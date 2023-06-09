The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Have questions about Trump’s latest indictment? Ask our newsroom.

The Post’s Amber Phillips and Aaron Blake will answer your questions on Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern time

By
and 
June 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EDT
Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump disembarks his airplane in Florida on April 27 after speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday night that he has been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

A seven-count indictment has been filed in federal court naming Trump as a criminal defendant, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a case that has yet to be unsealed. The charges include willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, which carry the potential of years in prison if Trump is found guilty.

This is the second time he has been criminally charged since March, when he was indicted in state court in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments from 2016. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in both cases, is the only former president ever charged with a crime. Trump said Friday on social media that one of his aides, former White House valet Walt Nauta, also has been indicted.

Join us on Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern time for a chat with reporters Aaron Blake and Amber Phillips, who explain and analyze politics for The Washington Post. They will be here to answer your question about the indictment.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent & community editor, produced this Q&A.

Loading...