Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Had a great time watching the new “Blade Runner” yesterday. Oh wait, that was just my Twitter timeline. Send news tips and breathing exercises to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.



Below: Instagram launches a task force to fight against child abuse material, and a privacy watchdog wants clarity on how ChatGPT collects personal data. First:

The Senate is dialing up its AI work — but taking its time

Senate leaders are lining up hearings and briefings on artificial intelligence as they weigh potential next steps to tackle the rapid development of tools like ChatGPT.

But even as lawmakers ramp up efforts, few if any are calling for immediate action — and key players are preaching patience, even as Silicon Valley companies speed ahead on AI.

Senators held a hearing Wednesday to consider how generative AI tools like ChatGPT, which can create conversational responses to human queries, could shake up intellectual property, patent and copyright law. It was the first in a string of expected follow-up sessions to last month’s high-profile hearing with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Advertisement

Lawmakers heard testimony from academics and representatives from Google and pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

“I think this is one of an endless number of hearings that we’re going to have to have to make sure that we get it right,” Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s intellectual property subcommittee, said of tackling AI’s role and IP.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose panel brought in the OpenAI chief last month, called the two sessions “just the beginning” of their efforts.

Another Senate panel, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), announced its own hearing for next week to “advance the Senate’s study of machine learning and AI” by focusing on “the impacts of revolutionary artificial intelligence technology on human rights.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is developing a “high-level framework” on AI, this week separately announced three senators-only briefings on AI this summer, including the chamber’s first classified session on the topic.

Advertisement

“The Senate must deepen our expertise in this pressing topic,” Schumer and other senators wrote to colleagues in a letter released Tuesday.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who co-signed the letter with Schumer, told my colleague Cat Zakrzewski on Wednesday that they plan to hold the briefings before Congress leaves for its August recess. But he declined to give a target date for releasing an AI bill.

“We’d rather do it right,” Rounds said. “Let’s do no harm in this process.”

Schumer’s group has not determined whether AI legislation will be a single package or split among various committees, Rounds said. He floated the idea that AI legislation could work like the National Defense Authorization Act.

“You bring in all these ideas, and then you very quietly start to meld this bill together kind of behind the scenes in a way,” he said. But then the bill is shared publicly, where it is up for debate and other members can introduce amendments to it.

Advertisement

Rounds also suggested that lawmakers could form a select committee focused on AI, an idea Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) recently floated as well.

Rounds noted that U.S. adversaries are “not stopping,” and lawmakers feel a sense of urgency.

“We recognize that time is of the essence and that there is a real value in getting this moving. … But in terms of trying to set ourselves up for a particular date, I’d rather have a really high-quality product than to have one that's really, really fast,” Rounds told Cat.

Taken together, the remarks signal that while interest and concern around AI is soaring on Capitol Hill, legislative action is not likely imminent.

Our top tabs

Meta launching task force to fight against child abuse material on Instagram

Meta is launching a task force to study how child abuse material is disseminated and sold on its Instagram platform, our colleague Naomi Nix reports.

Advertisement

“The new effort by the Facebook parent company follows a report from the Stanford Internet Observatory which found that large networks of accounts that appeared to be operated by minors openly advertising self-generated child sexual abuse material for sale,” Naomi writes.

Buyers and sellers of the material were able to connect through Instagram’s direct messaging feature and leverage its recommender algorithms to make more effective advertisements from the materials, the report found. The size of the sales network ranged from 500 to 1,000 accounts at a given time.

The company said it has separately dismantled 27 abusive networks between 2020 and 2022, and in January disabled over 490,000 accounts that violated its child safety policies.

“The findings offer more insight on how internet companies have struggled for years to find and prevent sexually explicit images that violates its rules from spreading on its social network,” Naomi’s report adds. The company in 2021 paused development of an Instagram app for kids amid pushback from some policymakers and child welfare advocates.

FBI warns of AI tools being used for sexual extortion and harassment

The FBI is warning that AI tools are being used to create sexually explicit materials for intimidation and extortion, Raphael Satter reports for Reuters.

Advertisement

Satter writes: “In an alert circulated this week, the bureau said it had recently observed an uptick in extortion victims saying they had been targeted using doctored versions of innocent images taken from online posts, private messages or video chats.”

The bureau said the images appeared to be “true-to-life” and in some cases are used against children. “Once circulated, victims can face significant challenges in preventing the continual sharing of the manipulated content or removal from the internet,” the alert said.

The FBI did not detail what AI image tools were being used in the acts and did not respond to a request from Reuters that asked for additional information. The agency noted technological advancements were “continuously improving the quality, customizability, and accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled content creation.”

Advertisement

AI-generated images have been a flash point for artists and photographers concerned about copyright infringement, but such content has appeared in more alarming situations that risk causing societal unrest.

Dutch privacy regulator wants details on how ChatGPT uses personal data

The Dutch privacy watchdog on Wednesday asked ChatGPT owner OpenAI to explain how the AI chat tool collects personal data in training how its model behaves, Sarah Jacob reports for Bloomberg News.

“In a letter to Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI, the watchdog asked whether the questions entered into ChatGPT are used to train its algorithm. It also inquired about the way the organization collects and uses personal data from the internet,” Jacob writes.

“That data can contain sensitive and very personal information, for example if someone asks for advice about a marital argument or about medical matters,” the regulator said in a statement.

Advertisement

The inquiry comes as global policymakers tee up frameworks to police AI technologies amid a boom in popularity for ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot.

E.U. regulators are expected to vote on a landmark bill next week that would assign risk categories to various AI technologies, while U.S. lawmakers are gearing up for briefings on the subject matter and lay groundwork for an AI regulation plan.

Hill happenings

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

Before you log off

This seems.... really bad. NYC 1:45pm est. pic.twitter.com/d10TEiI5XW — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 7, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article