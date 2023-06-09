Have questions about Trump’s latest indictment? Ask our newsroom.

A seven-count indictment has been filed in federal court naming Trump as a criminal defendant, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a case that has yet to be unsealed. The charges include willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, which carry the potential of years in prison if Trump is found guilty.

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday night that he has been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

This is the second time he has been criminally charged since March, when he was indicted in state court in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments from 2016. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in both cases, is the only former president ever charged with a crime. Trump said Friday on social media that one of his aides, former White House valet Walt Nauta, also has been indicted.