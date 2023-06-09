Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Louisiana passes a bill requiring parental consent for kids’ online accounts, and Apple and Epic want their antitrust ruling reconsidered. First:

California Democrat readying legislation to prevent ‘abuse’ of AI

A California Democrat is drafting a major legislative package to put new federal safeguards around artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, becoming the latest lawmaker to step up efforts to rein in the technology as its development skyrockets in Silicon Valley.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas said in an exclusive interview that he’s working with other House lawmakers on multiple bills to tackle concerns that generative AI tools could rip off content creators, supercharge scams and weaken our democracy.

Cárdenas, a member of the key House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he’s calling on colleagues to act with “urgency” to head off potential harms stemming from AI, which he warned could hurt innovators, help fraudsters and disrupt our economy and politics.

“This is moving fast and furious,” he said Thursday. “It has got its good parts, but like anything else, when human beings get their hands on it, they can really, really abuse it.”

Cárdenas, who expects to introduce the package this summer with bipartisan support, said he’s hopeful lawmakers will finally be able to pass new tech rules this legislative session to keep AI in check, in part because companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are openly calling for regulation.

“This window is open for us to do it with a welcoming from the industry, rather than the industry trying to put the skids on it,” Cárdenas said.

AI and copyright

The measures will look to ensure that content creators are compensated for their work when their material is used to train AI data sets, he explained.

The topic was a major focus of the Senate’s recent hearing with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

His company’s popular AI-driven chatbot ChatGPT, trained on vast reams of data to generate conversational responses to human queries, has reignited the debate about whether and how industry should compensate individuals whose information is collected to build AI tools.

“That creativity … makes us such a great country, people being innovative and being able to pursue that and make a living at it,” said Cárdenas, who has approached members of the House Judiciary Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over intellectual property.

AI disclosures

The explosion in popularity of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard could soon make it harder for consumers to distinguish between AI- and human-generated services on online marketplaces and streaming platforms, Cárdenas said.

To that end, he’s drafting legislation to require that AI-generated material be clearly identified. For example, if you download an app, you would see a disclosure in a specific font marking it as AI-generated.

While some tech moguls such as Altman and Microsoft President Brad Smith have called for more transparency around the use of AI systems or even disclosures of AI-generated content, Cárdenas said companies should not be left to self-police their practices.

Tim Wu, the former Biden tech and competition adviser, told me in a recent interview he believes AI systems should have to proactively identify themselves to consumers.

AI scams

The Federal Trade Commission has signaled that one of its top AI-related concerns is how the tools could help scammers swindle consumers, including by using them to generate convincing texts or calls to trick consumers into believing their family members are in danger.

To tackle that issue, the agency will need a significant funding boost and potentially new powers, Cárdenas argued, pointing to the need for “probably dozens if not a few hundred bodies to be able to ramp up and keep up with the fast pace of where AI is already and where it's going to be.”

However, efforts to give the FTC more funding have faced pushback from Republicans and business groups, who have balked at the agency’s more stringent enforcement under Chair Lina Khan. Industry groups have argued the agency is hurting innovation by over-policing the tech sector.

Cárdenas sees those concerns as overblown when it comes to AI. “I see the potential for stifling innovation on AI right now is not anywhere near as critical a threat or concern as is taking advantage of this window of time,” he said.

Louisiana passes bill requiring parental consent for kids’ online accounts

The Louisiana state legislature this week passed a bill that would bar people under 18 from signing up for online accounts without consent from a parent, Natasha Singer reports for the New York Times.

The measure would also allow parents to cancel terms-of-service contracts for kids’ existing accounts, including social media, the report adds.

The bill now awaits signing by Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who has not yet taken a public stance on it. If signed, the law would take effect Aug. 1 of next year.

“The state bill comes two weeks after the surgeon general issued a public advisory warning Americans that social media posed a serious risk to young people’s mental health and urging policymakers to limit access for children,” Singer writes.

Tech industry group TechNet opposes the measure. “This could jeopardize privacy and lead to unintended consequences,” Servando Esparza, the group’s executive director for Texas and the Southeast, told the Times.

Google launching news showcase product amid efforts to make tech pay publishers for content

Google this summer will launch a long-delayed U.S. product that would pay news publishers to feature their work, Alexandra Bruell reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The product called Google News Showcase comes amid a push from policymakers to require tech platforms to pay media publishers for content featured on their sites.

“Showcase was announced in 2020 and has since been introduced in more than 20 countries but had yet to debut in the U.S. amid stalled efforts to negotiate with some publishers,” Bruell writes. Showcase plans to feature some 150 news outlets, including local publications.

“The rise of Google and Facebook as digital-advertising behemoths has had a significant impact on the media industry, leaving publishers grappling with increased competition for ad revenue and attention,” the Journal adds.

The dynamic has pitted U.S. state legislators and some nations against tech companies. Meta recently threatened to pull news content from California and Canada over legislative efforts to require payments to be made to news publishers. The company made similar threats last year with a federal bill that would have allowed news publishers to collectively bargain for compensation from tech giants.

Apple, Epic ask for reconsidered antitrust ruling

Apple and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games asked a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to reconsider a ruling that would force Apple to change payment policies in its App Store, Mike Scarcella reports for Reuters.

Scarcella writes: “Apple and Epic, in separate court filings, mounted challenges to a ruling by a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Lawyers for the two companies said the panel should rehear the case or the court should convene ‘en banc,’ as an 11-judge panel, to reconsider the dispute.”

The appeals court in April affirmed a 2021 lower court decision that said Epic failed to prove Apple was in violation of federal antitrust law because it did not allow third-party app markets on its mobile devices. But the court also upheld a ruling saying Apple violated California competition laws because it forced app developers to use its payment processing system without allowing for alternatives.

Apple’s new filing “challenged a nationwide injunction over conduct Apple said was ‘procompetitive and does not violate the antitrust laws,’” while Epic’s new filing “argued that its claims against Apple directly implicate the ‘core purpose’ of U.S. antitrust law to foster competition,” according to Reuters.

Twitter reacts to news of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to host an AI summit this fall. Meta AI policy director Kevin Bankston:

I wish this effort luck but I regret that the locus of conversation is not what final form the fast-moving EU AI Act should take. That is likely going to be more impactful as a shared guide for G7 nations than proliferating high-level pacts and principles. https://t.co/wnWFGoBqtk — Kevin Bankston (@KevinBankston) June 8, 2023

Tech strategist Rachel Coldicutt:

This press release for the UK AI Safety Summit features DeepMind, Anthropic, Palantir, Microsoft and Faculty and not a single voice from civil society or academia, and no one with lived experience of algorithmic harms https://t.co/NS4Wygipm0 — @rachelcoldicutt@assemblag.es (@rachelcoldicutt) June 8, 2023

Dominique Duval-Diop speaks at an U.S. Chief Data Scientistspeaks at an Atlantic Council event on data strategies for AI systems at 11:30 a.m.

