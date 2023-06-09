Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and TGIF. Enjoy the weekend and tip your host at rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today’s edition: White House covid czar Ashish Jha will step down from his post next week. The GOP push and pull over voting on a bill to permanently codify the Hyde amendment. But first …

The agency could grant traditional approval to Leqembi as soon as July

On tap today: Expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are slated to guide the agency’s decision on whether to grant full approval to the first Alzheimer’s drug in a new class of treatments.

Those who track the FDA closely aren’t expecting fireworks to fly during today’s advisory committee meeting, though some doctors and medical experts have previously been skeptical of the drug’s safety and whether it provides a substantial benefit.

Advertisement

In briefing documents released Wednesday, the FDA appeared open to traditional approval of the drug Leqembi. Data from a late-stage trial of the medication, which is manufactured by drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, suggested it offers a clinical benefit to patients.

That sets up a showdown with President Biden’s Medicare agency. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said last week that it’ll cover the medication more broadly once it gains traditional approval but will require physicians to use registries to collect information on how the drugs work in real-time, a process Alzheimer’s advocates are criticizing as an “unnecessary barrier” to obtaining the drug.

Here’s what’s next for Leqembi, according to conversations with several experts as well as the drugmaker and others.

Agency sign-off?

The FDA’s independent experts are slated to vote today on whether a study of Leqembi shows its benefits in treating people with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage disease. The drug — which costs $26,500 per year — is expected to get the FDA’s greenlight by early July.

Advertisement

“This is the first significant treatment that we’ve introduced that could affect the underlying biology of the disease,” Paul Newhouse, director of the Center for Cognitive Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Health 202. “It is not a silver bullet, but it could impact the future development of the disease in a way that we’ve never had before.”

By the numbers: On efficacy, data from a late-stage trial of nearly 1,800 participants found that, over a treatment period of about 18 months, the cognitive and functional decline of patients on Leqembi was 27 percent slower than those given a placebo.

“I think this is a strong statement that traditional approval will be likely,” Newhouse said. “The general conclusion is that patients do benefit from this drug … and that the risk, though real, is manageable.”

Safety concerns

This new class of drugs — which targets amyloid plaque in the brain — have been at the center of a debate over how to handle emerging therapies that show some benefit in slowing progression of disease. Critics have expressed safety concerns, such as potentially fatal bleeding in the brain.

Advertisement

In an analysts note, researchers at Oppenheimer wrote that they expect the advisory committee meeting to focus on the risks and benefits of Leqembi for certain populations.

“The adverse events and the safety profile of these meds are substantially concerning,” said Joseph Ross, a professor of medicine and public health at Yale University. “So if the product is approved under a traditional approval by the FDA, I think there are still real gaps in our knowledge about the safety and effectiveness of the product.”

The FDA’s reviewers concluded in the briefing documents that the risks associated with the drug can be described in the prescribing information and don’t appear likely to hamper its chances of traditional approval.

The view from Eisai: “We’re not trying to spin anything,” said Alexander Scott, the company’s executive vice president of integrity. “We’re putting all the data out there and letting the experts come to their own conclusions.”

Elephant in the room

Medicare’s decision to require participation in registries isn’t on the agenda today. But the contentious move will be weighing over the meeting.

Advertisement

In the past few days, federal health officials got an earful from a pair of House Democrats angry over the lack of detail in how such registries will be set up.

The coverage decision splits along predictable lines with Alzheimer’s advocates decrying the registry process as potentially restricting who can access the drug. “We don’t think it’s appropriate to make [enrolling in a registry] a condition for Medicare coverage,” said Robert Egge, chief public policy officer of the Alzheimer’s Association.

On the other side, experts — like Ross and Newhouse — say the registry could be a valuable tool to collect data on the drug’s efficacy, safety risks and side effects in the real world.

“It’s one thing to get a drug approved for efficacy, but what CMS is interested in is whether in real-life practice there is evidence for benefit enough to warrant reimbursement,” Newhouse said. “I think their way of tracking that is going to be through the registry.”

White House prescriptions

Ashish Jha to leave covid czar position as White House winds down response

White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha will step down next week as the Biden administration formally ends the role, the latest marker that officials believe the threat of the virus has largely passed, our colleague Dan Diamond writes.

Advertisement

“We now have the tools to manage covid-19 and the virus no longer controls our daily lives,” President Biden said in a statement announcing Jha’s departure and thanking him for his work.

Next steps: Jha’s last day will be June 15, and he will return to his position as dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. Some of Jha’s duties, such as helping coordinate and advise the president on the administration’s coronavirus response, will be shifted to a new White House pandemic office, although a director has not been named, Dan notes.

More from Jha:

So, as they say, some news.



It has been the honor of my life to serve the American people and this President in our fight against COVID.



We have some of the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths since COVID first appeared. pic.twitter.com/RTdr8mSWHT — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@AshishKJha46) June 9, 2023

On the Hill

Bill to codify Hyde Amendment restrictions sparks Republican rift

Two top Republicans in the House yesterday briefed roughly a dozen of their members, most from battleground states, about a plan to take up a bill next week that would permanently restrict federal funds from being used to pay for most abortions. But the meeting didn’t go as smoothly as the party leaders might have hoped, Politico’s Olivia Beavers and Sarah Ferris report.

Advertisement

Inside the room: “Why the hell are we doing this?” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who has publicly blasted other Republicans for their staunch positions on abortion, asked Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Olivia and Sarah report.

For some abortion opponents, the move is overdue. Before the 118th Congress began, Scalise pledged to bring a bill codifying the Hyde Amendment to the floor within two weeks of Republicans regaining the majority. He has yet to do so, much to the ire of antiabortion advocates who have criticized the party for dragging its feet, The Health 202 recently reported.

In the courts

Distributor, already facing license revocation, sued by tribe over opioids

The Cherokee Nation is suing Morris & Dickson, one of the nation’s largest drug distributors, over claims that the company fueled a devastating opioid crisis within the tribe, our colleague David Ovalle reports.

Advertisement

The negligence lawsuit filed yesterday in Oklahoma state court alleges that the company did not flag and report outsize orders of pain pills that were probably diverted to the illicit market. The result was a public health crisis that has led to hundreds of overdoses that continue to overstretch the tribe’s health and welfare systems, the suit said.

The lawsuit comes nearly two weeks after the Drug Enforcement Administration, in a separate matter, announced that it would revoke the company’s license to distribute controlled substances unless it can reach a settlement agreement with the agency. Morris & Dickson is currently fighting that move in court.

The view from Morris & Dickson: The company declined to address the lawsuit, but said in a statement that it “takes seriously its commitment to ensure strict compliance with all regulations.”

Supreme Court affirms Medicaid enrollees’ right to sue

Those enrolled in safety net programs like Medicaid can seek relief in federal court if their rights are being violated by government workers, the Supreme Court ruled yesterday.

Advertisement

In a 7-2 decision, the justices upheld a lower court’s ruling allowing the wife of Gorgi Talevski, a now-deceased dementia patient, to sue her husband’s former nursing home over claims that it violated his federal rights. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the decision.

Catch up quick: Talevski’s wife filed a lawsuit in 2019 alleging that a nursing home operated by Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County, Ind., used psychotropic drugs to chemically restrain her husband and improperly discharged and transferred him in violation of the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act.

The other side argued that Medicaid patients don’t have standing because they are third parties in what is essentially a contract between the state and the federal government, Ariel Cohen reports for Roll Call.

Why it matters: Eliminating the private enforcement mechanism would have shifted Medicaid oversight responsibilities to the federal health department. Former officials at the agency said it lacks the logistical and practical capacity to monitor the rights of the program’s millions of enrollees.

David Cole, national legal director at the ACLU:

And another big civil rights victory in SCOTUS in HHS v. Talevski, on right to sue under civil rights laws. Court was 7-2 with only Alito and Thomas dissenting. Congrats to @arnoldporter's Andrew Tutt!



Who says we can't win in this Supreme Court?https://t.co/a5BKVT1sBW — David Cole (@DavidColeACLU) June 8, 2023

In other health news

In Arkansas: Last month, more than 68,000 people 34,847 were disenrolled for procedural reasons, like failing to return verification forms. That’s a decline of more than 37 percent compared with 55,488 procedural closures in April, according to a report released yesterday by the Arkansas Department of Human Services . Last month, more thanpeople lost Medicaid coverage during the second month of the unwinding process. Of those, aboutwere disenrolled for procedural reasons, like failing to return verification forms. That’s a decline of more thancompared withprocedural closures in April, according to a report released yesterday by the

In New York: Attorney General Letitia James (D) Red Rose Rescue from coming within 30 feet of any abortion clinic in New York, in addition to civil penalties and damages for allegedly trespassing and blocking access to clinics. Attorney General(D) filed a lawsui t yesterday seeking to block members of the antiabortion groupfrom coming within 30 feet of any abortion clinic in New York, in addition to civil penalties and damages for allegedly trespassing and blocking access to clinics.

Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine to protect infants against the respiratory illness RSV should be Reuters ’s Raghav Mahobe and Mariam E Sunny . should be approved for use , a panel of the FDA’s independent advisers voted unanimously yesterday, according to’sand

CMS is launching a new primary care model that will be tested in eight states starting next summer, the agency announced yesterday. that will be tested in eight states starting next summer, the agency announced yesterday.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

today’s second @washingtonpost TikTok is on the wildfire smoke across the Eastern U.S. 🔥https://t.co/hrjCln9fqU pic.twitter.com/VfBKx6WS2L — carmella (@carmellaboykin) June 7, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y’all next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article