury trips with Crow, traveling on his private jet and yacht and staying at his private resort. Crow also purchased three properties in Savannah, Ga., from Thomas in 2014, the nonprofit news organization reported, including the home where Thomas’s mother was living and two vacant lots nearby.

Experts have said the $133,363 real estate transaction should have been reported on his financial disclosure forms. Thomas’s allies have said the justice’s free travel with Crow did not need to be disclosed and said there is nothing wrong with accepting gifts from a longtime friend. But transparency advocates say such spending should have been disclosed — and certainly reported starting with the 2022 forms, because of the revised rules adopted in March.

A different ProPublica article said Crow paid private boarding school tuition for Thomas’s grandnephew, a young man the justice has said he raised as a son. Thomas did not disclose the tuition arrangement, which the justice’s allies said were not subject to reporting requirements because the definition of “dependent child” does not include a grandnephew.

A committee of the federal judiciary’s policymaking body is reviewing complaints from Democratic lawmakers that Thomas should have disclosed his dealings with Crow. The Senate Judiciary Committee has also asked Crow to provide a full accounting of the gifts and trips he has provided to Thomas or any other Supreme Court justices. Crow has so far refused to cooperate.

In recent years, the justices have privately discussed but failed to reach consensus on an ethics code of conduct specific to the high court. Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to impose standards on the justices similar to those for members of Congress and other top government officials.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. turned down an invitation from the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify in May, citing concerns over the separation of powers. But Roberts said in a recent speech that he is “committed to making certain that we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct,” and that the justices are “continuing to look at things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

