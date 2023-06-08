Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Happy World Ocean Day to all who shellebrate. 🌊🐚 Not a subscriber? Sign up for The Climate 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we have an exclusive on Republicans pressing the Environmental Protection Agency on its power plant rules. We also have updates on the air pollution from Canadian wildfires blanketing the East Coast. But first:

Debate over Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative heats up in Virginia, Pennsylvania

Two developments this week – one in Virginia, another in Pennsylvania – are fueling the debate over a key climate program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Yesterday, Virginia regulators voted to advance Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to withdraw from RGGI (pronounced “Reggie”), an effort by 12 Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. And today, an analysis finds that the program could help slash Pennsylvanians’ electric bills, bolstering the case argued by former Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who last year ordered Pennsylvania to join the program.

Advertisement

What is RGGI? It’s a program to require polluters to purchase allowances at auctions for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit. The number of allowances declines over time, and states invest the revenue from the auctions in environmental initiatives.

Here’s what to know about both developments affecting the cap-and-trade program and why they matter:

‘A bad deal for Virginia’

The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board yesterday voted 4-3 to withdraw the state from RGGI, fulfilling a directive from Youngkin but triggering the threat of lawsuits from environmentalists who say the board overstepped its authority, our colleague Gregory S. Schneider reports.

Virginia joined RGGI in 2020 under a law passed by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam .

Youngkin took office in 2022 with a pledge to exit RGGI, saying it raised costs for consumers without providing benefits. The governor issued an executive order instructing the seven members of the air board — four of whom he appointed — to repeal the 2020 law.

“Let me be clear: [RGGI] is a bad deal for Virginia,” Travis Voyles, secretary of the Virginia Department of Natural and Historic Resources, told board members during a hearing yesterday. “It directly placed a burden on everyday Virginians as a direct energy tax.”

Advertisement

However, Democrats and environmentalists argue that the Youngkin administration lacks the authority to exit RGGI. They charge that the governor and the board are making an end-run around the General Assembly, where Democrats have defeated several bills that sought to pull Virginia from the program.

“Frankly I’m really baffled that we are actually here today,” state Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) told the board. “Virginia’s enrollment in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is law. … If the governor wants to make his case I ask that he do so through legislation.”

Yesterday’s vote kicks off a process in which the governor’s office reviews the repeal and solicits public comments. It would take effect by the end of this year.

Modest savings in Pennsylvania

Proponents of RGGI reject Youngkin’s argument that the program has increased costs for consumers. An analysis released today could bolster their case, although it focuses on Pennsylvania rather than Virginia.

Advertisement

The analysis estimates that the average residential customer in Pennsylvania would save $2 per month if the state participated in RGGI. It was conducted by Synapse Energy Economics, a consulting firm, and commissioned by Evergreen Action, an environmental group.

Jason Frost, a senior associate at Synapse and co-author of the analysis, said the financial impact would be modest because Pennsylvania does participate in a regional electricity market called PJM. As a result, Pennsylvania ratepayers are already affected by neighboring states that have joined RGGI, including New York and Maryland.

In addition, Frost said Pennsylvania would probably invest the revenue from the RGGI auctions in programs that lower electric bills, such as initiatives that boost energy efficiency. Other states have spent about 50 percent of their revenue on such efforts.

Advertisement

“We certainly know that emissions reductions are a key goal of participating in RGGI,” Frost said. “But our analysis shows that even if you’re just looking at the direct economic consequences to ratepayers, there’s a net financial benefit.”

Coal and the courts

The modeling comes amid a complex legal battle over whether Pennsylvania should become the first major fossil fuel state to embrace a cap-and-trade program.

In 2022, Wolf issued an executive order directing the state Department of Environmental Protection to join RGGI.

Republican state lawmakers and coal industry groups sued over the directive. They argue that RGGI is an unconstitutional tax that will hasten the closure of the state’s remaining coal plants.

The lawsuits resulted in an order that blocked Pennsylvania from joining RGGI until the Commonwealth Court decides on the program’s constitutionality. That decision is pending while Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) convenes a working group on the program.

Rachel Gleason, executive director of the Pennsylvania Coal Association, said in an email that RGGI is an “unconstitutional” scheme that “will lead to the closure of Pennsylvania’s few remaining powerhouse coal generators that consistently bail out the grid in high demand scenarios.”

Jessica O’Neill, a senior attorney at the environmental group PennFuture, pushed back on this notion. She said RGGI is clearly a fee, not a tax, that the Department of Environmental Protection has authority to collect under the state’s Air Pollution Control Act.

Advertisement

O’Neill also noted that Pennsylvania’s largest coal plant will close by July because of economic head winds and federal emissions standards — regardless of RGGI’s future in the state.

“We know that these facilities are going to close,” she said. “It’s a matter of when, not if.”

On the Hill

Exclusive: Republican senators press EPA on new power plants rule

Twenty-eight Republican senators, led by Environment and Public Works Committee ranking member Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the public comment period for recently proposed limits on emissions from gas and coal power plants, according to a letter shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

“We write to express serious concerns with the limited opportunities for public engagement in the rulemaking process for the Clean Power Plan 2.0,” the senators wrote in the letter sent today to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “Despite the breadth of the proposal and the novel legal and factual bases presented therein, the EPA has provided scant opportunity for public input.”

Advertisement

The Republicans asked the agency to extend the public comment period by at least 60 days and to “create a more inclusive schedule” of in-person public hearings in regions of the country most affected by the proposal. They noted that the comment period for President Donald Trump’s repeal of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan lasted 192 days.

If enacted, the rules could spur gas- and coal-fired power plants nationwide to meet tighter emission-reductions standards by either closing or installing carbon capture technology, a move that would boost President Biden’s pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030.

Capito has previously pledged to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to repeal the plan once it is finalized. Republican Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) also signed the letter, among others.

Advertisement

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Senate confirms Energy Department nominee David Crane

The Senate voted 56-43 yesterday to confirm David Crane as an undersecretary for infrastructure at the Energy Department, following months of logjam as Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) criticized Crane for previously suggesting that coal had “missed the boat” to decarbonize.

The bipartisan vote comes after Crane walked back that statement during a December hearing held by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is chaired by Manchin, a longtime ally of the coal industry. President Biden nominated Crane in August.

Crane previously served as director of the Energy Department’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations. Before that, he was the chief executive of Climate Real Impact Solutions, an investor-led group that aims to help accelerate the clean-energy transition.

Extreme events

Canadian wildfires harm air quality in eastern U.S.

As wildfires fueled in part by climate change continued to ravage swaths of Canadian forest yesterday, thick plumes of toxic smoke blanketed the eastern United States and prompted air quality warnings. Conditions in the Washington region are expected to deteriorate further today, The Washington Post’s Andrew Jeong, Victoria Bisset and Justine McDaniel report.

Advertisement

The yellowish haze was particularly bad in New York, where the air quality index surged to at least 355 by Wednesday afternoon, a “hazardous” zone that the Environmental Protection Agency says represents “emergency conditions” that can harm human health. In Syracuse, levels hit 460 on a zero-to-500 air quality scale.

Residents complained that their eyes were burning and that they had developed coughs, making it hard to breathe. New York officials advised people to wear KN95 masks to protect against fine particles in the air and to stay indoors. Flights coming into and out of the city’s LaGuardia Airport were also briefly halted because of reduced visibility.

Canada is on track to experience its worst wildfire season yet this year, with authorities already reporting more than 400 active fires — 240 of which are listed as “out of control.” Canadian officials say drier weather and high temperatures fueled by a warming atmosphere are exacerbating the problem, The Post’s Brady Dennis and Joyce Koh report.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildland fires and creating longer fire seasons in Canada,” Michael Norton, a Canadian Forest Service official, told reporters this week. “Historical averages are increasingly not reflective of what we might see in the future, and that is why the word ‘unprecedented’ is increasingly being used.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article