Trump indicted in Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation

Historic. Bombshell. Unprecedented. Choose your adjective.

The Justice Department has indicted former president and current 2024 candidate Donald Trump on seven federal criminal charges in connection to his handling of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House — “a seismic event in the nation’s political and legal history,” our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Perry Stein and Josh Dawsey report. “The charges include willful retention of national defense secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, which carry the potential of years in prison if Trump is found guilty.”

It is the second time since March that Trump has been criminally charged. The spring indictment and subsequent not guilty plea were unprecedented at the time because he was the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. Trump is now the first former U.S. president to face federal criminal charges.

He is expected to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Trump’s response on Truth Social: “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Many Republicans condemned the Justice Department, saying it was “weaponizing” federal law enforcement, and defended Trump before seeing the charges and evidence against him.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised that “House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.” He didn’t specify what that meant.

What Trump’s 2024 rivals are saying

Many Republican candidates vying for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination focused their criticism on the DOJ without specifically defending Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

“What we’ve seen over the last several years is the weaponization of the Department of Justice against the former president,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said on Fox News Thursday night.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s top rival, who has been the subject of fierce attacks, tweeted that the “weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, a long shot GOP candidate, promised to pardon Trump if elected.

But no one else seemed willing to go that far. The Early asked each campaign if they would pardon Trump and none said yes. They either provided an answer that didn’t address the question or didn’t respond.

Former vice president Mike Pence didn’t comment when asked if he would pardon Trump during Wednesday’s CNN town hall, saying he didn’t want to “speak about hypotheticals.” Pence could address Trump’s indictment today during his campaign events in Iowa.

FYI: The DOJ The DOJ closed its investigation into Pence’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.)

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a former prosecutor who has made attacking Trump a major focus of his campaign, said he would wait to see the facts. “No one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were,” he said.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was the sole candidate to call for Trump to end his campaign, saying Trump’s actions “should not define our nation or the Republican Party.”

When it comes to Trump, it is no surprise that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn’t commented, especially before the charges have been officially announced.

Democrats, meanwhile, united behind a different message: “No one is above the law.”

Everything you need to know about the indictment from The Post:

At the White House

Mitch Landrieu isn’t surprised Americans don’t give Biden more credit on infrastructure

Five questions for … Mitch Landrieu: With the debt limit battle behind him, President Biden is heading to Rocky Mount, N.C., today to resume his campaign to talk up the benefits of the laws he passed in the first two years of his term to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, encourage domestic microchip manufacturing and fight climate change. We talked with Landrieu, Biden’s infrastructure coordinator and the former New Orleans mayor, about how the effort is going.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Biden has been crisscrossing the country for more than a year now touting the benefits of this legislation. Have you seen any evidence that his efforts are making an impact with the public when it comes to awareness of this legislation?

Landrieu: Absolutely. The president and the vice president, the cabinet secretaries, me — we’ve made over 300 trips. We’ve pushed $220 billion out of the door. We have 32,000 projects that are in some level of formation. Every day the public becomes more aware of [the law] as it becomes more self-evident. It is transforming the country. As I travel around the country, I meet people who are personally affected by this, [like] Aquilla Grant in Lowndes County, Ala., who doesn’t have a wastewater infrastructure system in her house and has a sewage flow in her backyard.

The Early: Just 26 percent of Americans say Biden has made progress making electric vehicles more affordable while 56 percent say he has not, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll earlier this year. Just 32 percent say Biden has made progress “improving roads and bridges in your community,” while 60 percent say he has not. What do you take away from such numbers?

Landrieu: That’s not a surprise at all. I don't know why anybody is surprised by that number. These pieces of legislation are foundational, fundamental and the biggest investments that we're making in rebuilding America in the last 50 years. First of all, this hasn't been done in 50 years. Secondly, it just happened. You can't build a bridge and reconstruct the entire country and do 32,000 projects in 18 months. It’s just a wholly unrealistic expectation.

Listen, I think that over time when people see this, they’ll begin to understand who did it and where it came from. And in the meantime, you’ve got to keep talking about it.

The Early: How long do you think it will take?

Landrieu: That’s hard to say. All I can tell you is that we've been working at warp speed.

The Early: The Wall Street Journal asked voters in April if they approved of the job that Biden was doing on infrastructure. A slight majority — 47 percent — said they disapproved, while 44 percent approved. While 81 percent of Democrats approved, only 28 percent of independents and 14 percent of Republicans did. Do you see a partisan divide when it comes to efforts to sell these projects?

Landrieu: Absolutely not. I have not had one governor, one mayor, one congressman say, “I don’t want the money for my district.” Not one. Everybody wants the money. All of these projects are distributed across the country in what you guys would describe [as] red or blue states. In North Carolina, and Georgia and Tennessee, in lots of red states, you see private sector investment coming out of the ground. You also see very conservative governors in Georgia in Utah in Oklahoma running to this rather than running away from it.

The Early: What effect do you think the permitting changes included in the debt limit deal will have on the administration’s ability to implement some of these investments?

Landrieu: Very positive. Everybody in America agrees that we build things too slowly. Last 50 years, we got out of the business of building things big together and building things fast with value. And so the president has been pushing on us to go faster and to do better. Permitting reform has been part of our agenda from the beginning.

White House Notebook

Biden to ramp up fundraising

White House reporter Tyler Pager files this week's White House Notebook:

Biden’s reelection campaign is planning a fundraising blitz before the end of June, with the top four principals fanning across the country to do more than 20 events ahead of the first required deadline to report fundraising totals, campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told The Washington Post.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will all participate in events before the end of the month as the campaign seeks to build out a financial war chest.

The campaign has so far not announced any details about how much money it has raised, but it will be required to do so after June 30.

The details of the fundraisers are still being finalized, but the White House has announced some of the president’s travel, which will include fundraising stops.

Munoz said Biden will attend fundraisers in San Francisco and Chicago, and Harris will do one in Denver. Jill Biden will travel to Los Angeles for a fundraiser while Emhoff goes to Aspen, Colo.

Biden attended two fundraisers in New York last month, and Harris traveled to Atlanta and New York to raise money.

A quiet campaign so far

The fundraising blitz comes after Biden’s low-key start to his reelection campaign.

The president announced he was running for a second term in late April by releasing a video on social media, and he has not held an official campaign launch event.

His campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, did not officially start until weeks after Biden launched the campaign, and there is only a small staff of people working full-time on the campaign.

The staffers have been working at the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in Washington and closely collaborating with the national party’s staff, though the campaign is expected to eventually be headquartered out of Wilmington, Del.

As Biden prepares for a fundraising tour, the American public may get more insight into the president’s thinking on a range of issues. He tends to be more candid at finance events where cameras are prohibited but reporters with notebooks are allowed.

For example, at a fundraiser last month in New York, Biden shared some of his reservations about running for a second term.

“It wasn’t an automatic decision about running again, not because I didn’t think there was more to do but because I thought to myself, you know, four more years, I mean, six more years is — is a long time,” he told the donors. “It’s a legitimate thing to raise the question of age. And I think it’s totally legitimate.”

You can read all of Tyler’s work here and follow him on Twitter here.

Poll Watch

Many Americans doubt fairness of college affirmative action programs

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin:

A Pew Research Center poll released Thursday found more than twice as many Americans believe that considering race in college admissions decisions makes the process less fair than more fair, 49 percent to 20 percent.

Fewer than 4 in 10 (36 percent) said this practice has done a good job “ensuring equal opportunity” across racial and ethnic groups, while nearly as many (31 percent) said it has done a bad job.

The findings suggest that the American public is mixed-to-skeptical on whether affirmative action programs have achieved their core goals ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could ban race-conscious admissions decisions nationwide.

Overall, the Pew survey found 50 percent of Americans disapproving of “selective colleges taking race and ethnicity into account in admissions decisions,” (50 percent) while 33 percent approved and 16 percent were not sure.

Americans’ conflicting opinions on this issue were illustrated in a Washington Post poll last fall: 63 percent said the high court should ban consideration of race and ethnicity in admissions decisions, even as 64 percent said programs designed to increase racial diversity of students on college campuses were a “good thing.”

In the Pew survey of 5,079 U.S. adults this spring, Americans were split over whether affirmative action programs made students’ overall educational experiences “worse” (26 percent) or “better” (27 percent), with another 30 percent saying they do “neither.”

Partisans largely differ on their opinions.

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were far more likely than their Democratic counterparts to say that considering race and ethnicity in college admissions has negative impacts in each of the four areas measured by the survey. For example, 7 in 10 Republicans said that considering race and ethnicity as a factor in admissions makes the process less fair while 3 in 10 Democrats said the same.

So do people from different racial and ethnic groups.

Black Americans’ opinions on these policies were more positive than negative, while White Americans tilted negative.

Asian and Hispanic Americans were mixed, with both groups giving negative ratings to such programs on fairness but positive marks on students’ educational experience and ensuring equal opportunity.

And when it comes to education.

Americans with four-year college degrees are generally more positive than those without degrees about whether affirmative action programs equalize opportunity and improve students’ educational experience.

But when evaluating how fair these programs are, there’s little difference: 47 percent of those without college degrees said it made the admissions process “less fair” and 53 percent of those with college degrees said the same.

The Media

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @tobiaraji, @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

