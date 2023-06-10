Donald Trump, the only former U.S. president to face criminal charges, has been indicted for the second time this year. The federal government says Trump took classified information from the White House, stored it at his Florida resort, then lied to the FBI and others to avoid having to give the documents back. Trump faces 37 charges for his alleged conduct, which is documented in the indictment unsealed Friday. He has denied wrongdoing.
These are the key players in the latest Trump indictment
Trump isn’t the only person referenced in the indictment. To better understand the charging document and the case as it winds its way through the legal system, here’s a rundown of the people mentioned in the indictment and some other need-to-know names.