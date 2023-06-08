Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

The House GOP stalls out

Paralysis, limbo, stalemate — any of them describe the state of the House of Representatives this week.

On Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent the House home until Monday after spending an entire day talking with a group of far-right conservatives who held up all floor action over their dissatisfaction with the debt limit bill signed into law last week, among other grievances.

They failed to reach any path forward.

McCarthy told reporters that he’s not exactly sure what they want and that different members are asking for different things.

This is a significant challenge to McCarthy’s leadership and his ability to govern and run the House. While it’s not as dire as the motion to vacate — the procedural maneuver by which a single House Republican could trigger a vote to depose McCarthy as speaker — supporters of the rebels say that their tactic of bringing the chamber to a halt by voting against House rules could be just as damaging.

Rank-and-file anger

Rank-and-file Republicans are not happy — this is an understatement — about a small group grinding the entire body to a halt.

“This is, in my opinion, political incontinence on our part. We are wetting ourselves … and can’t do anything about it,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said. “This is insane. This is not the way a governing majority is expected to behave, and, frankly, I think there'll be a political cost to it.”

The discontent with the small group is widespread. It includes some far-right lawmakers in safe Republican districts, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of five Freedom Caucus members who voted for McCarthy and Biden’s debt limit deal last week.

“I don't see any need for this,” she said.

Republicans in districts President Biden won are particularly stressed. One such member called the group the “Dysfunction Caucus.”

Who’s gumming up the works?

The group of disrupters include Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Chip Roy (Tex.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Bob Good (Va.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Eli Crane (Ariz.) and Tim Burchett (Tenn.). They blocked a rule on the House floor Tuesday about gas stoves (a conservative priority that has nothing to do with the current fight), essentially halting all business.

Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane and Leigh Ann “At the center of the far-right’s concern is an argument that McCarthy violated an agreement several of them struck in January in exchange for supporting his speakership bid. No list of those promises made exists publicly, so it’s unclear exactly what lawmakers and McCarthy agreed to. But several members of the Freedom Caucus have claimed he violated three main components of the agreement: Supporting legislation that reduces spending back to 2022 appropriation levels; putting legislation on the floor that is not passed overwhelmingly by Democrats; and not taking up bills that don’t have unanimous support from Republicans on the House Rules Committee,” our colleaguesand Leigh Ann write

The tactics are reminiscent of the struggle McCarthy endured to become speaker, a process that spanned four days and 15 rounds of voting, to appease fewer than two dozen conservatives.

But McCarthy and Republicans said that the conference came out of that painful exercise stronger and more united than before.

The fallout

Now, Republicans worry that this standoff will play into the Democratic narrative that Republicans are a “party of chaos” that can’t govern, potentially threatening their fragile control of the House in next year’s elections.

“We have to govern,” Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) said. “If we can't govern, we won't get a chance to govern.”

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.), who represents a district Biden won by 12 points, said Republicans should be focusing on Biden.

“The goal is to operate as a team,” Garcia said. “To provide solutions in contrast to the problems being created by the Biden administration right now.”

Moderate angst

While McCarthy dealt with the rebels on the second floor of the Capitol, a group of moderate House Republicans met in Republican Whip Tom Emmer's office on the first floor about their legislative priorities.

While the meeting was not related to the drama ensuing above, it did come up, according to several members who attended. The lawmakers worried that some of their priorities, some of which are bipartisan, would be blocked by far-right members.

They also discussed a specific conservative priority: bringing H.R. 7, a bill to make permanent the Hyde Amendment which prohibits taxpayer dollars from being used for abortion, up for a vote soon. It was supposed to be one of the first bills voted on in the new House but was never brought up because it didn’t have the votes.

“I think some people are putting their own interests ahead of that of the conference,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), a freshman whose seat is a top target for Democrats next year. “And I think they need to think long and hard about that.”

There is fear that the far-right’s demands will spill into bigger, more significant fights, including during the annual process to fund the government.

“You got a small group of people who are pissed off that are keeping the House of Representatives from functioning today, and I think the American people are not going to take too kindly to that,” Womack, a senior appropriator, said.

Thanks to Marianna Sotomayor for her help reporting this.

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

Disclosures: The annual financial disclosure reports of only seven justices were made public Wednesday. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. requested an extension to file their forms.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest member on the bench, was the only justice to report receiving gifts in 2022. We’re watching to see whether Thomas, who has come under fire in recent months for his failure to report luxury travel and real estate deals involving Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, will join her.

Decisions: The court is expected to announce more decisions today for cases it heard this term.

At the White House

Biden “will host the largest Pride celebration in White House history” this evening, Neera Tanden, the new head of the Domestic Policy Council, told reporters on Wednesday evening. He’ll also announce a series of new executive actions meant to aid LGBTQ Americans, including a new partnership between the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services to help LGBTQ community centers prepare for threats against them.

At the White House

Britain's pitch to America

Happening today: “President Biden will welcome British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House on Thursday as both leaders look to strengthen the ‘special relationship’ between their countries after a period of chaos in the British political system,” our colleagues Tyler Pager and William Booth report.

“Biden, who often touts his long-standing personal relationships with world leaders, has not gotten that from Britain, which has seen its Conservative Party leadership shaken by scandal and resignation. Biden has had little time to develop any sort of closeness with Sunak — unlike, say, his friendship with Emmanuel Macron of France or Justin Trudeau of Canada.”

On the agenda: “Sunak is expected to discuss a range of issues with Biden including deepening economic ties, supporting Ukraine and tackling emerging technologies. Sunak has said wants Britain to be an innovator and watchdog regarding artificial intelligence, and aides say he plans to propose to Biden that the United Kingdom lead global efforts to regulate AI ahead of a summit he is hosting on the topic in the fall.”

The goal: “Sunak’s visit is in large part about making the case that, despite Britain’s withdrawal from the E.U., enhanced economic cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom is more critical than ever.”

On the Hill

Comer cancels Wray contempt hearing

Remove it from your calendar: “House Republicans will no longer vote to hold FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in contempt of Congress this week, saying that they reached a last-minute agreement with the director late Wednesday to reveal more details related to FBI documents that contain allegations against Joe Biden,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Jacqueline Alemany and John Wagner report.

“House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had planned to hold a contempt vote in his committee Thursday and has publicly derided Wray for failing to comply with a subpoena that demanded he hand over in full an FBI document that contained unsubstantiated allegations about Biden and his family. The allegations predated Biden’s presidency.”

“If Congress had voted to hold Wray in contempt, lawmakers could have referred the matter to federal prosecutors, who would then have decided whether to file criminal charges.”

At Mar-a-Lago

The latest on the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

Somewhere in Miami: “Justice Department prosecutors are planning to bring a significant portion of any charges stemming from the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the home of former president Donald Trump, at a nearby federal court in South Florida,” people familiar with the matter told our colleagues Spencer S. Hsu, Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany.

“The legal rationale for such a move is that the bulk of the conduct at issue in the investigation occurred in the southern district of Florida, in and around Trump’s Palm Beach residence and private club, even if much of the investigation — led by special counsel Jack Smith — has been handled by a grand jury in D.C., these people said.”

“That approach by prosecutors does not rule out the possibility of some charges, such as perjury or false statements, being filed in Washington in connection with grand jury appearances or law enforcement interviews that took place there.”

Here are the latest developments on the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation:

Trump has been named as a target of the probe: “Federal prosecutors have informed the legal team for Trump that he is a target of their investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left office,” per the New York Times’s Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman, William K. Rashbaum and Glenn Thrush . “Notifying a potential defendant that he or she is a target is a formal way of indicating that the person is a direct focus of a criminal investigation and often precedes the filing of charges. The notification typically opens the door to defense lawyers requesting a meeting with prosecutors to offer their side of the story.” “Federal prosecutors have informed the legal team for Trump that he is a target of their investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left office,”“Notifying a potential defendant that he or she is a target is a formal way of indicating that the person is a direct focus of a criminal investigation and often precedes the filing of charges. The notification typically opens the door to defense lawyers requesting a meeting with prosecutors to offer their side of the story.”

Several witnesses have testified: Former Trump aide Taylor Budowich , who now heads a pro-Trump super PAC, appeared before the Miami grand jury for one hour on Wednesday, our colleagues report. Meanwhile in Washington, approximately two dozen Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or have appeared before the federal grand jury there, Mark Meadows has also appeared before a grand jury. Meadows answered questions about the former president’s handling of classified documents as well as efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Former Trump aide, who now heads a pro-Trump super PAC, appeared before the Miami grand jury for one hour on Wednesday, our colleagues report. Meanwhile in Washington, approximatelyhave been subpoenaed or have appeared before the federal grand jury there, per NBC News’s Julia Ainsley . Former White House chief of staffhas also appeared before a grand jury. Meadows answered questions about the former president’s handling of classified documents as well as efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, per ABC News’s Katherine Faulders, John Santucci, and Luke Barr

Trump’s legal team has a plan if he’s indicted: Former Trump lawyer Timothy Parlatore told CBS News’s Catherine Herridge that if the former president is indicted, his legal team will allege prosecutorial misconduct. Former Trump lawyerthat if the former president is indicted, his legal team will allege prosecutorial misconduct.

The Media

Viral

Read The Post’s guide on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke and check out Lena H. Sun’s DIY indoor air purifier.

Smoke and haze from the wildfires ravaging swaths of Canadian forest have reached the eastern United States.



The D.C. area has Code Red air quality for the first time since 2011 that wasn't related to the Fourth of July and New York City officials warn ‘unprecedented’ smoke… pic.twitter.com/DhFL7a0tbs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2023

