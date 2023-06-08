Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at Mike Pence, Chris Christie and Doug Burgum on abortion

The Republican presidential field is getting more crowded.

Three candidates jumped into the race this week as abortion continues to be a potent issue in the 2024 cycle.

The new entrants: Former vice president Mike Pence has long been a fervent opponent of abortion. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie opposes abortion, but believes those decisions should be left up to individual states. And North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum recently signed a strict abortion ban into law.

Antiabortion groups are pushing candidates to embrace federal limits on abortion, and SBA Pro-Life America — a prominent antiabortion group — has said it will oppose presidential candidates who don’t embrace, at minimum, a 15-week ban on most abortions.

On the other side, abortion rights groups scored major victories during last year’s midterm elections and say they are aiming to keep up that momentum. In statements this week, they sought to portray the new GOP contenders’ positions on abortion as extreme and out of step with the American public.

Today, we’re taking a look at the new candidates’ records and positions.

The former VP

Pence sought to establish himself as one of the staunchest opponents of abortion as he was gearing up for a presidential bid. During his announcement speech yesterday, he was quick to hit his former boss, Donald Trump, on the issue.

“After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race are retreating from the cause of the unborn,” Pence said. “Sanctity of life has been our party’s calling for a half a century — long before Donald Trump was a part of it. Now he treats it as an inconvenience, even blaming our election losses in 2022 on overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Pence has long backed policies against abortion, including while he was a member of the House and governor of Indiana.

At the federal level: Pence has said he believes the American people would “welcome a minimum national standard” of restricting abortions at 15 weeks. The former vice president told CBS News in April that he’d like to see mifepristone “off the market to protect the unborn.” Several antiabortion doctors and groups sued in an attempt to revoke the decades-old approval of the drug commonly used in a medication abortion, while major medical associations and federal health officials say “robust evidence” gathered over two decades shows the drug is safe and effective.

The Post’s Marianne LeVine:

Pence is also hitting Trump on abortion and entitlement programs, which he's done in previous speeches — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) June 7, 2023

The former NJ governor

Christie — a long-shot candidate in a growing Republican field — is against abortion rights, but doesn’t support federal restrictions on abortion.

“I’ve always been pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother,” Christie previously told The Post in an emailed statement. “I believe these are decisions that should be made by governors, state legislatures and their citizens at the state level. The states, not the federal government, should be making these decisions.” (A spokesperson yesterday confirmed his position is to leave abortion policy to the states.)

However, Christie hasn’t always opposed abortion. He has said his position shifted around 1995 after he heard the heartbeat of his second child at a prenatal appointment during his wife’s first trimester.

As governor, he vetoed $7.5 million in state funding for Planned Parenthood and other family planning clinics. More recently, in the months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Christie joined Marjorie Dannenfelser — the head of SBA Pro-Life America — in meetings with Republican governors to talk through how the aftermath of the court’s decision might play out.

Christie said those meetings had nothing to do with his political future, while some critics saw the move as motivated by an interest in running again. “Whether I was thinking about running for president or not, I would still be helping my fellow governors,” Christie told The Health 202 last year.

Christie’s interview with Semafor:

Chris Christie says abortion should be left to the states: “Federal government should not be involved in this question.” https://t.co/UJPvghjpfG — Semafor (@semafor) April 18, 2023

The North Dakota governor

Burgum — who isn’t widely known outside of North Dakota — announced his presidential bid yesterday.

He told our colleague Maeve Reston that he’s trying to shift the Republican debate away from cultural flash points to economic matters that “touch every American’s life.” But the reality is that he and other candidates will be pushed to stake out positions on abortion and other issues.

In North Dakota: In April, Burgum signed a ban on most abortions, which permits abortion in cases of rape and incest in the first six weeks of pregnancy. The law makes exceptions for when the woman’s life and serious health is at risk. This came after the state Supreme Court in March temporarily decided a previous ban on most abortions would remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality winds its way through the courts.

At the federal level: In an interview, Maeve asked Burgum if he’d sign a 15-week ban on most abortions if he was in the White House. “It's a hypothetical question,” he responded. “Whenever people asked me that about bills in North Dakota, I say I'll answer that question after it's on my desk, but it's not on my desk yet.”

When asked about a six-week nationwide ban, Burgum told Maeve he believes the Dobbs decision “left this to the states and that's where it belongs. And by saying that, I don't see what the role of the federal government is in trying to decide something that's been left to the states.”

On the Hill

House Republicans rebuke CDC for lack of transparency into its reorganization plans

Republicans on a key House subcommittee slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday for not providing Congress with enough insight into how the embattled health agency plans to overhaul itself after facing scrutiny over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Stat’s Sarah Owermohle reports.

The criticism from GOP lawmakers centers on answers that the CDC sent the committee late Tuesday in response to the panel’s questions about its “Moving Forward” reorganization plan. That four-page letter was an “unsatisfactory” response, especially since the agency is seeking more money and authorities from Congress, Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), chair of the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, said during the hearing.

Democrats and Republicans traded blame over who was responsible for public health confusion and mistrust during the pandemic. And lawmakers were particularly divided over whether the agency should require more data from state and local health departments, one facet of the reform efforts that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said they need congressional support for implementing, Sarah writes.

More from Griffith:

The CDC had a number of shortcomings during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it came to guidance on school closures and vaccine mandates. Today’s hearing helped us explore what reforms are appropriate and necessary at the CDC as we move forward. pic.twitter.com/S8cRloKpVV — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) June 7, 2023

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the committee’s ranking Democrat:

I'm disappointed Republicans are choosing to pursue partisan attacks against our nation's public health agencies instead of working together to apply lessons learned from COVID-19 to better prepare for future public health emergencies and save lives. pic.twitter.com/iMbjwFXLcY — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) June 7, 2023

Agency alert

FDA appears open to traditional approval for a new Alzheimer’s drug

Data from a late-stage trial of Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment suggests that it offers a clinical benefit to patients, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s staff who said the drug’s safety risks are unlikely to thwart its shot at traditional approval.

The FDA’s seemingly favorable review of the anti-amyloid agent, called Leqembi, came in briefing documents released yesterday ahead of a meeting the agency’s independent advisers have set for Friday. The advisory committee will consider whether the FDA should approve the companies’ application for full approval of the drug, with a final decision from the agency expected in July.

State scan

Missouri restricts gender-affirming care for minors, coverage for some adults

Beginning in late August, most people under the age of 18 will no longer be able to access gender transition care in Missouri under a sweeping ban signed into law yesterday by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Kacen Bayless reports for the Kansas City Star.

Under the law, minors who have started treatment before the law takes effect on Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue their regimen. The restrictions on hormone therapy and puberty blockers will sunset in 2027. The ban on gender-affirming surgeries doesn’t expire, Bayless notes. The new rule also impacts some adults, as it prohibits the state’s Medicaid program from covering transition care and bans prisons and jails from providing related surgeries.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R):

I applaud Governor Parson and the legislature for taking action on this issue.



I’m proud to have called attention to the experimental nature of these procedures and promulgated an emergency rule to protect Missouri's children until the legislature could act. https://t.co/okXHexoKcX — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 7, 2023

Missouri state House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D):

Today's a reminder that what was once thought to be settled law can be undone.



We can't stop organizing and fighting for our rights, as extreme Republicans continue their attacks on bodily autonomy and reproductive healthcare, we need to remember every election matters. pic.twitter.com/yRmGdoKG5C — Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, across the country …

In Louisiana: The GOP-controlled state legislature, with the support of several Democrats, sent a bill that would ban transition care for minors — such as hormone treatments and puberty blockers — to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’s desk with a veto-proof majority, Rick Rojas reports for the New York Times.

In Maryland: The state’s top spending board approved the emergency purchase of nearly $1.3 million worth of mifepristone and misoprostol, two pills used in a medication abortion. The state now has a stockpile of 35,000 doses amid an ongoing legal battle over mifepristone, the Baltimore Banner’s Pamela Wood reports.

In Wisconsin: The Republican-controlled state legislature voted along party lines yesterday to stop Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s administration from imposing a new rule that would have required seventh-grade students to get vaccinated against meningitis, Molly Beck reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Good morning. Air quality this morning in DC area is WORSE than yesterday, with widespread CODE RED and CODE PURPLE (unhealthy for all) and even CODE MAROON (hazardous) toward Baltimore. Limit/reduce time outside, avoid strenuous exercise and/or wear masks. pic.twitter.com/RBdOtpiHAO — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 8, 2023

