Good morning! I'm pinch-hitting today, and if our focus on Harvard leaves you feeling blue, green or Crimson, let me know at dan.diamond@washpost.com. Your regular author Rachel Roubein will be back in your inbox tomorrow.

Today's edition: Republicans are preparing to grill a senior Biden administration official on the pandemic, and a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease secures a win in a key vote. But first …

Biden keeps picking Harvard doctors for big health jobs

Want a top health job in the Biden administration? Here’s a tip: Be a Harvard doctor.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, White House covid coordinator Ashish Jha, and National Institutes for Health director nominee Monica Bertagnolli were all recent members of the Harvard Medical School faculty. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy trained at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital — at the same time that his friend Mandy Cohen, Walensky's expected replacement, trained at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

More Harvard-trained doctors also have filled out the senior ranks at the agencies, among them Atul Gawande, who leads global health at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The pattern has been noticed, both by colleagues and the officials themselves, with some senior staff joking about opening a Washington branch of the “Harvard Faculty Club.”

It’s a reversal from the Trump administration — which generally steered away from Harvard-trained doctors in senior health roles — and a relative increase compared with the Obama administration’s senior health ranks.

It’s also a quiet point of pride, if a sensitive one; some current and former Biden or Harvard officials declined to comment to Health 202, saying they were worried about whipping up anti-Harvard sentiments. (Asked about the pattern, the White House pointed to senior health leaders who didn’t go to Harvard.)

So why does the Biden administration keep plucking from that, uh, university in Boston? Current and former officials as well as other experts pointed to five basic factors:

1. It’s an exceptional talent pool. It’s Harvard — arguably the biggest name in American academia — which offers major opportunities in research, clinical medicine and other areas that lure high achievers.

“I’ll call it a virtuous cycle,” said Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, the Harvard-affiliated health system. She pointed to the “excellent, outstanding universities … [and] outstanding people … that enables you to build the infrastructure and attract more people.”

George Daley, the dean of Harvard Medical School, touted how his program prepares graduates for public service and government work. “The HMS community values cross-pollination and collaboration across disciplines and, indeed, different modes of intellectual inquiry, which sharpen the ability to convene to solve problems,” Daley said in a statement.

2. It’s also a big pool. There are about 12,000 faculty at Harvard Medical School, in addition to more than 10,000 students. The city is also home to many of the nation’s leading medical institutions, such as Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which helps keep Harvard-trained physicians in Boston.

“Boston has always been considered a medical powerhouse,” said David Kessler, a Harvard Medical School graduate who led President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine drive before stepping down this year. Kessler also noted that the size of Harvard’s medical ranks — which dwarfs other elite programs such as Yale University and University of California at San Francisco, where Kessler served as dean — increases the sheer odds that an administration might pluck a doctor with a Harvard connection.

3. The people who stand out in these big, exceptional pools tend to have special skills. To be a star in the Harvard ecosystem requires intellectual horsepower and interpersonal savvy — skills that White House officials think can translate to the highest level of government.

It also requires a lot of drive. “Most of the people that we’re talking about are people that had to work their way up,” said Pearl Freier, founder of Cambridge BioPartners, an executive search and recruiting firm focused on health care based in Boston. She noted how several of the doctors tapped by Biden, such as Gawande and Jha, were children of immigrants or immigrants themselves.

Of course, being a Harvard star confers incredible rewards.

“So many of these individuals have served in a national or even an international capacity,” said Klibanski, noting how Bertagnolli became a leader in U.S. clinical trials work before being tapped to join the Biden administration. Walensky also became a globally known HIV expert who advised the NIH — bringing her to the attention of officials such as NIH’s Anthony Fauci, who helped secure her selection as CDC director.

4. Biden is drawn to the Ivies. It’s no secret that the president, who “never attended school anywhere with a whiff of the Ivy League,” has an affinity for America’s elite universities, journalist Walter Shapiro wrote in a New Republic story this year called “Biden’s Ivy League Problem.”

That includes serving as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania (disclosure: your author’s alma mater), hiring a flurry of Yale Law graduates, as Politico reported, and telling his longtime friends about the “river of power… that flows from the Ivy League” and shapes America, a riff captured in Richard Ben Cramer’s seminal book on Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign, “What It Takes.”

Harvard “will open doors for you that could not be opened otherwise,” Biden proclaimed at undergraduates’ graduation day in 2017, repeatedly riffing on their “prestigious” degrees. As one official put it to The Health 202, Biden probably didn’t hire any doctor because of their Harvard affiliation — but it certainly didn’t hurt.

5. Harvard begets Harvard. Senior officials often bring longtime allies, regardless of administration — but when Harvard-trained doctors do it, that means more Harvard doctors in the government’s top ranks. Walensky brought Robbie Goldstein, who became one of her top deputies at CDC; Jha brought Thomas Tsai, who became the national coronavirus testing and treatment coordinator.

The Ivy League downside. Messages that might have resonated with Harvard faculty might not with Middle America, cautioned Shapiro, who knows a bit of what he speaks — he’s been a lecturer at Yale University for more than a decade — and pointed to backlash to covid policies as an example.

“The Biden approach was always, ‘let’s, follow the science,’” a message that fell flat with many Americans, Shapiro said. “Coming out of these insulated, insular environments, did this make the people in charge of the policymaking and articulating the policy particularly tin-eared when it came to communicating it?”

On the Hill

Republicans hone tough questions for CDC’s Walensky as Democrats dissent

On tap this week: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will testify before the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, where she is expected to take questions from some of the agency’s fiercest critics in Congress, Dan reports.

You can expect Republicans to ask about school closures, vaccine mandates and other pandemic-era policies they contend were poorly executed. GOP lawmakers are also planning to grill Walensky on her relationship with the American Federation of Teachers and whether the CDC wrongly solicited input on school reopening guidance from teachers unions, which are traditional allies of Democratic administrations, Dan notes.

Behind the scenes, the looming hearing has illustrated the deep and persistent partisan divisions surrounding the pandemic response. Last week, Rep. Raul Ruiz (Calif.), the panel’s top Democrat, privately called for a reset of the subcommittee’s agenda, arguing that Republicans have used past hearings to advance “attacks against America’s public health officials.”

Democrats have said they support questions about the virus’s origin, guidance on school reopenings and other policies, but they want the panel to reorient around shared goals of improving public health.

Agency alert

Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi backed by FDA advisers for full approval

The Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisers unanimously agreed on Friday that Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzhiemer’s drug Leqembi benefits patients, all but guaranteeing the medication will be the first of its class to get full approval, The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.

The advisory group voted 6-0 that data from a late-stage trial demonstrated a clinical benefit to patients. The FDA is expected to grant the drug regular approval by early July — a decision that would secure coverage for the $26,500 per year treatment for Americans on Medicare.

A closer look: During the meeting, Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the agency’s Office of Neuroscience, acknowledged an ongoing debate about whether the drug has a significant enough benefit for patients given its potential to cause serious side effects. But Buracchio made clear that the FDA believes the benefit is “clinically meaningful” because it extends a patient’s time in the earlier, less severe phase of the disease, Laurie writes.

The Alzheimer’s Association:

In other health news

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is suing the federal government over its new Medicare drug-pricing negotiation program , arguing that the law violates drugmakers’ due process rights under the U.S. Constitution. , arguing that the law violates drugmakers’ due process rights under the U.S. Constitution.

At least 728,000 Medicaid beneficiaries have lost coverage across 14 states since the program’s pandemic-era continuous enrollment requirement expired two months ago, according KFF . since the program’s pandemic-era continuous enrollment requirement expired two months ago, according to tracking by

State and local governments will receive an additional $18.75 billion from drug manufacturers Allergan and Teva , as well as retail pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens , to settle charges that their business practices stoked the national opioid epidemic, our colleague David Ovalle reports. from drug manufacturersand, as well as retail pharmacy giantsand, to settle charges that their business practices stoked the national opioid epidemic, our colleaguereports.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday that it will levy inflation penalties on 43 drugs for the third quarter of 2023, a move the agency said could lower costs for seniors by as much as $449 per dose starting July 1. , a move the agency said could lower costs for seniors by as much as $449 per dose starting July 1.

Daybook

📅 Welcome back! The House and Senate are both in session this week. Here’s what we’re watching:

On Tuesday: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will appear before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce to discuss the federal health department’s policies and priorities; CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will testify before the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic on the agency’s policies and decisions during the pandemic; a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee will examine former service members health-care needs.

On Wednesday: The Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee will discuss improving substance use disorder treatment for veterans in rural communities.

On Thursday: The Senate HELP Committee will consider several pieces of health legislation, including a bill to extend the National Alzheimer’s Project.

Also on Thursday … Our colleague Jonathan Capehart will host a conversation with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on efforts to protect abortion rights in the state, among other legislative priorities.

Health reads

Sugar rush

