In today's edition, we'll cover the Interior Department's latest investment in plugging abandoned oil and gas wells. We also have more updates on the wildfire smoke.

Some — not all — Democrats say Biden should declare a climate emergency

Liberal lawmakers are renewing their calls for President Biden to declare a national climate emergency, citing the smoke from Canadian wildfires descending on the Capitol and much of the eastern United States.

“This is a planetary emergency, and the president should declare an emergency,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told The Climate 202 yesterday. “It is the biggest issue facing humankind. We are on a trajectory for a massive increase in climate chaos, affecting us in every possible way.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, agreed that an emergency declaration is warranted.

“This should be a wake-up call to every member of the Congress that if we don’t get a handle on climate change, it is going to be absolutely devastating,” Sanders said. “This is not the end of the problem — this is the beginning of what we’re going to be seeing.”

Scientists say human-caused global warming has exacerbated the hot and dry conditions that allow wildfires to spark and spread. An emergency declaration would give the president sweeping executive powers to crack down on fossil fuels, a leading cause of climate change, including by blocking crude oil exports.

Biden first considered issuing an emergency declaration last year, when it appeared that Democrats’ signature climate law had collapsed in Congress amid resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). But the president abandoned the idea after Manchin helped broker a surprise deal on the Inflation Reduction Act.

With unprecedented air pollution affecting about 123 million people yesterday, liberal lawmakers and activists say now is the moment to reconsider marshaling these powers.

“It’s past time to declare a National Climate Emergency and unleash every resource available to prepare for and mitigate the worst impacts of increasingly frequent climate-fueled disasters, like forest fires, heat waves, floods, and more,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) said in a statement.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.):

Millions of Americans are being exposed to toxic air due to climate change. @POTUS should declare a climate emergency. https://t.co/M9ag0JuhQv — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) June 7, 2023

Some Democrats shrug

Not all Democrats were ready to renew their calls for an emergency declaration yesterday.

We spoke with four Democratic senators who signed a letter from Merkley last summer urging Biden to “declare a climate emergency to unlock broad and crucial powers.” When asked whether they still think the president should take this step, none of them said yes.

“I don’t know, actually. That’s a good question,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (Hawaii).

“The Biden administration has acted like it’s an emergency,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.). “A declaration without an action I don’t think is useful. The test is action, and I think we’re beginning to see some real action out of the administration.”

“The president will make all federal resources available in dealing with this crisis, and that’s what matters,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). “That’s all I have to say.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich (N.M.) said he is more focused on legislation that would help the United States prevent and respond to wildfires, such as measures to encourage forest-thinning projects and boost pay for federal wildland firefighters.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) yesterday called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to deploy twice as many Forest Service employees to Canada. More than 600 U.S. firefighters and other personnel had been sent to Canada as of Wednesday afternoon.

Activists fired up

Unlike some Democrats, hundreds of climate activists yesterday agreed that Biden should declare a climate emergency, braving the smoke to stage a rally in front of the White House, our colleague Ellie Silverman reports.

The protesters, many wearing protective masks, held signs that read “Burn the patriarchy, not the planet” and “Stop adding fuel to this fire!”

Mountain Valley Pipeline and other fossil fuel projects. The debt ceiling bill that Biden They urged the president to not only declare a climate emergency, but also block theand other fossil fuel projects. The debt ceiling bill that Biden signed Saturday would approve all remaining permits for the controversial natural gas pipeline, a top priority of Manchin’s.

Asked for comment on calls for Biden to declare a climate emergency, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan pointed to recent remarks by the president and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

National Interagency Fire Center to “respond promptly” to any requests from Canada for more U.S. firefighters or equipment. Biden said in a statement yesterday that the wildfires are “another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change” and directed theto “respond promptly” to any requests from Canada for more U.S. firefighters or equipment.

Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the president has “made tackling climate change one of his top priorities and has done historic investments in doing just that.”

Jean Su, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said such responses are inadequate.

“It’s almost too on the nose that days after President Biden greenlit the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt ceiling deal, we have the White House and the entire Eastern Seaboard encased in climate-induced smoke,” Su told The Climate 202. “This should be a blaring siren right now for President Biden to declare a climate emergency and get serious on fossil fuels.”

Agency alert

Interior boosts investment in plugging abandoned wells

The Interior Department announced yesterday that it is directing $63.8 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law to plug or remediate orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands.

The funding will help clean up 317 abandoned wells in 14 states, including sites overseen by the agency’s Bureau of Land Management in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Orphaned wells can leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as well as toxic substances such as arsenic and benzene.

The infrastructure law devoted $250 million to plugging abandoned wells in national parks, national wildlife refuges and on other public lands. The new funding will nearly double Interior’s investment in these reclamation efforts during the program’s first year.

“Addressing legacy pollution will have a profound impact on our environment, our water quality, and the health and well-being of our communities,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on a call with reporters Thursday.

EPA proposes partial ban on toxic dry cleaning chemical

Yesterday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a ban on all consumer and some commercial uses of perchloroethylene, or PCE, a cancer-causing chemical used in dry cleaning, Ellie Borst reports for E&E News.

If enacted, the rule would mandate a 10-year phaseout of the chemical in all dry cleaning uses and a ban on manufacturing, processing and distribution for all consumer uses within two years. The EPA said the proposal does not extend to other uses of the chemical, such as industrial manufacturing or processing, because data shows “many workplaces already have controls in place” that are sufficient.

The proposal comes more than six months after the Biden administration finalized its risk determination that found PCE “presents an unreasonable risk of injury to human health when evaluated under its conditions of use.”

Extreme events

Smoke smothers East Coast for another day, could begin to subside today

Parts of the East Coast and the Midwest continued to be smothered in noxious haze from Canadian wildfires yesterday, with residents of Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia facing their worst air quality in years, The Washington Post staff reports.

So far, blazes sparked by lightning in nine of Canada’s 13 provinces have devoured millions of acres of Canadian forest and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate. Across the border, American officials advised people to wear KN95 masks to protect against fine particles in the air and to stay indoors.

Some school districts were forced to cancel recess or shift classes online. Flights in New York, Philadelphia and Washington were either delayed or canceled.

Poor air quality will persist Friday in New York, Washington and other major cities in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, but the smoke-filled skies should have some clearing by evening. Yet the fire season in Canada is just beginning, so additional bouts of smoke are likely this summer.

Pressure points

World’s ‘carbon budget’ for key climate goal was halved in just three years

In the past three years, the world used half its remaining carbon budget to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial levels, according to a study published yesterday, The Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

In 2020, scientists at the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that the world could only burn 500 billion more tons of carbon dioxide if it wanted to have a decent chance at averting a climate catastrophe. But now, researchers estimate that the number has already been halved because of three years of increased burning of fossil fuels and a new scientific understanding of how air pollution particles affect the climate.

Still, the 1.5-degree goal has always been highly ambitious, and scientists now estimate that the world will probably pass that temperature threshold sometime in the next decade.

In the atmosphere

Viral

If you're thinking about having a campfire maybe read the room and don't — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) June 8, 2023

Thanks for reading!

