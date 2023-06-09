Have questions about Trump’s latest indictment? Ask our newsroom.

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday night that he has been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
This is the second time he has been criminally charged since March, when he was indicted in state court in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments from 2016. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in both cases, is the only former president ever charged with a crime. Trump said Friday on social media that one of his aides, former White House valet Walt Nauta, also has been indicted.
