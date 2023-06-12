Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Young people challenging Montana’s energy policies will get their day in court

Today marks the beginning of an unprecedented two-week climate trial in Montana.

In the first youth-led climate case to go to trial in the United States, 16 young people are accusing the government of Montana of violating their right to a “clean and healthful environment,” which is enshrined in the state constitution, by promoting fossil fuel development.

If the young people prevail, the effects of the ruling could ripple far beyond Montana’s borders.

“A strong decision could have ripple effects and inspire more climate litigation around the world,” Michael Gerrard, faculty director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, said in an email.

The details

The 16 young people — represented by Oregon-based nonprofit law firm Our Children’s Trust — filed their lawsuit in March 2020. At the time, their ages ranged from 2 to 18.

The case, Held v. Montana, is named for Rikki Held, the only plaintiff who was 18 at the time. Held grew up on a 7,000-acre cattle ranch and saw how the effects of climate change — including raging wildfires and relentless droughts — threatened her family’s business.

The lawsuit lists many other ways that climate change has harmed the young challengers. For example, it says dangerous air quality from wildfire smoke has made it difficult for another plaintiff to breathe.

The youths are seeking a verdict that Montana — the country’s fifth-largest coal producer and 12th-largest oil producer — has unlawfully approved fossil fuel projects without considering their climate impact. Such a ruling could require state agencies to weigh these effects before permitting any more oil, gas and coal development.

It could also give more teeth to the state constitution and others like it. Two other states — New York and Pennsylvania — have established constitutional rights to a healthy environment by adopting “green amendments.” More states could follow.

“To have a court say that these plaintiffs are having their constitutional rights violated would be a bellwether for the rest of the country,” said Mat dos Santos, general counsel and managing attorney with Our Children’s Trust.

The defense

State officials have called the suit a frivolous attack on common-sense energy policies. They have repeatedly tried to have the case dismissed, with limited success.

Last month, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a law that repealed the state’s 30-year-old energy policy, including a 2011 amendment that prioritized fossil fuel development. The governor also signed a measure that barred state agencies from calculating the climate effects of major projects.

State officials then asked Judge Kathy Seeley of the 1st District Court in Montana to dismiss the case, saying the new laws rendered the suit moot. But Seeley only struck the portion of the complaint that challenged the now-defunct energy policy, allowing the rest of the claims to be aired during the trial.

Then last week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) filed a last-minute petition asking the Montana Supreme Court to prevent the case from going to trial. The Supreme Court denied the request by a 6-1 vote.

Despite these setbacks, Knudsen has projected confidence that the state will prevail. And he has accused Our Children’s Trust of using the young challengers as unwitting props in a conniving campaign.

“Our Children’s Trust is a special interest group that is exploiting well-intentioned Montana kids — including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old — to achieve its goal of shutting down responsible energy development in our state,” spokesman Kyler Nerison said in an emailed statement.

“Unable to implement their policies through the normal processes of representative government, these out-of-state climate activists are trying to use liberal courts to impose their authoritarian climate agenda on Montanans,” he added.

The impact

A verdict in favor of the challengers could strike down the law that bars state agencies from calculating the climate impacts of major projects. It could also encourage a wave of similar lawsuits over governments' support for fossil fuels around the country — or even around the globe.

“A victory for these youths in Montana is a victory for youths everywhere in the country, and I imagine it will also be felt throughout the world,” dos Santos said.

Regardless of the outcome, the trial will offer a rare opportunity for a U.S. court to engage with climate science, said Delta Merner, lead scientist for the Science Hub for Climate Litigation at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“The evidence in front of the court will make an undeniable link between climate change and its adverse effects on younger generations,” she said. “It will undoubtedly be a very powerful demonstration.”

On the Hill

Manchin slams Treasury over implementation of EV tax credits

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is accusing the Treasury Department of improperly implementing the electric vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, marking his latest salvo against the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

In public comments submitted today, Manchin wrote that Treasury “has seriously misconstrued the plain language and clear purpose of the critical minerals and battery component requirements” of the law.

For instance, the law provides a $3,750 tax credit for EVs with batteries containing at least 40 percent critical minerals from the United States or a country with which the United States has a free-trade agreement. But Manchin argued that Treasury has violated the spirit of this requirement by proposing to include additional countries, such as Japan, which recently reached a narrower agreement with America on critical minerals.

“A ‘free trade agreement’ is an agreement between two or more countries in which each removes tariff and other restrictions on ‘substantially all’ trade between the parties, not just a mineral here or a mineral there,” Manchin wrote. “My comment is simple: Follow the law.”

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was key in crafting the EV tax credits in the climate law. To gain his support, negotiators agreed to limit the full $7,500 credit to EVs whose components are largely sourced in North America, leading fewer models to qualify for the full subsidy.

Pressure points

How the Canadian wildfire smoke could shift Americans’ views on climate

The smoke from Canadian wildfires last week shocked many residents of the East Coast as it broke air quality records and threatened people’s health. It could also change people’s views on climate change, The Washington Post’s Justine McDaniel reports.

Experiencing extreme weather events such as wildfires, heat waves and floods can make climate change feel more “concrete and relevant,” said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

“These events touch us in a way that abstract articles about the latest … findings of climate science [don’t],” Leiserowitz added.

Yet whether the wildfire smoke will lead to systemic change is far from clear. Past climate disasters have prompted many people to prepare for the next one and at times created political momentum. But they have not necessarily spurred collective actions such as calling political representatives, joining environmental organizations or changing personal habits.

On the Hill this week

It’s another busy week on Capitol Hill for energy and environmental policy. Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the House Ways and Means Committee, which will mark up a tax-cut package that would repeal some of the clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here’s what else we’re watching this week:

On Monday: The House Rules Committee will consider several bills, including two that would block new regulations for gas stoves. Last week, hard-right Republicans sank a procedural vote on the same measures, citing anger over how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) handled negotiations to raise the debt ceiling.

On Tuesday: The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing on the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will testify.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security will hold an oversight hearing on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, focusing on whether the agency is “adhering to a mission of affordable and reliable energy.”

The House Natural Resources Committee will mark up several forest management bills.

The House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing on advancing fusion energy.

On Wednesday: The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security will hold an oversight hearing on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will examine the Federal Highway Administration ’s progress in implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will consider three water infrastructure bills.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will consider three bills related to mining.

On Thursday: The House Natural Resources Committee will consider legislation from Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) that would require the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a draft rule on public lands. The rule would designate conservation as a formal use of public lands, on par with drilling and mining.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight will hold a hearing on the impact of plastic production and disposal on environmental justice communities.

