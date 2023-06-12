Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its 9-0 Loving v. Virginia ruling, struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.

The big idea Four Things to Consider About China's alleged spy base in Cuba You may have missed it over the weekend, but after denying news reports China and Cuba had reached a deal to let Beijing build an electronic spying facility on the island, the White House confirmed America's most serious global rival is already operating one.

For the best long-form account of exactly what President Biden’s administration acknowledged, The Daily 202 recommends our colleague Ellen Nakashima’s report from Saturday.

“The spy station in Cuba dates back to at least 2019, when it underwent unspecified upgrades, a Biden administration official said, citing newly declassified intelligence. This official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, declined to say when the facility was built,” Ellen reported.

But we have our own take-aways from her piece and the reporting more broadly.

The scale of it

The idea of a Chinese electronic spying operation in Cuba, 90 miles from Florida, potentially intercepting electronic communications in the southeastern U.S., is bound to bring back echoes from the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 — when Soviet rockets were spotted in Cuba, triggering one of the worst confrontations of the Cold War.

In that sense, it occupies unique psychological real estate in American minds.

But what’s arguably more striking is the way this base fits into China’s plans for its global rivalry with the United States. It’s “one of dozens that Beijing has established, or sought to establish,” Ellen reported.

From her piece: “Soon after coming into office, the Biden administration was briefed by the U.S. intelligence community on China’s wide-ranging basing and intelligence-gathering program. ‘They were considering a number of sites spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific,’ the White House statement said.”

It’s not just intelligence. Back in April, The Washington Post reported on China’s plans to set up “at least five overseas bases and 10 logistical support sites by 2030, says one of the documents, which features a map of other planned facilities in the Middle East and Southeast Asia and throughout Africa.”

The Post also reported at the time “U.S. spy agencies detected fresh construction late last year at a suspected Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates — after the UAE announced it was halting the project because of U.S. concerns.”

A test for Biden’s ‘thaw’ theory

The existence of the base might not complicate Biden’s push for a diplomatic “thaw” with Beijing. After all, taking the White House at its word, it was a known issue when diplomatic contacts recently started picking up. But its revelation to the public might.

The last time attempts at some kind of rapprochement (a diplomatic term that generally means partial reconciliation. Or, uh, thaw.) failed when the U.S. detected — and ultimately shot down — a Chinese spy balloon that flew over sensitive military sites in early 2023.

The American public outcry — people on the ground spotted the aircraft before the administration announced it — derailed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned first trip to China. Things had apparently cooled down enough for him to reschedule for June 18.

China’s a uniter, not a divider

The idea that China is America’s most serious global competitor is entirely mainstream. Bipartisan concerns, from the White House through Congress, make this arguably the most serious policy issue on which so many members of both parties agree.

Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R.-Fla.), the top two members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a joint statement they were “deeply disturbed” by the news reports and pushed Biden to respond to the “unacceptable” idea of a Chinese spy base in Cuba.

As that statement makes clear, bipartisanship doesn’t necessarily make things more comfortable for the administration. And as the United States heads into a presidential election cycle, Biden will come under increasing pressure to show voters he’s tough on China.

Blame Trump?

In fact, if you read the top excerpt from Ellen’s piece, you spotted the administration’s claim the base dates back at least to 2019. And who was president then? Donald Trump.

In case you’re still missing the message, Ellen quoted a White House email as saying: “This is an issue that this administration inherited.”

“It was our assessment that, despite awareness of the basing efforts and some attempts to address this challenge in the past administration, we were not making enough progress and needed a more direct approach,” Ellen quoted the statement as saying.

The Biden administration sang from a similar hymnal during the spy balloon incident, letting it be known that it had determined similar flights occurred under Trump — even if they weren’t detected until after the current president took office. There’s obvious political usefulness to these disclosures.

Blinken’s trip was always going to have some confrontational elements. But the public disclosure of this operation in Cuba potentially adds a whole other layer.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Trump’s Miami court date brings fears of violence, rally plans

“Escalating violent rhetoric in online forums, coupled with defiant statements from the former president and his political allies, have put law enforcement officials on alert for potential disruptions ahead of Trump’s court appearance,” Shayna Jacobs, David Nakamura, Hannah Allam and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

Specifically, “authorities were monitoring plans for pro-Trump rallies in Miami, including one outside the federal courthouse on Tuesday purportedly organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, some leaders of which were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

Georgia is likely next ground zero for Trump’s battle with law enforcement

“Trump’s choice of Georgia to deliver his first public speech after federal prosecutors announced charges on Thursday related to his alleged retention of classified documents after leaving the White House seemed fitting, because it is widely expected to be a deciding state in the presidential contest next year — and it is also likely to be the next setting for the ongoing battle between the former president and law enforcement,” Amy Gardner reports.

“Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is expected to announce a charging decision in early August after more than two years of investigation into Trump’s attempt to reverse his defeat in the Peach State.”

U.S. seeks to expand developing world’s influence at United Nations

“Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Biden’s envoy to the United Nations, is consulting with diplomats from the organization’s 193 member states to solicit feedback about a potential expansion of the powerful [U.N. Security] Council ahead of world leaders’ annual gathering in New York this fall,” Missy Ryan reports.

The proposal is expected to add up to six permanent seats to the council without granting those members veto power. It “reflects Biden’s desire to acknowledge the developing world’s growing clout and to address widespread frustration with the council’s current members and their inability to stanch global conflicts, particularly the war in Ukraine.”

Fentanyl has taken a record toll on the Army. Families demand answers.

“The Army lost 127 soldiers to fentanyl between 2015 and 2022, according to casualty records obtained by The Post through the Freedom of Information Act. That’s more than double the number of Army personnel killed in combat in Afghanistan during that same period,” Meryl Kornfield, Kyle Rempfer and Steven Rich report.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), a veteran who signed onto the bill, called the overdoses across the entire military “an institutional failure and a threat to our national defense.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

JPMorgan Chase has reached a $290 million settlement with sexual abuse victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer for the victims said Monday, Aaron Gregg reports.

“Victims accused the bank of enabling the sex trafficking operation by allowing for massive withdrawals of cash over a 15-year period, including after Epstein’s sex crimes were widely known.”

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” the nation’s biggest bank said in a news release.

Meanwhile: Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan executive who the bank said had advocated internally on Epstein’s behalf, is also facing questioning.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italian leader and billionaire media mogul, dies at 86

“Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, a media mogul who dominated and divided his country for decades through a combination of showman charm, scofflaw bombast and ruthless application of financial and political power, died June 12 at a hospital in Milan. He was 86,” Jason Horowitz reports.

… and beyond

The great grift: how billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

“An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has so far disbursed in COVID relief aid,” the Associated Press’s Richard Lardner, Jennifer McDermott and Aaron Kessler report.

“Most of the looted money was swiped from three large pandemic-relief initiatives launched during the Trump administration and inherited by President Joe Biden,” that lacked adequate oversight during the early stages of the pandemic. “Those programs were designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic.”

The federal government has already charged more than 2,230 defendants with pandemic-related fraud crimes, and is conducting investigations into thousands more potential schemes.

The Biden agenda

U.S. plays nice despite Saudis flexing oil power

“Following a surprise meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported warming relations since October, when Biden ultimately held back on a promise to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom cut oil production,” the Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Laura Kelly report.

“The Biden administration appears to have come to the strategic decision to compartmentalize areas where the U.S. and Saudis have shared interests,” including making progress on ending Yemen’s eight-year-civil war, among other things.

When it comes to energy policy, however, the administration has treaded carefully. “The Saudis argue that decisions made in the OPEC+ group of top oil producing nations are based strictly on economic factors and the global market,” despite the nation’s economy booming amid high energy costs.

“You’ve heard us say this before: We believe that supply should meet demand. And we’ll continue to work with all producers and consumers to ensure that energy markets support economic growth and lower prices for American families,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday.

The surprising corner of the Senate that’s sinking Biden nominees

“So far this year, three Biden picks for executive-branch positions withdrew because they lacked enough support in the [Commerce] Committee, which has four Democratic members up for reelection in swing states next fall. And when Republicans stick together — under the surprising leadership of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — that can cause problems,” Politico’s Burgess Everett, Jennifer Haberkorn and Daniella Diaz report.

“It’s no secret that Republicans have made blocking the president’s nominees a top goal, especially when it comes to positions protecting consumers,” Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said in a statement. “Democrats will never stop fighting for President Biden’s nominees who will stand-up for American consumers.”

Despite a Democratic majority in the Senate, the Biden administration, congressional Democrats and even the nominees themselves are realizing that some fights are not worth having, since agencies can continue to function under acting officials, without a senate-confirmed nominee.

Trump has been indicted. Now what, visualized

Trump has been charged with 37 counts in connection to the investigation into hundreds of classified documents that were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements, Spencer S. Hsu reports.

What will happen next in court? “Trump will be brought before a federal judge and may be asked to enter a plea at a formal arraignment. A judge will set release conditions after hearing from prosecutors and the defense.”

Hot on the left

Lawmakers in blue states are linking protections for abortion and gender-affirming care

“Blue states are crafting a new kind of legislation to respond to a dramatic wave of restrictions on abortion access and gender-affirming care across the country. Democrats are invoking the fall of Roe v. Wade as a reason to protect both areas of health care simultaneously — while aiming to create safe havens for those fleeing surrounding Republican-controlled states,” the 19th News’s Grace Panetta and Orion Rummler report.

Lawmakers in five states — Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington state and Vermont, plus the District of Columbia, have enacted such “shield” laws so far this year.

The laws vary per state, but “the unifying theme is that they aim to legally protect patients’ ability to receive care in their state — and to protect both providers and patients from being punished.”

Hot on the right

Long shots try ‘optimism’ strategy in GOP primary of doom and gloom

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, front-runners in the Republican presidential primary, are focused on pushing “nonstop doom and gloom” around current events to ignite the conservative base. But some long shot rivals are aiming for a more optimistic appeal, Politico’s Adam Wren, Sally Goldenberg and Natalie Allison report.

“At this particular stage, seven months before any vote is cast, right now the mood of the Republican base is nothing but grievance,” Barrett Marson, an Arizona-based Republican strategist, said. “A positive fighter like Tim Scott will just have a hard time reaching those voters emotionally, reaching them in their hearts.”

Today in Washington

President Biden underwent a root canal this morning at the White House.

At 11:30 a.m., Vice President Harris will host College Athlete Day on the South Lawn to celebrate the 2022-2023 NCAA championship teams. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is also attending.

At 6 p.m., Biden will deliver a speech at the Chiefs of Mission Reception in the East Room.

In closing

ICYMI:

