Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1949, George Orwell’s “1984” was first published. It opens: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Saudi Arabia shot a good round this week Saudi Arabia got confirmation this week in spectacular fashion that President Biden’s promise to make them a “pariah” for the dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the outlier in relations with America, rather than a harbinger of a new, confrontational policy from the United States.

The Daily 202 has said this before. A couple of times.

Biden has taken a harder line on Riyadh than former president Donald Trump did. But America’s complex interests (and the world’s thirst for oil) meant his harsh campaign rhetoric was never very likely to survive. Sometimes you campaign in confrontation, only to govern in calculation.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia got good news this week on at least three fronts. Two of them got wide notice:

The PGA’s staggering reversal on Riyadh-funded LIV golf — which critics deride as an effort to “sportswash” away what the State Department describes as — which critics deride as an effort to “sportswash” away what the State Department describes as extensive human rights abuses announcing a merger on Tuesday with as-yet undisclosed (but surely vast) financial dimensions.

Iran announced it was reopening its embassy in Saudi Arabia. The two countries have long been bitter regional rivals. We won’t talk about it more in this column, but it’s a notable geopolitical development. After a seven-year break in relations,The two countries have long been bitter regional rivals. We won’t talk about it more in this column, but it’s a notable geopolitical development.

The third development got much less attention. It happened at the White House.

John Kirby on Monday said this National Security Council spokesmanon Monday said this about the bilateral relationship : “Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner, has been for eight decades, will be for the next eight decades.”

About that Saudi-U.S. ‘review’ (that you’ve rightly forgotten)

That should probably deflate any lingering hopes — if any subsisted — that a reevaluation of the relationship, announced from the White House late last year, might lead to concrete changes.

Back in October, stung by a Saudi cut in oil production that risked raising gas prices close to the midterm elections, the White House announced a review of relations and Biden angrily threatened unspecified “consequences” for a decision he cast as siding with Russia. Moscow’s expanded war in Ukraine has put upward pressure on costs at the pump.

As The Daily 202 noted skeptically at the time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it would unfold over “weeks and months” but without a specific timetable, declined to say who was leading it, and would not describe what steps Biden was considering.

Advertisement

The NSC’s Kirby had denied it amounted to a “formal policy review.”

But “the president believes that we should review the bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia and to take a look to see if that relationship is where it needs to be and that it is serving our national security interests,” he had said.

In February, Kirby said the review “was never about producing a homework assignment.” On Tuesday, the State Department issued The administration has backed away from that language.On Tuesday, the State Department issued a fact sheet celebrating the relationship

U.S. officials point to a drop in gas prices, cooperation on the war in Yemen and getting U.S. citizens out of Sudan, Saudi aid to Ukraine, and a $37-billion deal for Boeing aircraft to argue the autumn 2022 criticism either worked or is no longer necessary.

“We will continue to advance our mutual interests and a common vision for more secure, stable, and prosperous region, interconnected with the world,” National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge told The Daily 202.

RIP, review, if you were ever truly alive.

Advertisement

My colleague John Hudson is watching Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s ongoing trip to Saudi Arabia and may have more to report later today.

From the PGA, it’s LIV and let LIV

The much bigger deal for Saudi Arabia this week, though, was the unexpected announcement that the PGA and its Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf, would be merging. As my colleagues Rick Maese and Matt Bonesteel noted Tuesday, this came “[a]fter months of acrimony that stretch from tee boxes to courtrooms” and ended “a bitter feud that divided the golf world and revamped the economics underpinning the sport.”

But it’s their description of the geopolitical angle that bears special notice. Sports need to be understood as profound social, political, and economic forces, not merely as a few hours of athleticism ending in a score.

Advertisement

The deal “establishes Saudi Arabia as a rising power across the global sports landscape. The oil-rich country and its wealth fund, reportedly worth $500 billion, have been busy investing in sports properties, signing some of the world’s biggest soccer stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, buying the English soccer club Newcastle United and making major investments in Formula One and women’s golf. That fund now has a coveted seat at the PGA Tour’s leadership table and becomes among the most influential stakeholders in golf.”

If it holds

If you hate this deal, you may find my sports columnist colleague Sally Jenkins’ latest piece quite satisfying.

I mean, this lede: “What’s the going rate to turn an American executive into a boot boy for a despotic torturer such as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman? Just how worn out are the knees of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s pants legs?”

Advertisement

Once you get past the vitriol, though, she raises some interesting points about a deal she describes as hatched in “total secrecy, inside dealing and what appears to be a rampant conflict of interest” apparently involving prospects a PGA executive stands to gain enormously from the deal.

So this could be not the beginning of the end but, perhaps, the end of the beginning.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Supreme Court: Alabama must draw new voting map favorable to Black residents

“A divided Supreme Court on Thursday said the Alabama legislature should have created a second congressional district in which Black voters had a chance of electing a representative of their choice,” Robert Barnes reports.

Advertisement

“The decision, written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., bucked the court’s recent trend of decisions that weakened provisions of the Voting Rights Act. He was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberals, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.”

Hazardous air conditions continue on East Coast as U.S. rushes firefighters to Canada

“Some East Coast and Midwestern states continue to face hazardous and unhealthy air quality levels early Thursday, with residents in the Washington and Baltimore regions awakening to their worst air quality in years — noxious haze from Canada’s wildfires continuing to cross the border. President Biden ordered the deployment of all available federal firefighting assets to respond to the fires in Canada,” Niha Masih and Victoria Bisset report.

Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed politics and religion, dies at 93

“The Rev. Pat Robertson, a Baptist preacher who attracted a worldwide following as a religious broadcaster, built a business empire from his headquarters in Virginia Beach and helped create a powerful political movement of religious conservatives as a founder of the Christian Coalition, died June 8 at his home in Virginia Beach. He was 93,” Matt Schudel reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

This county backed every president since 2000. What about 2024?

“While lukewarm about the candidates, Door County residents were animated by issues closer to home — a persistent labor shortage, an affordable-housing crunch and demographic change in this community of about 30,000. Conservatives said inflation and border security have worsened under Biden, asserting that unvetted outsiders could bring drugs and violence. Liberals said the administration hasn’t done enough to create legal pathways for migrants to work in the United States, stifling opportunity and industry,” Danielle Paquette and Sabrina Rodriguez report.

Advertisement

The tensions brewing here reflect a broader national debate on how the United States should address its overwhelmed immigration system, especially at a time when there are , especially at a time when there are nearly twice as many open jobs as unemployed people looking for work.”

Jan. 6 cases yield courtroom wins but no change in extremist threat

“More than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the seditious conspiracy convictions of members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have raised new possibilities for prosecuting domestic terrorism cases. Still, the threat of political violence remains stubbornly present as the biggest cases from the Justice Department’s aggressive pursuit of rioters wind down,” Spencer S. Hsu, Hannah Allam, Tom Jackman and Rachel Weiner report.

… and beyond

Cuba to host secret Chinese spy base focusing on U.S.

“China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement for China to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island, in a brash new geopolitical challenge by Beijing to the U.S., according to U.S. officials familiar with highly classified intelligence,” the Wall Street Journal’s Warren P. Strobel and Gordon Lubold report.

Advertisement

“An eavesdropping facility in Cuba, roughly 100 miles from Florida, would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where many military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic.”

NYC child welfare agency says it supports “Miranda warning” bill for parents. But it’s quietly lobbying to weaken it.

“The New York State Legislature could by the end of this week pass groundbreaking legislation requiring child protective services agents to read people their constitutional rights, just like the police have to do,” Eli Hager reports for ProPublica.

“But New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, despite publicly claiming to support the ‘family Miranda warning,’ has in recent weeks quietly proposed gutting the measure, according to eight lawmakers, staffers and lobbyists involved in the negotiations.”

The Biden agenda

Biden unveils new initiatives bolstering LGBTQ+ individuals

“President Biden on Thursday unveiled several new initiatives aimed at bolstering LGBTQ+ individuals ahead of hosting what aides are billing as ‘the largest Pride celebration in White House history.’ The actions come at a time when the community’s rights are being rolled back by state legislatures and targeted by some Republican presidential candidates,” John Wagner reports.

Biden and Sunak to meet in effort to rekindle U.S.-U.K. bond

“President Biden will welcome British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House on Thursday as both leaders look to strengthen the ‘special relationship’ between their countries after a period of chaos in the British political system,” Tyler Pager and William Booth report.

Biden vetoes GOP-led effort to strike down student loan forgiveness program

“In a statement on Wednesday, the president said the resolution — which the Senate approved on a 52-46 vote Thursday under the Congressional Review Act, a week after the House passed the measure — would have kept millions of Americans from receiving ‘the essential relief they need as they recover from the economic strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,’” Mariana Alfaro reports.

Tom Perez to join White House as senior adviser

“Tom Perez, a former secretary of labor and chair of the Democratic National Committee, will join the White House as a senior adviser and director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, according to two people familiar with the move,” Tyler Pager reports.

Wildfire smoke watch, visualized

“According to a Washington Post analysis of smoke data through June 6 from Stanford University, 160 air quality monitoring stations have reported all-time high pollution from wildfires. The Post will continue to update this page as data becomes available,” Veronica Penney, Niko Kommenda, Naema Ahmed and John Muyskens report.

Hot on the left

Abortion such a hot issue in Va. elections, Dems are fighting each other

"If there was any doubt that protecting access to abortion is fueling hopes for Democrats in Virginia’s statewide elections this year, the party’s nominating contest for a House of Delegates seat outside Charlottesville ought to make it clear," Gregory S. Schneider reports.

“The Democratic primary election features an emergency room nurse, Kellen Squire, against a former Charlottesville School Board member, Amy Laufer. Though Squire says his job would make him the first lawmaker in the Virginia House who actively provides abortion-related care, Laufer has caused a storm on social media by charging that Squire is not really a defender of abortion rights.”

Hot on the right

Pence unleashes sharp attacks on Trump as he launches White House bid

“In his kickoff speech, the former vice president hit Trump on several fronts, including the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He spoke at length on this point, advancing an argument that Trump is no longer qualified for the presidency as he explained his rationale for challenging the man he served loyally for four years,” Marianne LeVine and Ashley Parker report.

Today in Washington

At 1:30 p.m., Biden will hold a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room.

Biden will host a pride celebration with Betty Who at 7 p.m.

In closing

😔

Worst National Clean Air Day ever pic.twitter.com/bXXsuB6XAi — Charlie Pinkerton (@CharliePinkerto) June 7, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article