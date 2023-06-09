3 takeaways from the fine print of Trump’s indictment

Special counsel Jack Smith delivered a statement on former president Donald Trump's indictment and said his team will "seek a speedy trial." (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Tom Brenner/The Washington Post)

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The federal indictment of former president Donald Trump was unsealed Friday afternoon. Trump faces 37 counts related to his retention of and failure to return classified documents when the federal government demanded them. An aide who helped him move and allegedly conceal the boxes of documents, Walt Nauta, was also indicted.

The indictment comes on top of charges against Trump in Manhattan for an alleged hush-money scheme. It presents perhaps the former president’s biggest legal problem as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024. Trump has denied wrongdoing and repeatedly accused prosecutors of acting out a political vendetta. An attorney for Nauta declined to comment.

Below are some key takeaways from the details of the 49-page indictment.

1. Trump’s knowledge, and two crucial scenes

The indictment describes multiple pieces of evidence suggesting this wasn’t merely a mistake and that Trump was aware of the boxes of documents. It describes Trump acknowledging in real time that he shouldn’t be showing such documents to unauthorized people and that he hadn’t actually declassified them (as he later claimed). And it also lists multiple instances from years prior in which he emphasized how sacrosanct classified information is.

Advertisement

Some of the biggest revelations are embedded in the two instances in which he is alleged to have shown the documents to people who were not authorized to see them. In both cases, Trump acknowledges that fact.

In one, from July 2021, he calls the document “highly confidential” and “secret” and seems to ask a staffer whether he can show it to a writer. He and the staffer decide that it would need to be declassified, which Trump concedes he hasn’t done — despite his many public comments since then claiming he had declassified them.

“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump says. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

In the other, from August or September 2021, Trump allegedly shows a representative of his political action committee a classified map of a country engaged in a conflict. (The indictment doesn’t specify which one.) He says he should not be showing it to the representative and, in the indictment’s words, “to not get too close.”

Advertisement

As these instances demonstrate, it’s not clear how close a look the unauthorized people got of the documents. But they suggest he knew that his behavior was problematic.

Trump is also described to have been significantly interested in the documents and involved in the back and forth over them:

The indictment says Trump oversaw the packing of the boxes upon leaving the White House in January 2021.

In January 2022, Nauta texted a fellow employee saying Trump was “tracking the boxes” and wanted new covers for them.

After the subpoena in May 2022, “Trump attorney 1” — identified as Evan Corcoran by a person familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss information not made public in the indictment — took notes indicating that Trump told him, “I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes.” Trump then referred a second time to “my boxes.”

Nauta texted an unidentified member of Trump’s family in late May that he thought Trump “wanted to pick from” the boxes and that Trump was going to discuss the boxes with the family member.

Trump also allegedly changed his summer plans so he could be at Mar-a-Lago when the attorney reviewed the boxes in early June.

Lastly are the several instances listed from 2016 and 2018 of Trump talking publicly about the importance of safeguarding classified information. Most are listed early in the document, but one is isolated at a particularly conspicuous time.

After discussing the instances of Trump allegedly showing the documents to unauthorized people, it points to one Trump 2017 quote it suggests was particularly pertinent: “The first thing I thought of when I heard about it is, how does the press get information that’s classified? How do they do it? You know why? Because it’s an illegal process, and the press should be ashamed of themselves. But more importantly, the people that gave out the information to the press should be ashamed of themselves. Really ashamed.”

2. Trump’s Evan Corcoran problem, and a plucking motion

Related to the above are some particularly important revelations about the role of Corcoran, who was forced to testify because of evidence of his knowledge of a crime.

Advertisement

The indictment repeatedly alludes to the idea that Trump suggested documents not be turned over or even that they be deliberately withheld after the subpoena — both key elements of potential obstruction.

According to Corcoran’s notes, Trump in late May appears to have spoken suggestively about a Hillary Clinton aide who deleted emails from Clinton’s email server.

“And he was great,” Trump said, according to Corcoran’s notes. “And he, so she didn’t get in any trouble because he said that he was the one who deleted them.”

That same day, Trump allegedly told Corcoran (again per Corcoran’s notes), “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” And, “Well look isn’t it better if there are no documents?”

By early June, Corcoran made this note about an exchange with Trump, after Corcoran had searched the boxes:

Advertisement

He made a funny motion as though — well okay why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out. And that was the motion that he made.

Corcoran specified that Trump “didn’t say that.” But the message from Trump — long known for suggestive comments in such situations — had apparently gotten across by that point.

Corcoran, whose notes were predicted to figure significantly in the case, appears likely to be a major witness as it moves forward.

3. A rebuttal to the whataboutism

Without saying so directly, the indictment offers a counterpoint to Trump defenders’ efforts to whatabout his behavior by comparing it to others like President Biden also having classified documents where they shouldn’t have.

All of the indicted conduct pertains to events that occurred after the subpoena for the documents was issued in May 2022. It is not about merely having the documents in the first place.

Repeatedly, the charges begin by stating, “From on or about May 11, 2022” — the date of the subpoena for “documents bearing classification markings.”

Advertisement

All of the specific documents listed in the indictment were in Trump’s possession until either June, when Trump’s team voluntarily returned some of them after the subpoena, or August, when the FBI searched Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago because not all such documents had been returned.

The indictment references events that happened before that date, including some of the scenes above, but generally only to establish Trump’s knowledge that what he was doing was wrong or to lay out the timeline on elements like Nauta’s role.

In other words, not only is Trump’s case not directly comparable to Biden or former vice president Mike Pence having classified documents, which they quickly turned over, but Trump’s charges are focused on conduct for which there is no known parallel.

GiftOutline Gift Article