Biden undergoing root canal at the White House

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is undergoing a root canal at the White House on Monday after experiencing dental pain that emerged over the weekend, his doctor said in a letter. Biden missed one event on his public schedule Monday morning, a celebration of the women’s and men’s NCAA championship teams, as a result. Some other events scheduled later Monday, including a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The White House indicated that Biden would not be put under anesthesia during the procedure and that the powers of the presidency would not be temporarily transferred to Vice President Harris.

Biden, 80, told medical officials at the White House on Sunday that he was experiencing dental pain in his lower-right premolar, physician Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which was publicly released. The premolars are about halfway back in a person’s mouth.

Advertisement

After performing an examination at the White House on Sunday, members of the presidential dental team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed up with an initial root canal, O’Connor wrote.

Biden experienced “further discomfort,” which was anticipated, and members of an endodontal specialty team will complete the root canal on Monday, he said.

O’Conner said Biden tolerated Sunday’s procedure well and there were no complications.

Harris appeared on Biden’s behalf at the NCAA event. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was already scheduled to attend.

GiftOutline Gift Article