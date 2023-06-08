Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

WASHINGTON — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week.
In a statement announcing Jha’s departure, President Joe Biden said COVID-19 “no longer controls our daily lives.”
“As one of the leading public health experts in America, he has effectively translated and communicated complex scientific challenges into concrete actions that helped save and improve the lives of millions of Americans,” Biden said in the statement announcing Jha’s departure. “I extend my deepest thanks to Ashish and his family. We are a stronger and healthier nation because of his contributions to public service.”
Biden’s first COVID-19 czar was Jeff Zients, now the White House chief of staff.